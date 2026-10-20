IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB's Preclinical Research Underpinning Linepemat Published in Peer-Reviewed Journal

ANNOUNCEMENT FOR EUROPEAN MEDICAL & PHARMACEUTICAL TRADE MEDIA AND EUROPEAN FINANCIAL MEDIA ONLY

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / IRLAB Therapeutics AB (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA), a company focused on discovering and developing new treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that that the research behind the investigational drug linepemat (IRL757) has been published in the scientific journal Bioorganic & Medicinal Chemistry Letters. Linepemat is being developed as a potential first-in-class treatment for apathy associated with Parkinson's disease and other neurological conditions and is currently being evaluated in a Phase Ib, study(LIFT-PD), which is fully funded by IRLAB's collaborator, Otsuka Pharmaceutical (Otsuka).

Apathy is characterized by indifference, resignation and a lack of response to what is happening in the outside world. The condition often leads to significant disability affecting a substantial proportion of people living with Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases. Currently, there are no drugs on the market to treat apathy.

The scientific publication describes how IRLAB's researchers designed and evaluated a series of novel molecules with the goal of enhancing activity in the cerebral cortex, the part of the brain responsible for planning, attention, and goal-directed behavior. The compounds were shown to increase levels of the neurotransmitters dopamine and noradrenaline in the cerebral cortex. At the same time, the researchers sought to avoid mechanisms associated with a risk of dependence. The molecule that best met both criteria was linepemat. Following positive results in preclinical models, the investigational drug advanced into clinical studies in humans. The publication means that the methods used and the results generated have undergone independent peer review.

"The publication highlights the systematic preclinical research underpinning linepemat. We have deliberately designed our drug candidate to optimize its effect on apathy while avoiding mechanisms associated with dependence, which is important for a treatment that may need to be used over an extended period of time," said Dr. Nicholas Waters, Executive Vice President and Head of R&D at IRLAB Therapeutics.

Linepemat is being developed with the support of the global pharmaceutical company Otsuka, which has funded the program through proof of concept since 2024. The drug candidate is currently being evaluated in a Phase Ib study (LIFT-PD) in individuals with Parkinson's disease and apathy. The first patient was dosed in February 2026, triggering a milestone payment of USD 3 million to IRLAB. Otsuka has the opportunity to elect to expand the collaboration upon the occurrence of certain triggering events, subject to negotiations of a new agreement. The first results from the LIFT-PD study are expected to be reported in mid-2027.

About the publication

Authors and title: Sonesson C, von Unge S, Gullme M, Rousk L, Fagerberg A, Knubbe T, Svanberg B, Ljung E, Johansson A, Hjorth S. Synthesis and pharmacological evaluation of a series of fluoro-substituted 3-phenoxy-azetidines as cortical enhancers for the treatment of apathy. Bioorganic & Medicinal Chemistry Letters, 2026.

Link to the publication: https://authors.elsevier.com/a/1nvfv,LsIG6e9y

For more information

Kristina Torfgård, CEO

Phone: +46 730 60 70 99

E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

Nicholas Waters, EVP and Head of R&D

Phone: +46 730 75 77 01

E-mail: nicholas.waters@irlab.se

About linepemat (IRL757)

The drug candidate linepemat is being developed as a treatment for apathy in Parkinson's disease and other neurological conditions. Apathy, a widespread and debilitating issue, affects over 20 million people in the U.S. and Europe alone without a currently available treatment. The prevalence is high: 1.1-4 million people (20-70 percent) are being treated for Parkinson's related apathy in the eight major markets (China, EU5, Japan, and the US), and 4.9-6.7 million people (43-59 percent) for Alzheimer's disease-related apathy in the ten major markets (Canada, China, EU5, Japan, South Korea, and the US).

Linepemat has the potential to become the first treatment for apathy. The efficacy of linepemat is thought to be linked to its unique ability to reverse disruption in cortical to sub-cortical nerve signalling, a key factor believed to contribute to apathy in neurological disorders. Linepemat, currently in Phase Ib, is being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders.

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase Ib. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

Attachments

IRLAB's Preclinical Research Underpinning Linepemat Published in Peer-Reviewed Journal

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/irlabs-preclinical-research-underpinning-linepemat-published-in-peer-1238820