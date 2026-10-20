Chinese solar module manufacturer JinkoSolar has unveiled a 510 W all-black residential solar panel based on its newly introduced TOPCon-based Amorphous-Si Passivating Cell (TAC) technology, which combines TOPCon electron-selective contacts, amorphous silicon heterojunction passivation and a back-contact electrode architecture. The JKM485-510T series targets premium residential applications, including villas and homes with limited rooftop space, where power density, aesthetics and long-term reliability are key considerations. The company said the 48-cell Tiger Neo 5.0 module has a maximum power ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...