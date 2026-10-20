Comarch Loyalty Transforms Azerbaijan Airlines' Loyalty Program into a Fintech Ecosystem

AZAL Miles Now Operates as a Digital Wallet, Rewarding Passengers for Both Travel and Everyday Spending

KRAKÓW, Poland, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Comarch Loyalty, a global leader in AI-driven loyalty, today announced it has overhauled AZAL Miles, the frequent flyer program for Azerbaijan Airlines. By implementing the Comarch Loyalty platform, the airline has shifted from a traditional distance-based reward system to a broader fintech model. The updated system ties status miles directly to ticket spend.

Comarch Loyalty integrated a QR scanner directly into the AZAL app, allowing members to earn and spend miles across a network of non-airline partners. This infrastructure connects the loyalty program with companies across a wide range of sectors.

Comarch Loyalty also deployed a "Cash+Miles" payment module, enabling passengers to split transactions between cash and accumulated miles at checkout.

The new Comarch Loyalty architecture supports direct third-party API connections, including a recent integration with Bolt. Passengers can exchange miles for ride-hailing vouchers directly within their accounts.

On the backend, the Comarch Loyalty automation engine manages the program's lifecycle rewards. These include issuing Welcome Miles for new registrations, distributing annual Birthday Miles, and deploying targeted promo codes to specific user segments without requiring manual oversight.

As the technological partner for the AZAL Miles program, Comarch Loyalty provides the scalable architecture needed to drive the airline's ambitions to create new opportunities for members and offer more personalized services.

About Comarch Loyalty

Comarch Loyalty is a global leader in AI-driven loyalty solutions, empowering high-scale B2B, B2C, and coalition programs for more than 1.3 billion members in over 50 countries across 6 continents. Running 150+ active loyalty projects and seamlessly integrating with 2,000+ partners, Comarch Loyalty processes 15 billion loyalty-related transactions annually, transforming massive loyalty data into margin-accretive decisions and proven ROI.

At the core of the platform is an advanced Agentic AI layer that proactively monitors program health, allows marketers to build campaigns and extract data insights in plain language, and predicts customer behavior to deliver the Next Best Offer. Combined with AI Loyalty Guard for real-time fraud detection, Comarch Loyalty equips iconic brands - including BP, Ford, Heathrow, JetBlue, and Deutsche Bahn - with the technology to maximize Customer Lifetime Value and profitability. This global expertise is consistently recognized by prestigious industry awards and regularly featured in leading analyst reports. For more information, visit loyalty.comarch.com.

Media Contact: michal.ostasz@comarch.com

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