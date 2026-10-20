Byggmax Group AB: Interim Report Byggmax Group 1 January - 30 September, 2026

Byggmax increases sales and strengthens profitability

"Increased sales resulted in improved profitability in the important third quarter. With a strong financial position and an efficient operating model, we are now taking the next step in Byggmax's continued development - with an increased commercial focus to win more customers and drive continued profitable growth".

Karl Sandlund, President and CEO

The third quarter 2026

• Net sales amounted to SEK 2,088 M (1,949), an increase of 7.1 percent. Exchange rate effects had a positive impact on net sales of 1.5 percent.

• The Group's like-for-like sales increased by 5.1 percent.

• Operating profit amounted to SEK 292 M (258).

• Net profit for the period amounted to SEK 225 M (191). Earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.84 (3.26).

• The net debt excluding lease liabilities amounted to SEK 70 M (196). Net debt/EBITDA ratio excluding IFRS 16 amounted to 0.1x (0.4x).

This is information that Byggmax Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on 20 October 2026 at 07:45 CEST.

For further information, please contact:

Helena Nathhorst, CFO Byggmax Group

Mobile: +46 76 119 00 40

E-mail: helena.nathhorst@byggmax.se

Karl Sandlund, CEO Byggmax Group

Mobile: +46 76 119 01 84

E-mail: karl.sandlund@byggmax.se

About Byggmax Group

Byggmax is a leading Nordic low-cost retailer of building materials and DIY products, with more than 210 stores across Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark. The business model is based on simplicity and cost efficiency, enabling high-quality products at competitive prices. In 2025, the Group reported net sales of SEK 6.1 billion. The company has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2010.