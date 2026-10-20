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WKN: 886785 | ISIN: DK0015250344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1AM
Frankfurt
20.10.26 | 08:12
2,182 Euro
+0,28 % +0,006
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALM BRAND A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALM BRAND A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2902,29410:06
2,2902,29410:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.10.2026 08:00 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alm. Brand A/S: Consensus estimates ahead of Q3 2026

Alm. Brand Group hereby publish consensus estimates prior to the announcement of the Q3 results.

Consensus estimates are also available via: almbrand.dk

Conference Call

Alm. Brand Group will report its Q3 2026 results on 28 October at around 07:30 CET and host a conference call with management at 11:00 CET on the day of release.

Dial in for analysts and investors (Conference ID: 463 676 395):

Denmark: +45 80 83 03 77

UK: +44 117 389 0104

USA: +1 585 542 9983

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Mads Thinggaard - Head of Investor Relations & ESG - mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Press:

Mikkel Luplau Schmidt - Head of Communications and Media Relations - mobile no. +45 2052 3883

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

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