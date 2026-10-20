Netel Holding AB: Netel signs contract for new substation for Elvia in Norway worth SEK 60 million

Netel has signed a contract with Elvia covering the construction of Isebakke substation in the municipality of Halden, south of Oslo. The contract is valued at SEK 60 million, and the station is scheduled for completion after the summer of 2028.

Elvia is one of Norway's largest grid companies and is responsible for the operation, maintenance, and expansion of the electricity grid in Oslo, Innlandet, Akershus, and Østfold. More than two million people are connected to Elvia's grid. The new substation will increase capacity in the Halden area, enhance security of supply, and enable increased electricity consumption.

Netel's subsidiary Nett-Tjenester holds the turnkey contract for the high-voltage system at the new substation, which encompasses everything from the digital control system and electrical components to groundworks and power line pylons.

"Elvia is a client we have come to know well and with whom we have carried out many projects," says Jeanette Reuterskiöld, CEO and President of Netel. "This is proof of our effective collaboration and strong delivery capability."

About us

With over 25 years of experience, Netel is a leader in the development and maintenance of critical infrastructure within Infraservices, Power and Telecom. We are involved in the entire value chain from design, production and maintenance of our customers' facilities. We are dedicated to securing an accessible and reliable future, where technology unites and transforms society. Netel reported net sales of SEK 2,915 million in 2025 and the number of employees in the group is about 800. Netel is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021. Read more at netelgroup.com.

Contacts

Jeanette Reuterskiöld, President and CEO, +46 (0) 702 28 03 89, jeanette.reuterskiold@netel.se

Fredrik Helenius, CFO, +46 (0) 730 85 52 86, fredrik.helenius@netel.se

Åse Lindskog, IR, +46 (0) 730 24 48 72, ase.lindskog@netelgroup.com