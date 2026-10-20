Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Lithium vor 2022. Kernkraft vor dem Comeback. Tiefseebergbau jetzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
NE

WKN: A3C5AL | ISIN: SE0016798417 | Ticker-Symbol: 2CR
Frankfurt
20.10.26 | 08:05
0,227 Euro
-1,30 % -0,003
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NETEL HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETEL HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2280,27110:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.10.2026 08:00 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Netel Holding AB: Netel signs contract for new substation for Elvia in Norway worth SEK 60 million

Netel has signed a contract with Elvia covering the construction of Isebakke substation in the municipality of Halden, south of Oslo. The contract is valued at SEK 60 million, and the station is scheduled for completion after the summer of 2028.

Elvia is one of Norway's largest grid companies and is responsible for the operation, maintenance, and expansion of the electricity grid in Oslo, Innlandet, Akershus, and Østfold. More than two million people are connected to Elvia's grid. The new substation will increase capacity in the Halden area, enhance security of supply, and enable increased electricity consumption.

Netel's subsidiary Nett-Tjenester holds the turnkey contract for the high-voltage system at the new substation, which encompasses everything from the digital control system and electrical components to groundworks and power line pylons.

"Elvia is a client we have come to know well and with whom we have carried out many projects," says Jeanette Reuterskiöld, CEO and President of Netel. "This is proof of our effective collaboration and strong delivery capability."

About us

With over 25 years of experience, Netel is a leader in the development and maintenance of critical infrastructure within Infraservices, Power and Telecom. We are involved in the entire value chain from design, production and maintenance of our customers' facilities. We are dedicated to securing an accessible and reliable future, where technology unites and transforms society. Netel reported net sales of SEK 2,915 million in 2025 and the number of employees in the group is about 800. Netel is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021. Read more at netelgroup.com.

Contacts

Jeanette Reuterskiöld, President and CEO, +46 (0) 702 28 03 89, jeanette.reuterskiold@netel.se
Fredrik Helenius, CFO, +46 (0) 730 85 52 86, fredrik.helenius@netel.se
Åse Lindskog, IR, +46 (0) 730 24 48 72, ase.lindskog@netelgroup.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.