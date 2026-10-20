InstallatørGruppen A/S: Steinmann Haustechnik AG, based in Central Switzerland, becomes part of InstallatørGruppen

InstallatørGruppen Switzerland announces the acquisition of Steinmann Haustechnik AG, headquartered in Baar (Canton of Zug). With the acquisition, InstallatørGruppen expands its presence in the economically strong Central Switzerland region and increases the number of group members in Switzerland to 6 companies.

Steinmann Haustechnik AG looks back on a company history spanning over 140 years and is a recognised specialist in plumbing and heating installations in the region. The family business was founded in 1881 and generates annual revenues of over CHF 12 million (DKK 96 million).

Steinmann Haustechnik AG will continue to operate under its own name and will be led by Philippe Steinmann, owner-manager in the fifth family generation. At his side is his wife Katja Steinmann as Head of Administration.

Owner-manager Philippe Steinmann explains that Steinmann Haustechnik AG is a company that has always distinguished itself through its innovative strength and forward-looking approach. It was with this in mind that the entrepreneur decided to join InstallatørGruppen: "For 145 years, the Steinmann name has stood for quality craftsmanship in Central Switzerland. With InstallatørGruppen, we gain access to a strong network and new resources. This creates security for our employees and customers and opens up additional long-term perspectives for us."

Andreas Weiss, CEO of InstallatørGruppen Switzerland, adds: "With Steinmann Haustechnik AG, we are gaining a family business with deep roots in Central Switzerland and an impressive, long-standing track record. To be able to welcome a company with such a long-standing tradition into our group is an honour and reinforces our commitment to combining the strengths of local entrepreneurship with the benefits of group membership."

Including one previously announced transaction in Denmark, subject to regulatory approval, the total number of acquisitions across Denmark and Switzerland would increase to 50.

The acquisition does not change InstallatørGruppen's financial outlook for 2026, as most recently confirmed in the interim report for the first half of 2026.

Contact details

Head of Communications

Morten Reedtz Kjellev

+45 2921 6999

mk@i-g.dk

Head of M&A and Investor Relations

Maximillian Hjorth Beste

+45 2899 2846

mhb@i-g.dk

About InstallatørGruppen

InstallatørGruppen is a leading provider of multi-disciplinary technical installation services in Denmark and Switzerland. The Group comprises independent companies with a strong local presence and in-depth technical expertise. The companies within the Group offer solutions in the fields of plumbing, heating, ventilation/air conditioning, refrigeration and electrical systems, as well as in selected specialist areas such as sprinkler systems, energy optimisation, building automation, fibre-optic infrastructure and solar panel installations. The Group's aim is to be a preferred partner for its customers in implementing the energy transition. InstallatørGruppen is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.