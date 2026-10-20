Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Authority Grove has launched a specialized set of services designed to help businesses and professionals improve how they appear across search engines, public profiles, websites, review platforms, and emerging AI-driven search systems.

Caption: Authority Grove's services include Google Knowledge Panel strategy, search visibility, and web authority for businesses and professionals.

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Founded by Drew Deskin, Authority Grove focuses on online visibility and the information potential customers find when researching a business or professional. Its services include Google Review Management, Website Design and Development, Social Media Management, Web Authority Development and Maintenance, Google Knowledge Panels, search visibility, and digital public relations.

Authority Grove was developed around the idea that online visibility now extends beyond traditional search engine optimization. Search results increasingly combine business profiles, websites, reviews, news coverage, social profiles, structured information, and other public sources.

The company works to improve the consistency of those sources and strengthen the information associated with businesses and professionals across the web.

A major part of Authority Grove's services focuses on web authority development. This includes establishing and maintaining accurate public profiles, strengthening connections between relevant online sources, improving website information, and developing credible third-party references.

Authority Grove also provides Google Knowledge Panel services. Knowledge Panels can help Google organize information about a company, organization, or individual into a structured search result. The company works on the underlying online presence that can help search engines better understand an entity and its relationship to other sources on the web.

Reputation management is another part of the company's approach. Authority Grove provides Google Review Management services designed to help businesses develop a more organized process for generating, monitoring, and responding to customer reviews.

Website Design and Development services are offered alongside these visibility services. Websites are developed with search visibility, usability, structured information, and consistency with other public business profiles in mind.

The company also provides Social Media Management to help maintain accurate and consistent information across major social platforms. These profiles can serve as additional sources of information for customers, search engines, and systems that evaluate a company's online presence.

Authority Grove is also developing services around newer forms of search and discovery. AI-powered search tools increasingly gather information from websites, news publications, business directories, public profiles, and other online sources. The company's approach focuses on establishing a clear and consistent digital presence across these sources.

The launch expands the range of visibility services available to businesses and professionals seeking services beyond those commonly offered by traditional marketing agencies. Authority Grove combines website development, reputation management, public profile management, authority development, digital PR, and search visibility within a single service model.

About Authority Grove

Authority Grove is an online visibility company founded by Drew Deskin. The company helps businesses and professionals improve how they are represented, understood, and discovered online. Services include Google Review Management, Website Design and Development, Social Media Management, Web Authority Development and Maintenance, Google Knowledge Panels, digital PR, and search visibility. Additional information is available at https://authoritygrove.com.

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