Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Lithium vor 2022. Kernkraft vor dem Comeback. Tiefseebergbau jetzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 919434 | ISIN: US9406101082 | Ticker-Symbol: WT1
Frankfurt
20.10.26 | 08:04
30,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,40040,20010:15
PR Newswire
19.10.2026 22:05 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.: Washington Trust Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

WESTERLY, R.I., Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: WASH; "Washington Trust" or the "Corporation"), today reported third quarter 2026 net income of $19.4 million, up by $3.4 million, or 21%, from the preceding quarter. Diluted earnings per share was $1.01 for the third quarter of 2026, up by $0.18 from the preceding quarter. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, net income was up by $8.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted share.

"We delivered another strong quarter marked by growth in earnings and net interest income, continued margin expansion and improved operating efficiency," said Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Edward O. "Ned" Handy III. "By combining personalized service and trusted advice with the capabilities of a regional bank, we are able to provide customers with a level of service, expertise and convenience that stands apart from other community banks our size. We continue to focus on leveraging these strengths to support prudent growth and deliver long-term value for our shareholders."

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS (Q3 2026 vs. Q2 2026, unless otherwise noted):

  • Profitability metrics improved with returns on average equity and average assets of 13.89% and 1.17%, compared to 11.61% and 0.99%, respectively.
  • Net interest margin ("NIM") expanded to 2.84%, up by 11 basis points.
  • Asset quality metrics improved, reflecting the resolution of a commercial real estate office loan.
  • The provision for credit losses was $1.8 million for the third quarter.
  • Total noninterest income was up by 9%.
  • Total noninterest expenses increased modestly by 0.5%.
  • Loan balances were up by $61.8 million from June 30, 2026.
  • Deposits reached an all-time high of $5.4 billion and were up by $77.1 million from June 30, 2026.
  • Capital ratios remained strong, with a common equity tier 1 ratio of 11.93% at September 30, 2026.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Q3 2026 vs. Q2 2026, unless otherwise noted):

Net Interest Income
Net interest income was up by $2.9 million, or 7%, and NIM was up by 11 basis points. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, net interest income was up by $5.9 million, or 15%, and NIM was up by 44 basis points.

  • Net interest income for the third quarter of 2026 amounted to $44.7 million and included the receipt of previously unrecognized second quarter interest income of $283 thousand (equivalent to $0.01 per diluted share or a 2 basis points benefit to NIM) associated with the resolution of a commercial real estate office loan that returned to accruing status in the third quarter.
  • Average interest-earning assets increased by $104 million, and the yield was up by 7 basis points.
  • Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $52 million, and the rate was down by 3 basis points.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was up by $1.6 million, or 9%. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, noninterest income was up by $2.6 million, or 15%.

  • Wealth management revenues decreased by $112 thousand, or 1%, as increased asset-based revenues were offset by a seasonal decline in tax servicing fee income. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, wealth management revenues increased by $716 thousand, or 7%.
  • Mortgage banking revenues were down by $318 thousand, or 9%, reflecting a decrease in the mortgage pipeline and rising market interest rates. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, mortgage banking revenues were down by 10%.
  • Loan related derivative income totaled $1.5 million, up by $924 thousand, driven by increased commercial borrower demand for interest rate swap transactions.
  • Income from bank-owned life insurance totaled $1.9 million, up by $959 thousand, due to the recognition of a non-taxable gain of $954 thousand (equivalent to $0.05 per diluted share).

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was up by $200 thousand, or 0.5%. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, noninterest expense was up by $3.1 million, or 9%.

  • Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased by $188 thousand, or 0.7%. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $2.5 million, or 11%, reflecting annual merit and staffing increases.
  • All other noninterest expenses increased by $388 thousand, or 3%, largely reflecting volume-related increases in outsourced services expense. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, all other noninterest expenses increased by $621 thousand, or 5%.

Income Tax
Income tax expense was up by $692 thousand. The effective tax rate was 20.4%, compared to 21.2%. The Corporation expects its full-year 2026 effective tax rate to be approximately 21.5%.

FINANCIAL CONDITION (Sep 30, 2026 vs. Jun 30, 2026, unless otherwise noted):

Investment Securities
The securities portfolio totaled $818 million, down by $68 million, or 8%, reflecting a decrease of $44 million in the fair value of available for sale securities, as well as routine pay-downs. The securities portfolio represented 13% of total assets, compared to 14%.

Loans
Total loans amounted to $5.2 billion, up by $62 million, or 1%.

  • Commercial loans increased by $62 million, or 2%, driven by growth in the commercial real estate portfolio.
  • Residential real estate loans decreased by $12 million, or 1%.
  • Consumer loans increased by $12 million, or 3%.

Deposits and Borrowings
Total deposits amounted to $5.4 billion, and were up by $77 million, or 1%. Compared to September 30, 2025, deposits were up by $213 million, or 4%.

There were no wholesale brokered deposits at September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, or September 30, 2025.

FHLB advances totaled $376 million, and were down by $80 million, or 18%. Compared to September 30, 2025, FHLB advances were down by $415 million, or 52%. This decline reflected increases in deposits and timing of liquidity management activities.

Contingent liquidity amounted to $2.1 billion at September 30, 2026 and consisted of available cash, unencumbered securities, and unused collateralized borrowing capacity.

Capital and Dividends
Total shareholders' equity was $530.8 million, down by $22.8 million, or 4%, as net income was offset by a decline in the accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") component of shareholders' equity, as well as quarterly dividend declarations. The decrease in AOCI was driven by the reduction in fair value of available for sale debt securities due to changes in market interest rates.

  • The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share for the third quarter. The dividend was paid on October 9, 2026 to shareholders of record on October 1, 2026.
  • Capital levels exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a common equity tier 1 ratio of 11.93%, compared to 11.89%.
  • Book value per share was $27.82, compared to $29.02.

ASSET QUALITY (Sep 30, 2026 vs. Jun 30, 2026, unless otherwise noted):
Nonaccrual loans were $24.5 million, or 0.48% of total loans, down from $39.8 million, or 0.78%. Past due loans were $27.9 million, or 0.54% of total loans, down from $41.4 million, or 0.81%.

The improvement in asset quality was driven by the resolution of one commercial real estate office loan for $22.3 million that was previously placed on nonaccrual status in the first quarter of 2026. In the third quarter, this loan was restructured and bifurcated, resulting in $18.5 million being returned to accruing status and $3.8 million being charged off.

The provision for credit losses totaled $1.8 million in the third quarter, compared to $1.6 million in the prior quarter.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $40.5 million, or 0.78% of total loans, compared to $42.6 million, or 0.83%. The ACL on loans to total loans (coverage ratio) is affected by the timing and extent of charge-offs. Net charge-offs totaled $3.9 million in the third quarter, compared to $55 thousand in the preceding quarter.

Conference Call
Washington Trust will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results, business highlights, and outlook on October 20, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Individuals may dial in to the call at 1-833-461-5787 and enter Meeting ID 797102163. A replay of the call will be available on Washington Trust's investor relations website, https://ir.washtrust.com, in the events section under "Q3 - 2026 Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Earnings Conference Call Webcast".

Background
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking, and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at https://ir.washtrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements." We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors, or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors that might cause these differences include the following:

  • changes in general business and economic conditions (including the impact of ongoing armed conflicts, tariffs, inflation, future U.S. government shutdowns, and concerns about liquidity) on a national basis and in the local markets in which we operate;
  • interest rate changes or volatility, as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits;
  • changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions;
  • changes in loan demand and collectability;
  • the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments;
  • ongoing volatility in national and international financial markets;
  • reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management assets under administration;
  • decreases in the value of securities and other assets;
  • increases in defaults and charge-off rates;
  • changes in the size and nature of our competition;
  • changes in, and evolving interpretations of, existing and future laws, rules and regulations;
  • changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines;
  • operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, war, terrorism, civil unrest and future pandemics;
  • regulatory, litigation and reputational risks; and
  • changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements.

In addition, the factors described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC, may result in these differences. You should carefully review all of these factors, and you should be aware that there may be other factors that could cause these differences. The forward-looking statements in this report were based on information, plans, and estimates at the date of this report, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.

Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, such as adjusted noninterest income, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per common share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, and adjusted efficiency ratio, as well as measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures, which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)






Sep 30, 2026 vs.
Jun 30, 2026


Sep 30, 2026 vs.
Sep 30, 2025


Sep 30,
2026

Jun 30,
2026

Sep 30,
2025


$

%


$

%

Assets:










Cash and due from banks

$21,675

$26,443

$35,604


(4,768)

(18.0 %)


($13,929)

(39.1 %)

Interest-earning deposits with correspondent banks

63,892

89,069

143,886


(25,177)

(28.3)


(79,994)

(55.6)

Short-term investments

9,924

11,883

12,841


(1,959)

(16.5)


(2,917)

(22.7)

Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value

31,530

33,608

31,318


(2,078)

(6.2)


212

0.7

Available for sale debt securities, at fair value

817,801

885,321

962,466


(67,520)

(7.6)


(144,665)

(15.0)

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

19,715

23,809

36,331


(4,094)

(17.2)


(16,616)

(45.7)

Loans:










Total loans

5,164,852

5,103,069

5,122,582


61,783

1.2


42,270

0.8

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans

40,488

42,571

36,576


(2,083)

(4.9)


3,912

10.7

Net loans

5,124,364

5,060,498

5,086,006


63,866

1.3


38,358

0.8

Premises and equipment, net

27,992

26,171

25,065


1,821

7.0


2,927

11.7

Operating lease right-of-use assets

34,130

35,029

35,968


(899)

(2.6)


(1,838)

(5.1)

Investment in bank-owned life insurance

115,172

116,914

114,240


(1,742)

(1.5)


932

0.8

Goodwill

63,909

63,909

63,909


-

-


-

-

Identifiable intangible assets, net

3,837

3,992

4,458


(155)

(3.9)


(621)

(13.9)

Other assets

204,550

171,258

165,829


33,292

19.4


38,721

23.3

Total assets

$6,538,491

$6,547,904

$6,717,921


($9,413)

(0.1 %)


($179,430)

(2.7 %)

Liabilities:










Deposits:










Noninterest-bearing deposits

$690,665

$644,011

$671,309


$46,654

7.2 %


$19,356

2.9 %

Interest-bearing deposits

4,745,351

4,714,862

4,551,527


30,489

0.6


193,824

4.3

Total deposits

5,436,016

5,358,873

5,222,836


77,143

1.4


213,180

4.1

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

376,000

456,000

791,000


(80,000)

(17.5)


(415,000)

(52.5)

Junior subordinated debentures

22,681

22,681

22,681


-

-


-

-

Operating lease liabilities

37,083

37,935

38,741


(852)

(2.2)


(1,658)

(4.3)

Other liabilities

135,944

118,892

109,642


17,052

14.3


26,302

24.0

Total liabilities

6,007,724

5,994,381

6,184,900


13,343

0.2


(177,176)

(2.9)

Shareholders' Equity:










Common stock

1,223

1,223

1,223


-

-


-

-

Paid-in capital

198,854

198,088

198,058


766

0.4


796

0.4

Retained earnings

458,174

449,650

437,545


8,524

1.9


20,629

4.7

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(109,797)

(77,360)

(84,828)


(32,437)

(41.9)


(24,969)

(29.4)

Treasury stock, at cost

(17,687)

(18,078)

(18,977)


391

2.2


1,290

6.8

Total shareholders' equity

530,767

553,523

533,021


(22,756)

(4.1)


(2,254)

(0.4)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$6,538,491

$6,547,904

$6,717,921


($9,413)

(0.1 %)


($179,430)

(2.7 %)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





Q3 2026 vs. Q2 2026


Q3 2026 vs. Q3 2025



Q3 2026

Q2 2026

Q3 2025


$

%


$

%

Interest income:










Interest and fees on loans

$68,066

$64,711

$68,785


$3,355

5.2 %


($719)

(1.0 %)

Interest on mortgage loans held for sale

557

478

542


79

16.5


15

2.8

Taxable interest on debt securities

8,250

8,468

9,372


(218)

(2.6)


(1,122)

(12.0)

Nontaxable interest on debt securities

7

8

7


(1)

(12.5)


-

-

Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock

425

506

764


(81)

(16.0)


(339)

(44.4)

Other interest income

1,100

998

1,475


102

10.2


(375)

(25.4)

Total interest and dividend income

78,405

75,169

80,945


3,236

4.3


(2,540)

(3.1)

Interest expense:










Deposits

29,009

27,567

31,223


1,442

5.2


(2,214)

(7.1)

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

4,392

5,491

10,542


(1,099)

(20.0)


(6,150)

(58.3)

Junior subordinated debentures

312

308

347


4

1.3


(35)

(10.1)

Total interest expense

33,713

33,366

42,112


347

1.0


(8,399)

(19.9)

Net interest income

44,692

41,803

38,833


2,889

6.9


5,859

15.1

Provision for credit losses

1,800

1,600

6,800


200

12.5


(5,000)

(73.5)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

42,892

40,203

32,033


2,689

6.7


10,859

33.9

Noninterest income:










Wealth management revenues

11,089

11,201

10,373


(112)

(1.0)


716

6.9

Mortgage banking revenues

3,155

3,473

3,501


(318)

(9.2)


(346)

(9.9)

Card interchange fees

1,317

1,305

1,163


12

0.9


154

13.2

Service charges on deposit accounts

952

842

841


110

13.1


111

13.2

Loan related derivative income

1,507

583

271


924

158.5


1,236

456.1

Income from bank-owned life insurance

1,863

904

868


959

106.1


995

114.6

Other income

382

354

619


28

7.9


(237)

(38.3)

Total noninterest income

20,265

18,662

17,636


1,603

8.6


2,629

14.9

Noninterest expense:










Salaries and employee benefits

25,124

25,312

22,674


(188)

(0.7)


2,450

10.8

Outsourced services

4,605

4,266

4,120


339

7.9


485

11.8

Net occupancy

2,733

2,735

2,691


(2)

(0.1)


42

1.6

Equipment

930

887

917


43

4.8


13

1.4

Legal, audit, and professional fees

802

824

719


(22)

(2.7)


83

11.5

FDIC deposit insurance costs

794

952

1,055


(158)

(16.6)


(261)

(24.7)

Advertising and promotion

703

771

763


(68)

(8.8)


(60)

(7.9)

Amortization of intangibles

155

156

200


(1)

(0.6)


(45)

(22.5)

Other expenses

2,951

2,694

2,587


257

9.5


364

14.1

Total noninterest expense

38,797

38,597

35,726


200

0.5


3,071

8.6

Income before income taxes

24,360

20,268

13,943


4,092

20.2


10,417

74.7

Income tax expense

4,979

4,287

3,097


692

16.1


1,882

60.8

Net income

$19,381

$15,981

$10,846


$3,400

21.3 %


$8,535

78.7 %












Weighted avg common shares outstanding - basic

19,076

19,064

19,128







Weighted avg common shares outstanding - diluted

19,264

19,204

19,243


















Per share information:










Basic earnings per common share

$1.02

$0.84

$0.57


$0.18

21.4 %


$0.45

78.9 %

Diluted earnings per common share

$1.01

$0.83

$0.56


$0.18

21.7 %


$0.45

80.4 %

Cash dividends declared

$0.56

$0.56

$0.56


$-

- %


$-

- %

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





Change

For the Nine Months Ended Sep 30,


2026

2025


$

%

Interest income:






Interest and fees on loans

$197,115

$202,786


($5,671)

(2.8 %)

Interest on mortgage loans held for sale

1,410

1,942


(532)

(27.4)

Taxable interest on debt securities

25,486

27,429


(1,943)

(7.1)

Nontaxable interest on debt securities

22

22


-

-

Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock

1,516

2,578


(1,062)

(41.2)

Other interest income

3,007

4,497


(1,490)

(33.1)

Total interest and dividend income

228,556

239,254


(10,698)

(4.5)

Interest expense:






Deposits

83,946

93,835


(9,889)

(10.5)

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

16,660

31,939


(15,279)

(47.8)

Junior subordinated debentures

930

1,040


(110)

(10.6)

Total interest expense

101,536

126,814


(25,278)

(19.9)

Net interest income

127,020

112,440


14,580

13.0

Provision for credit losses

7,400

8,600


(1,200)

(14.0)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

119,620

103,840


15,780

15.2

Noninterest income:






Wealth management revenues

32,937

30,384


2,553

8.4

Mortgage banking revenues

9,673

8,839


834

9.4

Card interchange fees

4,007

3,919


88

2.2

Service charges on deposit accounts

2,579

2,393


186

7.8

Loan related derivative income

2,317

1,048


1,269

121.1

Income from bank-owned life insurance

3,652

2,463


1,189

48.3

Gain on sale of bank-owned properties, net

-

6,994


(6,994)

(100.0)

Other income

1,065

1,317


(252)

(19.1)

Total noninterest income

56,230

57,357


(1,127)

(2.0)

Noninterest expense:






Salaries and employee benefits

74,776

68,121


6,655

9.8

Outsourced services

13,254

12,870


384

3.0

Net occupancy

8,358

8,094


264

3.3

Equipment

2,720

2,738


(18)

(0.7)

Legal, audit, and professional fees

2,562

2,195


367

16.7

FDIC deposit insurance costs

2,681

3,552


(871)

(24.5)

Advertising and promotion

2,021

1,890


131

6.9

Amortization of intangibles

466

607


(141)

(23.2)

Pension plan settlement charge

-

6,436


(6,436)

(100.0)

Other expenses

8,321

7,949


372

4.7

Total noninterest expense

115,159

114,452


707

0.6

Income before income taxes

60,691

46,745


13,946

29.8

Income tax expense

12,729

10,475


2,254

21.5

Net income

$47,962

$36,270


$11,692

32.2 %








Weighted avg common shares outstanding - basic

19,060

19,229




Weighted avg common shares outstanding - diluted

19,213

19,329











Per share information:






Basic earnings per common share

$2.52

$1.89


$0.63

33.3 %

Diluted earnings per common share

$2.50

$1.88


$0.62

33.0 %

Cash dividends declared

$1.68

$1.68


$-

- %

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)








Sep 30,
2026

Jun 30,
2026

Sep 30,
2025


Sep 30, 2026 vs.
Jun 30, 2026


Sep 30, 2026 vs.
Sep 30, 2025

Share and Equity Related Data:










Book value per share

$27.82

$29.02

$27.98


($1.20)

(4.1 %)


($0.16)

(0.6 %)

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (1)

$24.27

$25.46

$24.39


($1.19)

(4.7 %)


($0.12)

(0.5 %)

Market value per share

$37.99

$36.48

$28.90


$1.51

4.1 %


$9.09

31.5 %

Shares issued at end of period

19,562

19,562

19,562


- shs

- %


- shs

- %

Shares outstanding at end of period

19,081

19,071

19,050


10 shs

0.1 %


31 shs

0.2 %











Capital Ratios (2):










Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.38 %

12.36 %

12.11 %


2 bps



27 bps


Total risk-based capital

13.25 %

13.28 %

12.90 %


(3) bps



35 bps


Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.01 %

9.02 %

8.43 %


(1) bps



58 bps


Common equity tier 1

11.93 %

11.89 %

11.64 %


4 bps



29 bps












Balance Sheet Ratios:










Equity to assets

8.12 %

8.45 %

7.93 %


(33) bps



19 bps


Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)

7.16 %

7.49 %

6.99 %


(33) bps



17 bps


Loans to deposits (3)

94.8 %

95.1 %

98.0 %


(30) bps



(320) bps







Q3 2026


For the Nine Months Ended


YTD 2026


Q3 2026

Q2 2026

Q3 2025


vs.
Q2 2026
(bps)

vs.
Q3 2025
(bps)


Sep 30,
2026

Sep 30,
2025


vs.
2025
(bps)

Performance Ratios (4):












Net interest margin (5)

2.84 %

2.73 %

2.40 %


11

44


2.73 %

2.35 %


38













Return on average assets (6)

1.17 %

0.99 %

0.64 %


18

53


0.98 %

0.72 %


26

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1)

1.17 %

0.99 %

0.64 %


18

53


0.98 %

0.71 %


27

Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)

1.18 %

1.00 %

0.65 %


18

53


0.99 %

0.72 %


27













Return on average equity (7)

13.89 %

11.61 %

8.14 %


228

575


11.60 %

9.29 %


231

Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (1)

13.89 %

11.61 %

8.14 %


228

575


11.60 %

9.19 %


241

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) (1)

15.84 %

13.24 %

9.34 %


260

650


13.22 %

10.54 %


268













Efficiency ratio (8)

59.7 %

63.8 %

63.3 %


(410)

(360)


62.8 %

67.4 %


(460)

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)

59.7 %

63.8 %

63.3 %


(410)

(360)


62.8 %

66.3 %


(350)



(1)

See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document.

(2)

Estimated for Sep 30, 2026 and actuals for prior periods.

(3)

Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits.

(4)

Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.

(5)

Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets.

(6)

Net income divided by average assets.

(7)

Net income divided by average equity.

(8)

Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)




Q3 2026 vs. Q2 2026


Q3 2026 vs. Q3 2025


Q3 2026

Q2 2026

Q3 2025


$

%


$

%

Wealth Management Results










Wealth Management Revenues:










Asset-based revenues

$11,030

$10,869

$10,307


$161

1.5 %


$723

7.0 %

Transaction-based revenues

59

332

66


(273)

(82.2)


(7)

(10.6)

Total wealth management revenues

$11,089

$11,201

$10,373


($112)

(1.0 %)


$716

6.9 %











Assets Under Administration (AUA):










Market value at the end of the period (1)

$7,917,811

$7,916,933

$7,682,440


$878

- %


$235,371

3.1 %











Percentage of AUA that are managed assets

91 %

91 %

91 %

















Mortgage Banking Results










Mortgage Banking Revenues:










Realized gains on loan sales, net (2)

$2,788

$2,733

$2,450


$55

2.0 %


$338

13.8 %

Changes in fair value, net (3)

(188)

226

530


(414)

(183.2)


(718)

(135.5)

Loan servicing fee income, net (4)

555

514

521


41

8.0


34

6.5

Total mortgage banking revenues

$3,155

$3,473

$3,501


($318)

(9.2 %)


($346)

(9.9 %)











Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:










Originations for retention in portfolio (5)

$49,169

$78,934

$50,852


($29,765)

(37.7 %)


($1,683)

(3.3 %)

Originations for sale to secondary market (6)

143,712

137,134

122,300


6,578

4.8


21,412

17.5

Total mortgage loan originations

$192,881

$216,068

$173,152


($23,187)

(10.7 %)


$19,729

11.4 %











Percentage of originations for sale to total mortgage loan originations

75 %

63 %

71 %

















Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:










Sold with servicing rights retained

$8,832

$7,586

$9,774


$1,246

16.4 %


($942)

(9.6 %)

Sold with servicing rights released (6)

136,051

128,535

116,713


7,516

5.8


19,338

16.6

Total mortgage loans sold

$144,883

$136,121

$126,487


$8,762

6.4 %


$18,396

14.5 %



(1)

Includes the impact of $195 million of managed assets acquired from Lighthouse Financial Management, LLC on Jul 31, 2025.

(2)

Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments.

(3)

Represents fair value changes on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments.

(4)

Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments.

(5)

Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans.

(6)

Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)




Change

For the Nine Months Ended Sep 30,

2026

2025


$

%

Wealth Management Results






Wealth Management Revenues:






Asset-based revenues

$32,479

$29,821


$2,658

8.9 %

Transaction-based revenues

458

563


(105)

(18.7)

Total wealth management revenues

$32,937

$30,384


$2,553

8.4 %







Assets Under Administration (AUA):






Market value at the end of the period (1)

$7,917,811

$7,682,440


$235,371

3.1 %







Percentage of AUA that are managed assets

91 %

91 %










Mortgage Banking Results






Mortgage Banking Revenues:






Realized gains on loan sales, net (2)

$7,891

$6,485


$1,406

21.7 %

Changes in fair value, net (3)

202

682


(480)

(70.4)

Loan servicing fee income, net (4)

1,580

1,672


(92)

(5.5)

Total mortgage banking revenues

$9,673

$8,839


$834

9.4 %







Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:






Originations for retention in portfolio (5)

$164,916

$129,845


$35,071

27.0 %

Originations for sale to secondary market (6)

399,197

328,031


71,166

21.7

Total mortgage loan originations

$564,113

$457,876


$106,237

23.2 %







Percentage of originations for sale to total mortgage loan originations

71 %

72 %










Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:






Sold with servicing rights retained

$21,088

$34,355


($13,267)

(38.6 %)

Sold with servicing rights released (6)

381,439

284,406


97,033

34.1

Total mortgage loans sold

$402,527

$318,761


$83,766

26.3 %



(1)

Includes the impact of $195 million of managed assets acquired from Lighthouse Financial Management, LLC on Jul 31, 2025.

(2)

Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments.

(3)

Represents fair value changes on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments.

(4)

Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments.

(5)

Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans.

(6)

Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)




Sep 30, 2026 vs.
Jun 30, 2026


Sep 30, 2026 vs.
Sep 30, 2025


Sep 30,
2026

Jun 30,
2026

Sep 30,
2025


$

%


$

%

Loans:










Commercial real estate (1)

$2,116,435

$2,050,249

$2,156,750


$66,186

3.2 %


($40,315)

(1.9 %)

Commercial & industrial

661,617

665,855

568,317


(4,238)

(0.6)


93,300

16.4

Total commercial

2,778,052

2,716,104

2,725,067


61,948

2.3


52,985

1.9











Residential real estate (2)

2,030,656

2,042,406

2,073,740


(11,750)

(0.6)


(43,084)

(2.1)











Home equity

340,253

328,802

307,371


11,451

3.5


32,882

10.7

Other

15,891

15,757

16,404


134

0.9


(513)

(3.1)

Total consumer

356,144

344,559

323,775


11,585

3.4


32,369

10.0

Total loans

$5,164,852

$5,103,069

$5,122,582


$61,783

1.2 %


$42,270

0.8 %



(1)

Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property.

(2)

Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)


Sep 30, 2026


Dec 31, 2025


Balance Change


Balance

% of Total


Balance

% of Total


$

%

Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:









Multi-family

$687,386

32 %


$667,388

31 %


$19,998

3.0 %

Retail

409,346

19


436,961

20


(27,615)

(6.3)

Industrial and warehouse

373,870

18


380,403

17


(6,533)

(1.7)

Hospitality

240,264

11


230,549

11


9,715

4.2

Office

208,059

10


237,706

11


(29,647)

(12.5)

Healthcare facility

115,342

5


156,871

7


(41,529)

(26.5)

Mixed-use

28,453

1


26,440

1


2,013

7.6

Other

53,715

4


47,667

2


6,048

12.7

Total commercial real estate loans

$2,116,435

100 %


$2,183,985

100 %


($67,550)

(3.1 %)










Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:









Healthcare and social assistance

$148,495

22 %


$150,061

27 %


($1,566)

(1.0 %)

Educational services

144,744

22


54,245

10


90,499

166.8

Retail trade

66,816

10


48,289

9


18,527

38.4

Transportation and warehousing

54,137

8


55,315

10


(1,178)

(2.1)

Accommodation and food services

31,812

5


26,431

5


5,381

20.4

Finance and insurance

27,697

4


22,727

4


4,970

21.9

Manufacturing

26,379

4


23,714

4


2,665

11.2

Arts, entertainment, and recreation

23,705

4


22,043

4


1,662

7.5

Professional, scientific, and technical services

21,100

3


12,490

2


8,610

68.9

Information

21,090

3


21,843

4


(753)

(3.4)

Real estate rental and leasing

20,363

3


57,113

10


(36,750)

(64.3)

Public administration

5,929

1


1,448

-


4,481

309.5

Other

69,350

11


68,363

11


987

1.4

Total commercial & industrial loans

$661,617

100 %


$564,082

100 %


$97,535

17.3 %













Weighted Average


Asset Quality


Supplemental
- Nonaccrual
(included in
Classified)


Balance
(2) (3)

Average

Loan

Size (4)

Loan to
Value

Debt

Service
Coverage


Pass

Special
Mention

Classified


Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real
Estate Office (inclusive of Construction):











Class A

$67,350

$9,811

54 %

1.71x


$61,319

$-

$6,031


$6,031

Class B

69,893

3,679

54 %

1.35x


66,166

3,727

-


-

Class C

10,250

1,464

56 %

1.35x


10,250

-

-


-

Medical Office

25,556

6,389

54 %

1.68x


25,556

-

-


-

Lab Space

35,010

18,288

103 %

-x


-

28,436

6,574


6,574

Total office at Sep 30, 2026 (1)

$208,059

$5,409

63 %

1.27x


$163,291

$32,163

$12,605


$12,605

Total office at Jun 30, 2026

$212,074

$5,500

64 %

1.30x


$145,402

$31,654

$35,018


$28,923

Sep 30, 2026 vs. Jun 30, 2026

($4,015)

($91)

(1 %)

(0.03x)


$17,889

$509

($22,413)


($16,318)



(1)

Approximately 61% of the total commercial real estate office balance of $208 million is secured by income producing properties located in suburban areas. Additionally, approximately 61% of the total commercial real estate office balance is scheduled to mature before Sep 30, 2028.

(2)

Balance of commercial real estate office consists of 39 loans as of Sep 30, 2026.

(3)

Does not include $2.9 million of unfunded commitments as of Sep 30, 2026.

(4)

Total commitment (outstanding loan balance plus unfunded commitments) divided by number of loans.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

END OF PERIOD DEPOSIT COMPOSITION & CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)






Sep 30, 2026 vs.
Jun 30, 2026


Sep 30, 2026 vs.
Sep 30, 2025


Sep 30,
2026

Jun 30,
2026

Sep 30,
2025


$

%


$

%

Deposits:










Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$690,665

$644,011

$671,309


$46,654

7.2 %


$19,356

2.9 %

Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market)

720,603

745,273

703,848


(24,670)

(3.3)


16,755

2.4

NOW accounts

703,672

701,615

684,689


2,057

0.3


18,983

2.8

Money market accounts

1,300,322

1,270,616

1,195,463


29,706

2.3


104,859

8.8

Savings accounts

877,455

863,856

733,529


13,599

1.6


143,926

19.6

Time deposits (in-market)

1,143,299

1,133,502

1,233,998


9,797

0.9


(90,699)

(7.4)

In-market deposits

5,436,016

5,358,873

5,222,836


77,143

1.4


213,180

4.1

Wholesale brokered time deposits

-

-

-


-

-


-

-

Total deposits

$5,436,016

$5,358,873

$5,222,836


$77,143

1.4 %


$213,180

4.1 %


Sep 30,
2026


Dec 31,
2025


Sep 30, 2026 vs.
Dec 31, 2025

Contingent Liquidity:







Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston

$1,498,918


$1,356,005


$142,913

10.5 %

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston

111,760


104,379


7,381

7.1

Available cash liquidity (1)

21,716


17,460


4,256

24.4

Unencumbered securities

453,811


539,830


(86,019)

(15.9)

Total

$2,086,205


$2,017,674


$68,531

3.4 %



(1)

Available cash liquidity excludes amounts restricted for collateral purposes and designated for operating needs.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)















Sep 30, 2026 vs.




Sep 30,
2026

Jun 30,
2026

Sep 30,
2025


Jun 30,
2026
(bps)

Sep 30,
2025
(bps)

Asset Quality Ratios:










Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.38 %

0.61 %

0.21 %


(23)

17

Nonaccrual loans to total loans



0.48 %

0.78 %

0.27 %


(30)

21

Total past due loans to total loans



0.54 %

0.81 %

0.16 %


(27)

38

ACL on loans to nonaccrual loans



165.01 %

106.92 %

260.96 %


5,809

(9,595)

ACL on loans to total loans



0.78 %

0.83 %

0.71 %


(5)

7
















Sep 30, 2026 vs.
Jun 30, 2026


Sep 30, 2026 vs.
Sep 30, 2025


Sep 30,
2026

Jun 30,
2026

Sep 30,
2025


$

%


$

%

Nonperforming Assets:










Commercial real estate

$12,605

$28,923

$-


($16,318)

(56.4 %)


$12,605

100 %

Commercial & industrial

489

126

1,010


363

288.1


(521)

(51.6)

Total commercial

13,094

29,049

1,010


(15,955)

(54.9)


12,084

1,196.4

Residential real estate

9,689

9,072

11,129


617

6.8


(1,440)

(12.9)

Home equity

1,753

1,695

1,877


58

3.4


(124)

(6.6)

Other consumer

-

-

-


-

-


-

-

Total consumer

1,753

1,695

1,877


58

3.4


(124)

(6.6)

Total nonaccrual loans

24,536

39,816

14,016


(15,280)

(38.4)


10,520

75.1

Other real estate owned

-

-

-


-

-


-

-

Total nonperforming assets

$24,536

$39,816

$14,016


($15,280)

(38.4 %)


$10,520

75.1 %











Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):










Commercial real estate

$14,688

$28,923

$-


($14,235)

(49.2 %)


$14,688

100.0 %

Commercial & industrial

493

464

8


29

6.3


485

6,062.5

Total commercial

15,181

29,387

8


(14,206)

(48.3)


15,173

189,662.5

Residential real estate

10,655

9,908

6,470


747

7.5


4,185

64.7

Home equity

2,002

2,086

1,583


(84)

(4.0)


419

26.5

Other consumer

46

27

51


19

70.4


(5)

(9.8)

Total consumer

2,048

2,113

1,634


(65)

(3.1)


414

25.3

Total past due loans

$27,884

$41,408

$8,112


($13,524)

(32.7 %)


$19,772

243.7 %











Accruing loans 90 days or more past due

$-

$-

$-


$-

- %


$-

- %

Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans

$14,965

$36,152

$5,925


($21,187)

(58.6 %)


$9,040

152.6 %

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)


For the Three Months Ended


Sep 30,
2026

Jun 30,
2026

Sep 30,
2025

Nonaccrual Loan Activity:




Balance at beginning of period

$39,816

$40,440

$26,108

Additions to nonaccrual status

7,832

2,457

1,068

Loans returned to accruing status

(18,720)

(2,318)

-

Loans charged-off

(3,910)

(78)

(11,459)

Loans transferred to other real estate owned

-

-

-

Payments, payoffs, and other changes

(482)

(685)

(1,701)

Balance at end of period

$24,536

$39,816

$14,016





Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:




Balance at beginning of period

$42,571

$41,126

$41,059

Provision for credit losses on loans (1)

1,800

1,500

6,950

Charge-offs

(3,910)

(78)

(11,459)

Recoveries

27

23

26

Balance at end of period

$40,488

$42,571

$36,576





Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:



Balance at beginning of period

$1,340

$1,240

$1,190

Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1)

-

100

(150)

Balance at end of period (2)

$1,340

$1,340

$1,040



(1)

Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income.

(2)

Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)




Q3 2026 vs. Q2 2026


Q3 2026 vs. Q3 2025


Q3 2026

Q2 2026

Q3 2025


$

%


$

%

Provision for Credit Losses:







Provision for credit losses on loans

$1,800

$1,500

$6,950


$300

20.0 %


($5,150)

(74.1 %)

Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments

-

100

(150)


(100)

(100.0)


150

100.0

Provision for credit losses

$1,800

$1,600

$6,800


$200

12.5 %


($5,000)

(73.5 %)











Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):







Commercial real estate

$3,830

$-

$2,991


$3,830

100.0 %


$839

28.1 %

Commercial & industrial

(3)

-

8,355


(3)

-


(8,358)

(100.0)

Total commercial

3,827

-

11,346


3,827

100.0


(7,519)

(66.3)

Residential real estate

-

-

-


-

-


-

-

Home equity

-

-

(15)


-

-


15

100.0

Other consumer

56

55

102


1

1.8


(46)

(45.1)

Total consumer

56

55

87


1

1.8


(31)

(35.6)

Total

$3,883

$55

$11,433


$3,828

6,960.0 %


($7,550)

(66.0 %)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)













The following tables present daily average balance, interest, and yield/rate information, as well as net interest margin on an FTE basis. Tax-exempt income is converted to an FTE basis using the statutory federal income tax rate. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities, changes in fair value on mortgage loans held for sale, and basis adjustments associated with fair value hedges are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual loans are included in amounts presented for loans. Interest income attributable to nonaccrual loans is included in accordance with accounting policy as disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

For the Three Months Ended

Sep 30, 2026


Jun 30, 2026


Change


Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate


Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate


Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate


Assets:












Cash, federal funds sold, and short-term
investments

$120,836

$1,100

3.61 %


$111,434

$998

3.59 %


$9,402

$102

0.02 %

Mortgage loans held for sale

33,802

557

6.54


31,413

478

6.10


2,389

79

0.44

Taxable debt securities

972,482

8,250

3.37


996,894

8,468

3.41


(24,412)

(218)

(0.04)

Nontaxable debt securities

650

8

4.88


650

8

4.94


-

-

(0.06)

Total securities

973,132

8,258

3.37


997,544

8,476

3.41


(24,412)

(218)

(0.04)

FHLB stock

21,215

425

7.95


25,557

506

7.94


(4,342)

(81)

0.01

Commercial real estate

2,077,821

30,246

5.78


2,049,760

28,593

5.60


28,061

1,653

0.18

Commercial & industrial

664,500

9,591

5.73


592,347

8,346

5.65


72,153

1,245

0.08

Total commercial

2,742,321

39,837

5.76


2,642,107

36,939

5.61


100,214

2,898

0.15

Residential real estate

2,038,069

22,990

4.48


2,027,688

22,698

4.49


10,381

292

(0.01)

Home equity

332,723

5,255

6.27


322,709

5,052

6.28


10,014

203

(0.01)

Other

15,617

215

5.46


15,760

208

5.29


(143)

7

0.17

Total consumer

348,340

5,470

6.23


338,469

5,260

6.23


9,871

210

-

Total loans

5,128,730

68,297

5.28


5,008,264

64,897

5.20


120,466

3,400

0.08

Total interest-earning assets

6,277,715

78,637

4.97


6,174,212

75,355

4.90


103,503

3,282

0.07

Noninterest-earning assets

288,205




289,814




(1,609)



Total assets

$6,565,920




$6,464,026




$101,894



Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:












Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-
market)

$743,369

$5,815

3.10 %


$730,215

$5,751

3.16 %


$13,154

$64

(0.06 %)

NOW accounts

687,920

292

0.17


685,098

265

0.16


2,822

27

0.01

Money market accounts

1,310,077

9,512

2.88


1,196,679

8,429

2.83


113,398

1,083

0.05

Savings accounts

868,065

3,920

1.79


833,804

3,656

1.76


34,261

264

0.03

Time deposits (in-market)

1,136,661

9,470

3.31


1,143,511

9,466

3.32


(6,850)

4

(0.01)

Interest-bearing in-market deposits

4,746,092

29,009

2.42


4,589,307

27,567

2.41


156,785

1,442

0.01

Wholesale brokered time deposits

-

-

-


-

-

-


-

-

-

Total interest-bearing deposits

4,746,092

29,009

2.42


4,589,307

27,567

2.41


156,785

1,442

0.01

FHLB advances

431,924

4,392

4.03


536,879

5,491

4.10


(104,955)

(1,099)

(0.07)

Junior subordinated debentures

22,681

312

5.46


22,681

308

5.45


-

4

0.01

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,200,697

33,713

2.57


5,148,867

33,366

2.60


51,830

347

(0.03)

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

664,713




621,882




42,831



Other liabilities

147,120




141,165




5,955



Shareholders' equity

553,390




552,112




1,278



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$6,565,920




$6,464,026




$101,894



Net interest income (FTE)


$44,924




$41,989




$2,935


Interest rate spread



2.40 %




2.30 %




0.10 %

Net interest margin



2.84 %




2.73 %




0.11 %

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:

For the Three Months Ended

Sep 30, 2026

Jun 30, 2026


Change

Commercial loans

$222

$180


$42

Nontaxable debt securities

1

-


1

Total

$223

$180


$43













Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

For the Nine Months Ended

Sep 30, 2026


Sep 30, 2025


Change


Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate


Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate


Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate




Assets:












Cash, federal funds sold and short-term
investments

$111,192

$3,007

3.62 %


$138,301

$4,497

4.35 %


($27,109)

($1,490)

(0.73 %)

Mortgage loans for sale

30,025

1,410

6.28


54,624

1,942

4.75


(24,599)

(532)

1.53

Taxable debt securities

997,146

25,486

3.42


1,061,852

27,429

3.45


(64,706)

(1,943)

(0.03)

Nontaxable debt securities

650

25

5.14


650

24

4.94


-

1

0.20

Total securities

997,796

25,511

3.42


1,062,502

27,453

3.45


(64,706)

(1,942)

(0.03)

FHLB stock

25,745

1,516

7.87


42,504

2,578

8.11


(16,759)

(1,062)

(0.24)

Commercial real estate

2,091,865

87,557

5.60


2,167,400

93,873

5.79


(75,535)

(6,316)

(0.19)

Commercial & industrial

609,788

25,858

5.67


547,558

24,044

5.87


62,230

1,814

(0.20)

Total commercial

2,701,653

113,415

5.61


2,714,958

117,917

5.81


(13,305)

(4,502)

(0.20)

Residential real estate

2,033,794

68,411

4.50


2,101,567

69,382

4.41


(67,773)

(971)

0.09

Home equity

324,090

15,239

6.29


299,645

15,499

6.92


24,445

(260)

(0.63)

Other

15,985

637

5.33


16,876

628

4.98


(891)

9

0.35

Total consumer

340,075

15,876

6.24


316,521

16,127

6.81


23,554

(251)

(0.57)

Total loans

5,075,522

197,702

5.21


5,133,046

203,426

5.30


(57,524)

(5,724)

(0.09)

Total interest-earning assets

6,240,280

229,146

4.91


6,430,977

239,896

4.99


(190,697)

(10,750)

(0.08)

Noninterest-earning assets

291,928




284,668




7,260



Total assets

$6,532,208




$6,715,645




($183,437)



Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:












Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-
market)

$740,588

$17,455

3.15 %


$659,609

$18,630

3.78 %


$80,979

($1,175)

(0.63 %)

NOW accounts

683,129

817

0.16


673,135

1,075

0.21


9,994

(258)

(0.05)

Money market accounts

1,223,662

25,729

2.81


1,196,124

29,426

3.29


27,538

(3,697)

(0.48)

Savings accounts

837,515

10,993

1.75


649,841

8,555

1.76


187,674

2,438

(0.01)

Time deposits (in-market)

1,156,665

28,952

3.35


1,209,618

33,692

3.72


(52,953)

(4,740)

(0.37)

Interest-bearing in-market deposits

4,641,559

83,946

2.42


4,388,327

91,378

2.78


253,232

(7,432)

(0.36)

Wholesale brokered time deposits

-

-

-


65,115

2,457

5.04


(65,115)

(2,457)

(5.04)

Total interest-bearing deposits

4,641,559

83,946

2.42


4,453,442

93,835

2.82


188,117

(9,889)

(0.40)

FHLB advances

542,319

16,660

4.11


945,484

31,939

4.52


(403,165)

(15,279)

(0.41)

Junior subordinated debentures

22,681

930

5.48


22,681

1,040

6.13


-

(110)

(0.65)

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,206,559

101,536

2.61


5,421,607

126,814

3.13


(215,048)

(25,278)

(0.52)

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

630,520




628,448




2,072



Other liabilities

142,170




143,843




(1,673)



Shareholders' equity

552,959




521,747




31,212



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$6,532,208




$6,715,645




($183,437)



Net interest income (FTE)


$127,610




$113,082




$14,528


Interest rate spread



2.30 %




1.86 %




0.44 %

Net interest margin



2.73 %




2.35 %




0.38 %

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:






For the Nine Months Ended

Sep 30, 2026

Sep 30, 2025


Change

Commercial loans

$570

$644


($74)

Nontaxable debt securities

3

2


1

Total

$573

$646


($73)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)








The following table presents adjusted noninterest income, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per common share, and adjusted efficiency ratio:







For the Nine Months Ended Sep 30,


2026

2025


Change

Adjusted Noninterest Income:







Noninterest income, as reported


$56,230

$57,357


($1,127)

(2.0 %)

Less adjustments:







Gain on sale of bank-owned properties, net


-

6,994


(6,994)

(100.0)

Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)


$56,230

$50,363


$5,867

11.6 %








Adjusted Noninterest Expense:







Noninterest expense, as reported


$115,159

$114,452


$707

0.6 %

Less adjustments:







Pension plan settlement charge


-

6,436


(6,436)

(100.0)

Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)


$115,159

$108,016


$7,143

6.6 %








Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes:







Income before income taxes


$60,691

$46,745


$13,946

29.8 %

Less: total adjustments, pre-tax


-

558


(558)

(100.0)

Adjusted income before income taxes (non-GAAP)


$60,691

$46,187


$14,504

31.4 %








Adjusted Income Tax Expense:







Income tax expense, as reported


$12,729

$10,475


$2,254

21.5 %

Less: tax on total adjustments


-

141


(141)

(100.0)

Adjusted income tax expense (non-GAAP)


$12,729

$10,334


$2,395

23.2 %








Adjusted Net Income:







Net income, as reported


$47,962

$36,270


$11,692

32.2 %

Less: total adjustments, after-tax


-

417


(417)

(100.0)

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)


$47,962

$35,853


$12,109

33.8 %








Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share:







Diluted earnings (loss) per common share, as reported (1)


$2.50

$1.88


$0.62

33.0 %

Less: impact of total adjustments


-

0.03


(0.03)

(100.0)

Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (non-GAAP) (2)


$2.50

$1.85


$0.65

35.1 %








Adjusted Efficiency Ratio:







Efficiency ratio, as reported (3)


62.8 %

67.4 %


(460) bps


Less: impact of total adjustments


-

1.1


(110) bps


Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)


62.8 %

66.3 %


(350) bps




(1)

Net income divided by weighted average diluted common and potential shares outstanding.

(2)

Net income, adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by weighted average diluted common and potential shares outstanding.

(3)

Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).

(4)

Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income), each adjusted for the pre-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

The following tables present return on average tangible assets and adjusted return on average assets:










Q3 2026

Q2 2026

Q3 2025


Q3 2026 vs. Q2 2026


Q3 2026 vs. Q3 2025

Return on Average Tangible Assets:










Net income, as reported

$19,381

$15,981

$10,846


$3,400

21.3 %


$8,535

78.7 %











Total average assets, as reported

$6,565,920

$6,464,026

$6,738,796


$101,894

1.6 %


($172,876)

(2.6 %)

Less average balances of:










Goodwill

63,909

63,909

63,909


-

-


-

-

Identifiable intangible assets, net

3,913

4,068

3,821


(155)

(3.8)


92

2.4

Total average tangible assets

$6,498,098

$6,396,049

$6,671,066


$102,049

1.6 %


($172,968)

(2.6 %)











Return on average assets (1)

1.17 %

0.99 %

0.64 %


18 bps



53 bps


Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (2)

1.18 %

1.00 %

0.65 %


18 bps



53 bps








For the Nine Months Ended Sep 30,


2026

2025


Change

Adjusted Return on Average Assets:







Net income, as reported


$47,962

$36,270


$11,692

32.2 %

Less: total adjustments, after-tax


-

417


(417)

(100.0)

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)


$47,962

$35,853


$12,109

33.8 %








Total average assets, as reported


$6,532,208

$6,715,645


($183,437)

(2.7 %)








Return on average assets (1)


0.98 %

0.72 %


26 bps


Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (3)


0.98 %

0.71 %


27 bps









Return on Average Tangible Assets:







Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)


$47,962

$35,853


$12,109

33.8 %








Total average assets, as reported


$6,532,208

$6,715,645


($183,437)

(2.7 %)

Less average balances of:







Goodwill


63,909

63,909


-

-

Identifiable intangible assets, net


4,067

3,064


1,003

32.7

Total average tangible assets


$6,464,232

$6,648,672


($184,440)

(2.8 %)








Return on average assets (1)


0.98 %

0.72 %


26 bps


Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (4)


0.99 %

0.72 %


27 bps











(1)

Net income divided by total average assets.

(2)

Net income divided by total average tangible assets.

(3)

Net income, adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by total average assets.

(4)

Net income, adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by total average tangible assets.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)











The following tables present return on average tangible equity and adjusted return on average equity:








Q3 2026

Q2 2026

Q3 2025


Q3 2026 vs. Q2 2026


Q3 2026 vs. Q3 2025

Return on Average Tangible Equity:










Net income, as reported

$19,381

$15,981

$10,846


$3,400

21.3 %


$8,535

78.7 %











Total average equity, as reported

$553,390

$552,112

$528,315


$1,278

0.2 %


$25,075

4.7 %

Less average balances of:










Goodwill

63,909

63,909

63,909


-

-


-

-

Identifiable intangible assets, net

3,913

4,068

3,821


(155)

(3.8)


92

2.4

Total average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

$485,568

$484,135

$460,585


$1,433

0.3 %


$24,983

5.4 %











Return on average equity (1)

13.89 %

11.61 %

8.14 %


228 bps



575 bps


Return on average tangible equity

(non-GAAP) (2)

15.84 %

13.24 %

9.34 %


260 bps



650 bps


For the Nine Months Ended Sep 30,


2026

2025


Change

Adjusted Return on Average Equity:







Net income, as reported


$47,962

$36,270


$11,692

32.2 %

Less: total adjustments, after-tax


-

417


(417)

(100.0)

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)


$47,962

$35,853


$12,109

33.8








Total average equity, as reported


$552,959

$521,747


$31,212

6.0








Return on average equity (1)


11.60 %

9.29 %


231 bps


Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (3)


11.60 %

9.19 %


241 bps









Return on Average Tangible Equity:







Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)


$47,962

$35,853


$12,109

33.8 %








Total average equity, as reported


$552,959

$521,747


$31,212

6.0

Less average balances of:







Goodwill


63,909

63,909


-

-

Identifiable intangible assets, net


4,067

3,064


1,003

32.7

Total average tangible equity (non-GAAP)


$484,983

$454,774


$30,209

6.6








Return on average equity (1)


11.60 %

9.29 %


231 bps


Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) (4)


13.22 %

10.54 %


268 bps




(1)

Net income divided by total average equity.

(2)

Net income divided by total average tangible equity.

(3)

Net income, adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by total average equity.

(4)

Net income, adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by total average tangible equity.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)









The following table presents tangible book value per share and the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets:













Sep 30,
2026

Jun 30,
2026

Sep 30,
2025


Sep 30, 2026 vs.
Jun 30, 2026


Sep 30, 2026 vs.
Sep 30, 2025

Tangible Book Value per Share:










Total shareholders' equity, as reported

$530,767

$553,523

$533,021


($22,756)

(4.1 %)


($2,254)

(0.4 %)

Less end of period balances of:










Goodwill

63,909

63,909

63,909


-

- %


-

- %

Identifiable intangible assets, net

3,837

3,992

4,458


(155)

(3.9 %)


(621)

(13.9 %)

Total tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$463,021

$485,622

$464,654


($22,601)

(4.7 %)


($1,633)

(0.4 %)











Shares outstanding, as reported

19,081

19,071

19,050


10

0.1 %


31

0.2 %











Book value per share

$27.82

$29.02

$27.98


($1.20)

(4.1 %)


($0.16)

(0.6 %)

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$24.27

$25.46

$24.39


($1.19)

(4.7 %)


($0.12)

(0.5 %)











Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:










Total tangible shareholders' equity

$463,021

$485,622

$464,654


($22,601)

(4.7 %)


($1,633)

(0.4 %)











Total assets, as reported

$6,538,491

$6,547,904

$6,717,921


($9,413)

(0.1 %)


($179,430)

(2.7 %)

Less end of period balances of:










Goodwill

63,909

63,909

63,909


-

- %


-

- %

Identifiable intangible assets, net

3,837

3,992

4,458


(155)

(3.9 %)


(621)

(13.9 %)

Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$6,470,745

$6,480,003

$6,649,554


($9,258)

(0.1 %)


($178,809)

(2.7 %)











Equity to assets

8.12 %

8.45 %

7.93 %


(33) bps



19 bps


Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

7.16 %

7.49 %

6.99 %


(33) bps



17 bps


Category: Earnings

SOURCE Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.