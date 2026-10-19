Callaway Golf Company Announces The Return Of Harry Arnett As Senior Vice President, Chief Brand Officer

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Company (the "Company," "Callaway," "we," "our," "us") (NYSE: CALY) announced today that Harry Arnett has been appointed as Senior Vice President, Chief Brand Officer. Mr. Arnett previously worked for Callaway from 2012 - 2019 as its head of global brand and marketing.

In this new role, Arnett will lead Callaway's global brand strategy and demand-creation efforts, bringing together brand building, creative communications, and all consumer-facing strategies to strengthen the Company's connection with golfers, generate greater momentum around its products, and drive market-share growth.

"We are very excited to have Harry return home to his Callaway family," commented Chip Brewer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Callaway. "Harry brings a rare combination of creative vision, commercial instinct, and a deep understanding of the golf consumer. During Harry's first chapter with Callaway, he helped establish a more modern, consumer-focused approach to brand building and demand creation that contributed to Callaway's resurgence as a leader in the golf industry. During that time, our U.S. hard goods dollar market share, as reported by Golf DataTech, increased over 1,000 basis points to 24.0%, we re-claimed the # 1 US club brand position from 2015 - 2020, and we began our market share climb in golf balls that continues to this day. We are excited about what we can accomplish together in this next chapter."

"Coming back to Callaway means a great deal to me and my family," said Harry Arnett. "I've long believed Callaway is one of the truly iconic brands in all of sports, and I couldn't be more excited to reunite with the incredible people who make Callaway special. The team has done tremendous work sharpening the Company's focus on golf and putting it in a strong position for its next chapter. Now we have an opportunity to build on that momentum, create new energy around the brand, deepen our connection with golfers, and take Callaway to an entirely different level. I can't wait to roll up my sleeves and get to work with the team."

Forward-Looking Statements. Statements used in this press release that relate to the appointment of Harry Arnett, the success of brand strategy and demand creation initiatives, including without limitation strengthened communication with golfers, momentum around Callaway's products and market share growth, and elevation of Callaway in the marketplace, are forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based upon current information and expectations. Accurately estimating the forward-looking statements is based upon various risks and unknowns, including uncertainty regarding Mr. Arnett commencing employment and the timing thereof, and other factors that could affect the Company's business and the success of the Company's brand strategy and demand creation initiatives. These factors include global economic conditions, including relating to inflation, decreases in consumer demand and spending, consumer acceptance of and demand for the Company's products, and any severe or prolonged economic downturn or economic recession as well as other factors. Actual results may differ materially from those estimated or anticipated as a result of these risks and unknowns or other risks and uncertainties. For additional information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties that could affect these statements and the Company's business, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 as well as other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About Callaway Golf Company

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: CALY), is a premium golf equipment, gear and apparel company with a portfolio of global brands, including Callaway Golf, Odyssey, TravisMathew, and OGIO. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation and premium craftsmanship, Callaway designs, manufactures, and sells high-performance golf clubs, golf balls, apparel, bags, and other accessories-setting the standard for performance in the game of golf. For more information, please visit https://ir.callawaygolf.com.

Investor Contact

Patrick Burke

[email protected]

SOURCE Callaway Golf Company