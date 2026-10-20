Mirantis k0rdent AI integrates with the VAST AI Operating System to streamline secure AI cloud deployments by unifying infrastructure orchestration and data services

Mirantis, delivering Kubernetes-native infrastructure for AI, today announced a joint integration with VAST Data, the AI Operating System company, to simplify how neoclouds and AI infrastructure deploy and operate secure, multi-tenant AI infrastructure at scale.

By bringing together the Mirantis k0rdent AI infrastructure orchestration and the VAST AI Operating System, the companies are creating a repeatable operational model spanning GPU compute and the data services that power AI workloads.

The integration with VAST Data's high-performance data platform enables cloud service providers, neoclouds, telecommunications companies and other GPU-as-a-service providers to deliver secure, tenant-isolated GPU services. Through this collaboration, k0rdent AI can now automatically provision, scale and retire tenant-isolated data services from VAST alongside compute resources. This brings data infrastructure into the same automated lifecycle used to deploy and manage AI compute, helping operators onboard customers faster while reducing manual configuration and operational complexity.

Previously, deploying compute and storage for an AI cloud tenant required operators to coordinate separate infrastructure systems, bare-metal servers, Kubernetes clusters, storage, and tenant access. Identifying network and storage details, applying specialized domain expertise and manually maintaining isolation between tenants was labor-intensive and introduced multiple opportunities for configuration errors.

With the Mirantis and VAST integration, k0rdent AI orchestrates the infrastructure so storage is automatically created, configured, scaled and retired alongside tenant compute resources.

"Scaling AI cloud infrastructure isn't just about procuring GPUs, it is about removing the friction between compute orchestration and delivering ultra-low-latency data that can keep up with those accelerators at the same speed," said Richard Borenstein, senior vice president of business development, Mirantis. "By pairing the VAST AI Operating System with Mirantis k0rdent AI, we are giving neoclouds and service providers a turnkey blueprint to automate both layers simultaneously. Operators can now spin up fully isolated, high-performance environments in lockstep with compute lifecycles, cutting tenant onboarding time from weeks to minutes."

Automated storage as part of the AI Cloud

The integration addresses a growing operational challenge for GPU cloud providers: AI infrastructure consists of more than GPUs. Compute, networking, storage and Kubernetes infrastructure must work together while maintaining tenant isolation and delivering the performance required for training, inference and agentic AI workloads.

Mirantis k0rdent AI provides the orchestration layer for deploying and operating this infrastructure across the AI cloud lifecycle. The VAST AI Operating System delivers high-performance, scalable data services designed for demanding AI workloads. The integration delivers the following benefits.

Unified Lifecycle Automation : Storage automatically provisions, scales, and decommissions together with GPU compute resources, eliminating the need to manage the underlying storage system separately.

: Storage automatically provisions, scales, and decommissions together with GPU compute resources, eliminating the need to manage the underlying storage system separately. Automated Tenant Isolation : Secure, dedicated, and appropriately-sized compute and data environments for every tenant without manual work or storage configuration.

: Secure, dedicated, and appropriately-sized compute and data environments for every tenant without manual work or storage configuration. Compute Never Waits for Data : Storage automatically created when GPU clusters are provisioned ensuring that AI workloads have continuous access to data.

: Storage automatically created when GPU clusters are provisioned ensuring that AI workloads have continuous access to data. Reduced Operational Overhead : Elimination of error-prone, manual coordination across bare-metal servers, Kubernetes clusters, and storage platforms.

: Elimination of error-prone, manual coordination across bare-metal servers, Kubernetes clusters, and storage platforms. Standardized AI Infrastructure Delivery: Providers can use repeatable infrastructure patterns instead of building and maintaining bespoke integrations for individual environments.

"Building an AI cloud takes more than world-class GPUs. The real challenge is turning that infrastructure into a service customers can consume securely, reliably and at scale, without an army of engineers stitching it all together," said John Mao, global vice president of technology alliances at VAST Data. "Our work with Mirantis brings compute orchestration and high-performance data services into a single automated lifecycle. This helps AI cloud providers onboard customers faster, simplify operations and turn infrastructure investment into revenue."

Extending the k0rdent AI Integration Model

The VAST integration is also part of a broader Mirantis strategy for k0rdent AI: simplifying the complex integration points among the technologies required to build production AI infrastructure.

Rather than requiring cloud providers to select individual infrastructure components and then engineer the connections among them, Mirantis is building standardized integration patterns that allow infrastructure technologies to become part of an automated, end-to-end AI cloud.

Mirantis intends to extend this approach to additional technology partners, enabling providers to select infrastructure components while maintaining a consistent operational model through k0rdent AI.

The goal is to accelerate delivery of secure, multi-tenant AI infrastructure at scale by providing operators with a holistic way to manage infrastructure rather than individual components they must integrate themselves.

Mirantis and VAST Data first announced their collaboration in February 2026, when Mirantis became an inaugural Technology Partner in VAST Data's Cosmos Partner Program. At that time, the companies committed to establishing a standardized integration path between k0rdent AI and the VAST AI Operating System. The new integration delivers on that work by bringing VAST data services directly into k0rdent AI infrastructure orchestration.

This is particularly important as GPU cloud providers scale. Manual configuration that may be manageable for a small number of clusters becomes increasingly difficult as operators add customers, regions and GPU capacity. Automating the relationships among infrastructure components enables providers to expand without creating a corresponding increase in operational complexity.

Learn more

For more information, read the Solution Brief. To schedule time to meet with Mirantis at the GTC Berlin event from October 20-26, go here.

About Mirantis

Mirantis delivers the fastest path to scalable, efficient GPU cloud infrastructure for neoclouds and enterprise AI factories, with full-stack AI infrastructure technology that removes complexity and streamlines operations across the AI lifecycle, from Metal-to-Model. Through k0rdent AI and strategic partnerships, Mirantis helps organizations maximize GPU utilization, improve cloud economics, and accelerate time to revenue with production-grade multi-tenancy, intelligent workload orchestration, and automated operations.

Mirantis serves many of the world's leading enterprises, including Adobe, Ericsson, Inmarsat, MetLife, PayPal, and Societe Generale. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

Mirantis is a registered trademark of Mirantis, Inc. Metal-to-Model is a trademark of Mirantis, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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Contacts:

Joseph Eckert for Mirantis

jeckert@eckertcomms.com