Bioz, Inc.: Water Linked Uses Bioz Badges to Connect Subsea Engineers with Published Research

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Bioz, Inc. , a scientific research intelligence platform that uses citation data to show how products are used in published research, has been selected by Water Linked , a Norwegian developer of compact underwater sensor technology for navigation, positioning, imaging, and communication, to provide Bioz Badges on selected product pages. The integration will give engineers, researchers, and subsea professionals direct access to relevant scientific publications when evaluating Water Linked's technologies.

In underwater robotics, marine research, and subsea operations, product selection often depends on understanding how a component has been used in real-world systems and documented research. Water Linked integrated Bioz Badges to make this evidence easier to discover and to connect customers with published examples involving its Doppler Velocity Logs, underwater acoustic modems, and Underwater GPS components without requiring them to leave the website.

Each Bioz Badge dynamically surfaces relevant scientific publications, article excerpts, and Bioz Star Ratings. Embedded directly within the product evaluation experience, the badges complement Water Linked's technical specifications and product documentation while helping users assess the scientific use and impact of its technologies. The implementation has been well received for its visual fit with Water Linked's website. Water Linked is already seeing early positive signals in visitor engagement with Bioz-enabled product pages, indicating a more useful customer experience.

"The Bioz Badges feel like a natural part of the Water Linked website, and we're already seeing a positive impact on how visitors engage with our product pages," said Assel Issina , Head of Global Marketing at Water Linked. "We look forward to following the results throughout the year as we learn how publication-backed evidence supports our customers' product evaluation."

"Water Linked has created an intuitive product experience for a highly technical audience," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "Water Linked is giving engineers and scientists immediate access to publication-backed evidence while strengthening the connection between documented research and the underwater technologies they rely on."

Looking ahead, Water Linked plans to continue expanding access to publication data as part of its broader commitment to clear product information, evidence-based evaluation, and a seamless digital experience for the global subsea community.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced citation-based data platform for scientific research, offering evidence-backed product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products and services for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Water Linked

Water Linked, a NORBIT company, develops compact underwater sensor technology for navigation, positioning, imaging, and communication. Founded in 2013 in Trondheim, Norway, its product portfolio includes Doppler Velocity Logs, real-time 3D multibeam sonar, underwater acoustic modems, and underwater GPS systems. Water Linked technologies help ROVs, AUVs, divers, and other subsea operators improve autonomy, spatial awareness, and confidence in challenging underwater environments.

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For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/water-linked-uses-bioz-badges-to-connect-subsea-engineers-with-publis-1236601