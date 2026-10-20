Dutch development bank FMO is financing the 50 MW Kong solar project in the Ivory Coast. Its €55.5 million ($62.3 million) financing package represents the project's entire long-term financing with a 20-year tenor. Located near the town of Kong in northern Ivory Coast, the solar project is expected to supply electricity to approximately 240,000 people once completed. Construction of the power plant is already underway, following a groundbreaking ceremony in October 2025. Commissioning is currently scheduled for 2028. A 25-year power purchase agreement is in place with CI-Energies, the country's ...

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