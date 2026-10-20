French battery manufacturer Saft, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies, has inaugurated its first solid-state battery production line at its Bordeaux facility in southwestern France. The company says it is the first French manufacturer with development and production capabilities for solid-electrolyte batteries combining sulfide and polymer technologies at room temperature. Unlike conventional lithium-ion batteries, which use a liquid electrolyte, solid-state batteries rely on a solid electrolyte. The technology promises improved safety and energy density up to 50% higher than conventional lithium-ion ...

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