Global AI-first cloud communications platform Infobip strengthens its collaboration with Yamaha Indonesia Motor Manufacturing (YIMM) to transform customer engagement through WhatsApp-powered conversational experiences designed to drive stronger personalization and faster customer interactions.

As Indonesia's consumers increasingly adopt digital-first purchasing behaviors, Yamaha Indonesia is evolving how it connects with customers across the buying journey. Today's motorcycle buyers often research products through Yamaha's social media, websites, and video reviews on YouTube before visiting dealerships, raising expectations for brands to deliver fast, seamless, and highly personalized communication.

For more than two years, Infobip has supported Yamaha Indonesia in building connected customer engagement strategies that integrate WhatsApp across the company's wider digital ecosystem, including its websites, social media platforms, and customer touchpoints. The collaboration reflects the growing importance of conversational messaging in Indonesia, one of the world's largest WhatsApp markets with more than 230 million users nationwide.

With more than 75% of Yamaha Indonesia's consumers actively using WhatsApp, the platform has become central to the company's customer communication strategy. With Infobip's technology, expertise, and support, Yamaha Indonesia has enhanced its ability to deliver personalized conversations, improve lead capture and follow-up, support remarketing initiatives, and create more meaningful customer interactions that extend beyond brand awareness to business impact.

"Customer expectations in the automotive market are evolving, particularly around speed, convenience, and personalization. What makes this collaboration impactful is Yamaha Indonesia's commitment to creating connected experiences across the entire customer journey. Together, we are enabling more dynamic and scalable conversations that help turn engagement into measurable business value," said Kukuh Prayogi, Enterprise Business Director at Infobip in Indonesia.

"At Yamaha Motor Indonesia, we believe digital engagement should enhance every stage of the customer journey. Working with Infobip has helped us create more connected and responsive communications that meet customers where they are, through the channels they trust most. As customer expectations continue to evolve, this collaboration enables us to stay closer to our customers and deliver experiences that are more relevant, timely, and meaningful," said Adita, Digital Customer Experience Manager at PT Yamaha Indonesia Motor Manufacturing.

Infobip and Yamaha Indonesia will continue enhancing automation, chatbot experiences, and personalized communication journeys to further elevate customer engagement across Indonesia's automotive sector.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey, with AI as the driving force of innovation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261020669980/en/

Contacts:

For more information, contact:

Marcelo Nahime

marcelo.nahime@infobip.com

Bojana Mandic

bojana.mandic1@infobip.com