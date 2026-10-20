Chainguard Commits $200 Million to Help EMEA Organisations Prevent AI Attacks

Investment opens new London office and fuels regional hiring as enterprises move to prevention-first cybersecurity

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainguard, the trusted source for open source, today announced $200 million in continued investment in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) to accelerate growth, strengthen regional customer support, and help organisations prevent AI software supply chain attacks. The investment reflects Chainguard's multi-year expansion in EMEA, including opening a new office in London to serve as its EMEA hub and adding 200 new roles across engineering, sales, and customer success in the region.

The urgency of software supply chain security in EMEA

Open source software (OSS) now comprises over 90% of the code in modern applications, and almost none of it is written by the organization shipping it. Those inherited dependencies carry vulnerabilities, many of which have sat dormant for years. Frontier AI models like Claude Mythos and GPT-6 Astra can now surface those vulnerabilities and chain low- and medium-severity flaws that teams routinely deprioritise into working exploits in a matter of hours. Traditional approaches to patching cannot keep up, and the only defence that scales is prevention.

At the same time, increasing scrutiny under compliance frameworks and regulatory standards like DORA, NIS2, PCI DSS, and the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), as well as sector-specific requirements in finance, healthcare, and critical infrastructure, means organisations must find scalable ways to reduce their attack surface and demonstrate end-to-end software integrity.

"Pulling open source straight from public registries is like picking a USB stick up off the pavement and plugging it into your laptop. Maybe you could survive that when finding a flaw took a human engineer months, but you can't now that a model does it in an afternoon," said Ian Burley, Group Vice President, EMEA, Chainguard. "Some of the best engineering and security teams we work with are in EMEA, and they know prevention is the only option. We're putting $200 million, a London office, and 200 new roles behind them, so more organisations across EMEA can put an end to AI supply chain attacks."

Strong growth and customer adoption in EMEA

Chainguard has experienced remarkable growth in EMEA since first establishing a presence in the region in October 2023. In the past 12 months alone, Chainguard:

Saw 400%+ year-on-year ARR growth in EMEA;

Expanded its customer base by 800% in EMEA;

And started working with EMEA-based organisations such as Aleph Alpha, Cato Networks, and Siemens.

Organisations around the world are turning to Chainguard to enable their engineering teams to build at machine speed while preventing supply chain attacks. Chainguard now serves more than 800 customers globally and was named a Leader in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Software Supply Chain Security in June 2026.

"By fundamentally reducing supply chain risk in our platforms with Chainguard, we strengthened the reliability of a system that supports global shipping operations across hundreds of ports and thousands of daily transactions. Just as importantly, we achieved this without diverting engineering capacity from our broader Freight Information System transformation," said Daniel Höpfner, Chief Architect and Head of Cloud Engineering, Hapag-Lloyd. "That balance between resilience, scalability, and execution speed is what makes working with Chainguard truly valuable for Hapag-Lloyd."

A new London hub and continued hiring across the region

Chainguard's new London office, located at 3 Herbal Hill, Clerkenwell, anchors the company's presence in the region and gives EMEA customers direct access to local engineering, sales, and customer success teams. The office will serve as a gathering place for nearly 70 employees located in the UK today, as well as customers, partners, and the open source community across the region.

Earlier this year, the company appointed Ian Burley as Group Vice President, EMEA, to lead its regional go-to-market strategy and expansion. Burley brings 20 years of B2B SaaS experience across both startups and established technology companies, such as Benchling, Snowflake, and BMC Software, with a track record of building and scaling high-performance sales organisations.

As a remote-first company, Chainguard hires top talent close to customers in key markets. Chainguard's creation of 200 new roles in EMEA will fuel local talent development, support regional customers, and accelerate product innovation tailored for the needs of local organisations.

To learn more about Chainguard, visit: https://www.chainguard.dev/

About Chainguard

Chainguard is the trusted source for open source. By providing engineers and AI agents with hardened, trusted, and production-ready artifacts, Chainguard helps organisations prevent AI supply chain attacks, increase engineering velocity while reducing toil, and maintain continuous compliance. Customers include Fortune 500 enterprises and global industry leaders, including Anduril, Canva, DocuSign, OpenAI, Public Storage, Snap Inc., and Snowflake. Chainguard is venture-backed by leading investors, including Amplify, IVP, Kleiner Perkins, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Mantis VC, Redpoint Ventures, Sequoia Capital, and Spark Capital. For more information, visit: https://www.chainguard.dev/

Brittany Hendrickson, press@chainguard.dev

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