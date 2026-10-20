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WKN: A41K7X | ISIN: CNE1000073Z4 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PB
Stuttgart
20.10.26 | 10:33
2,740 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7402,82010:58
2,7402,80011:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.10.2026 10:46 Uhr
120 Leser
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LEPAS's First Global Concept Car Set for World Premiere During Global Elegant Lifestyle Week, Unveiling Next-Generation Leopard Aesthetics

WUHU, China, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From October 18 to 24, LEPAS, Chery Auto's Premium NEV brand, will host its inaugural Global Elegant Lifestyle Week during the 2026 Chery International User Summit. Under the theme "TOGETHER IN ELEGANCE," the event will bring together users, media and partners from worldwide. Throughout the week, 34 Elegant Driving Ambassadors will take part in the LEPAS Global Elegance Drive in the L6 EV, while more than 300 Test Drive Ambassadors will experience intelligent parking and a range of test-drive scenarios. At Global Elegance Night, the event will feature the World Premiere of the LEPAS Concept Car and the unveiling of Next-Generation Leopard Aesthetics, highlighting LEPAS's strengths in driving performance, design and elegant technology.

Lepas01

Drawing inspiration from the leopard's strength and elegance, in motion and at rest, LEPAS has developed Leopard Aesthetics as its signature design philosophy. Already reflected in its current models, this philosophy is evolving as LEPAS draws on cultural exchange and insights from users worldwide. The upcoming concept car will build on this foundation, bringing diverse global influences into a new balance of power and elegance while previewing of LEPAS's future design direction.

Amid growing design uniformity in the NEV market, LEPAS aims to stand apart with a concept car that brings together power, elegance, and inspiration from nature. The brand will also invite users and partners worldwide to share their perspectives on mobility and everyday life, turning the premiere into an opportunity to shape the future of elegant living together.

About LEPAS

LEPAS is Chery Auto's Premium NEV brand, dedicated to creating elegant mobility experiences for users worldwide. Committed to becoming the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life, LEPAS brings together Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Technology, and Exquisite Space - transforming elegance into a driving experience you can see, feel, and trust. Supported by a growing global dealer network of more than 500 sales and service outlets, LEPAS is expanding its international footprint through localized operations, delivering products and experiences tailored to users across global markets.

Media Contact
Vincy Wang
LEPASInternational
E-mail: GlobalPR@lepasinternational.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f258cb08-cdaa-4e99-b2f9-6696d91e7907


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

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