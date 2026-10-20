Hisense Awarded Dubai Chamber ESG Label, Recognizing Sustainable Business Practices in the UAE

Recognition highlights how Hisense is bringing its global sustainability commitments to life through responsible business practices in the UAE

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense Middle East has been awarded the Dubai Chamber ESG Label, an important recognition of the company's commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices in the UAE. Awarded by the Dubai Chamber's Centre for Responsible Business, the label recognizes organizations that demonstrate strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and a commitment to continuous improvement.

The recognition reflects how Hisense is embedding ESG principles across its local operations while supporting the company's broader global sustainability agenda. As one of Hisense's key regional markets, the UAE plays an important role in advancing the company's long-term vision for sustainable and responsible growth.

Globally, Hisense continues to advance a wide range of ESG initiatives, including the expansion of green factories, adoption of low-carbon technologies and standards, development of zero-carbon manufacturing facilities, emissions reduction programs, and ongoing efforts to improve operational efficiency. Through these initiatives, the company is focused on creating lasting environmental and social value while supporting long-term business resilience.

The Dubai Chamber ESG Label serves as independent validation of how these commitments are being translated into action within the UAE, reflecting Hisense's efforts to align local practices with its wider sustainability objectives.

Jason Ou, President of Hisense MEA and India, said: "We are proud to receive the Dubai Chamber ESG Label, which reflects our commitment to operating responsibly and creating long-term value in the UAE. This recognition reinforces our belief that sustainable business practices and innovation go hand in hand, and we remain focused on making a positive impact for our customers, partners, employees and the communities we serve."

Beyond its environmental initiatives, Hisense continues to promote strong governance, ethical business conduct, employee wellbeing and responsible corporate practices across its operations. In the Middle East, the company also supports local innovation through its regional headquarters and research and development capabilities in Dubai, helping deliver solutions that address evolving market needs.

The Dubai Chamber ESG Label marks another milestone in Hisense's sustainability journey and reinforces the company's commitment to responsible growth in the UAE and beyond.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 180 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2026H1). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

https://hisenseme.com/

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