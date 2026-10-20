DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium Strategic Update: Project Developments, Growth Priorities and Outlook into 2027

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium Strategic Update: Project Developments, Growth Priorities and Outlook into 2027 20-Oct-2026 / 10:15 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Strategic Update: Project Developments, Growth Priorities and Outlook into 2027 Gibraltar, 20 October 2026 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis-quoted digital asset growth and venture builder, is pleased to provide a strategic update covering developments across the projects it supports, priorities for growing its venture-building and advisory activities, and its operational and capital-allocation outlook into 2027. Coinsilium provides public-market investors with exposure to early-stage frontier technology projects that can otherwise be difficult to access directly, through an operating model combining venture building, strategic advisory services and selective financial backing. Its approach combines capital with experience, sector knowledge and established industry relationships, focusing on projects where the Company can make a meaningful contribution to their development and participate in the long-term value they create, while generating revenues from its advisory work. This operating model is supported by its Bitcoin reserve, held through its wholly owned subsidiary, Forza (Gibraltar) Limited, providing a financial foundation for growth. The update is presented in a management question-and-answer format to explain how these elements work together and where the Company sees scope for further development. It covers the expansion of strategic advisory, developments across existing ventures and the assessment of further opportunities within the frontier economy, including the wider digital-asset market and tokenised securities. The responses also provide a perspective on the areas shareholders can look to for further updates as the Company advances its strategy into 2027. They describe its direction and priorities; the timing and outcome of individual initiatives remain subject to execution, market conditions and applicable regulatory requirements. 1. How is Coinsilium positioning itself to grow and scale its investment and advisory activities through the remainder of 2026 and into 2027? Coinsilium is positioning itself for growth by expanding its advisory division, strengthening its team and pursuing new investment and commercial opportunities across frontier technology-emerging and converging technologies with the potential to create new markets, products and business models. Together, these steps are intended to increase our revenue-generating capacity and our participation in the growth of the projects we support, with the objective of creating long-term shareholder value. For Coinsilium, these areas include prediction markets, agentic AI, decentralised financial infrastructure, tokenised securities and commercial applications of generative AI, together with the data and automation capabilities that support them. Our approach combines selective financial backing with strategic expertise, industry relationships and active commercial support. This gives us scope to participate in the longer-term growth of promising projects while generating advisory revenues from the work we undertake. Scaling this model means developing our team and capabilities, securing further advisory mandates and pursuing opportunities where our capital and expertise can make a meaningful contribution. Our Bitcoin reserves provide the financial foundation, with the capital allocation framework supporting disciplined deployment. Our priority is to translate these opportunities into a stronger business as we move into 2027, with growing revenues and broader participation in value creation across frontier technology. We look forward to providing further updates as these initiatives progress. 2. How is Coinsilium developing its advisory division, and what role is it expected to play in the company's revenue model? We are developing our advisory services division as an increasingly important part of Coinsilium's business, with the aim of building a recurring and scalable source of revenue. This will be supported by the people and capabilities needed to deliver existing mandates and selectively take on further engagements. Our unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2026, released on 25 September 2026, described the strategic advisory agreement signed with Predictive Labs during that period and the subsequent agreement with BeatingHeart, announced on 16 September 2026. These engagements establish a basis for generating revenues from our work with their management teams, alongside and independently of any longer-term returns from our economic interests in those projects. The results for the six months ended 30 June 2026 do not yet fully reflect the potential contribution of these more recently established agreements. Revenue will be recognised in accordance with the services delivered and applicable accounting requirements. Consideration may comprise cash, shares or a combination of both. The continued growth of this division is an operational priority, with further investment in its delivery capabilities planned into 2027. We intend to invest progressively, matching resources to client requirements and carefully selected opportunities while maintaining financial discipline. 3. What is driving approaches to Coinsilium, and how does the Company select the projects it invests in and advises? We are receiving an increasing number of approaches from projects seeking access to our experience, strategic support and industry relationships, as well as potential funding. We believe this reflects the reputation and sector knowledge Coinsilium has developed through more than a decade of working with founders across digital assets and emerging technologies. This growing interest gives us a broader opportunity set, but we are selective about the projects we choose to invest in and advise. We assess the management team, the technology's commercial relevance, the stage of development, funding requirements and the terms on which Coinsilium can participate. We also consider whether our involvement can make a meaningful contribution and whether we can commit the resources required to deliver that support. Our objective is to build valuable relationships with projects whose needs match our capabilities. Technically strong teams may require complementary expertise in commercial positioning, financial structuring, capital formation, partnerships and market access. Where advisory services and financial backing are appropriate together, they provide complementary opportunities for Coinsilium: consideration for the work delivered and exposure to the longer-term value a successful project may create. Each engagement and capital commitment is assessed on its own merits, with shareholder value guiding the allocation of our time, expertise and financial resources. 4. How will Coinsilium grow its team while maintaining financial discipline? Shareholders should expect our team and specialist capabilities to develop as the operational requirements of the business expand. Delivering advisory mandates, supporting ventures and assessing new opportunities all require appropriate resources. We intend to add those resources progressively, guided by contracted work, delivery requirements and a measured assessment of prospective demand. Some investment is necessary to establish the capacity to grow, but any material expansion of the ongoing cost base must have a clear commercial rationale. The objective is to build a team capable of serving more clients and undertaking more valuable work while maintaining control over costs. We will explain significant developments in our capabilities and their strategic purpose as they occur. 5. How do Coinsilium's Bitcoin reserves support the business, and how does the capital allocation framework operate? Our Bitcoin reserves, held through Forza (Gibraltar) Limited, provide balance-sheet substance, financial resilience and flexibility to support Coinsilium's wider business. The framework announced in July makes up to 15% of the value of those holdings available for venture-building activities and associated investments. It encompasses qualifying investments already funded from fiat reserves during 2026, allowing treasury resources to replenish cash deployed for those purposes where appropriate, as well as providing capacity for further opportunities. This is an allocation limit, rather than a commitment to deploy the full amount or follow a predetermined disposal timetable. Decisions take account of opportunities, liquidity requirements and prevailing Bitcoin values, while preserving the reserves' longer-term supporting role. Our "Bitcoin-first" philosophy reflects Bitcoin's position as our principal digital reserve asset. It also provides a foundation from which we can pursue the wider venture-building strategy. 6. How does Coinsilium view the wider digital asset market and opportunities beyond Bitcoin? In our unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2026 we noted the encouraging recovery in Bitcoin and other digital assets from the summer lows, while recognising that conditions may remain uneven. Our longer-term interest is in the growing use of digital infrastructure for payments, settlement, intelligence and automation, alongside Bitcoin's role as a reserve asset. Our Bitcoin-first philosophy underpins the establishment of our Bitcoin treasury. Our wider investment activities, however, extend beyond Bitcoin: our venture activities already create exposure to other digital assets, and we are also now assessing opportunities involving a newer generation of protocols with demonstrable usage, meaningful fee generation and clearer mechanisms linking activity to token economics. For example, some protocols use fees to fund token buybacks and subsequent burns. Buybacks create token purchases, while burns permanently remove those tokens from circulation, reducing supply; their significance depends on the scale and sustainability of activity, ongoing issuance and the rights or utility attached to the token. Certain tokens have outperformed Bitcoin during particular market phases, but that is neither universal nor sufficient grounds for allocating capital. In assessing these opportunities, our focus remains on fundamentals, liquidity, valuation and regulatory considerations. We will provide further detail if opportunities progress to a stage appropriate for disclosure. 7. How does Coinsilium structure its backing to suit different projects and stages of development, including new opportunities under review? We have a range of funding tools available and select structures according to the project, its development needs and the terms on which Coinsilium can participate. The ability to assess, negotiate and implement appropriate financing structures is an important part of Coinsilium's expertise. Our experience in financial structuring, combined with our sector knowledge, advisory capabilities and available capital, enables us to consider different approaches to backing new ventures on a case-by-case basis. These can include straightforward equity participation alongside advisory services, preference-share structures and convertible loan arrangements. Our backing of Predictive Labs is structured through preference shares with staged follow-on rights. BeatingHeart is supported through a convertible loan agreement, providing a defined route to potential equity participation. Our Otomato exposure includes an equity interest in its developer, Dyment Labs, together with a retained token warrant. These arrangements provide different combinations of economic exposure, contractual rights and flexibility. They allow us to match commitments to development progress and assess further participation as the projects mature. We are applying this experience as we review further opportunities. For each prospective relationship, we consider which financing structure would best accommodate the venture's funding needs and development plans while securing appropriate terms for Coinsilium. This includes assessing how capital can be committed progressively, how the parties' interests can be aligned and how financial backing can work alongside our commercial contribution. Where appropriate, advisory agreements complement that financial backing, enabling us to contribute commercial expertise while developing an additional source of revenue. As we pursue new opportunities, we see scope to develop this capability further. Having the expertise and financial capacity to consider a range of structures gives Coinsilium flexibility in negotiating new relationships and establishing a suitable basis for participation. Further commitments will remain subject to assessment and agreement, with announcements made as appropriate. 8. How is AI changing the development and funding needs of early-stage projects? AI is changing the economics of developing and scaling technology projects. Coding, testing, research and workflow automation can now be undertaken more efficiently, reshaping the resources and funding needed to bring a product into commercial use. For Coinsilium, this could materially improve what our capital and venture-building capabilities can achieve. Development plans that previously required sizeable specialist teams and layers of coordination can, in suitable cases, be delivered by a more compact team using AI effectively. Team size should follow the project's commercial and technical requirements, but those requirements can increasingly be met with lower staffing and coordination costs. The emphasis shifts towards people who can define the product, direct development and exercise sound judgment over quality, security and reliability. This changes how funding requirements should be assessed. More efficient delivery can reduce the capital needed to reach commercial milestones and lower ongoing expenditure. Where funding is already available, those savings strengthen the runway and provide more capacity to refine the product, establish customer demand and build revenues. Funding, delivery and commercial plans therefore need to be assessed together, with efficiency built into the operating model from the outset. For Coinsilium, this creates scope to help selected projects achieve more with each capital commitment and potentially support more opportunities from our available resources. It also sharpens our selection criteria: we look for teams that combine sector knowledge with the ability to deploy AI effectively and translate it into dependable products. Lower development costs alone do not establish a strong project; execution capability and a credible route to customers remain essential. As with blockchain technology and decentralisation, we believe AI will have a profound impact on technology development, business models, go-to-market strategies, organisational structures and governance. As an early-stage backer and venture builder, our role is to help the founders we support navigate this changing environment and position their projects to capture the opportunities it creates. Our advisory contribution becomes particularly relevant as technical delivery accelerates. Founders still need commercial positioning, partnerships, funding structures and market access. Combining that support with more capital-efficient development gives Coinsilium greater scope to scale its venture-building activities and participate in the value successful projects create. This is the significance for shareholders: the potential to turn our financial resources and expertise into more productive project backing, broader growth opportunities and substantial long-term value. 9. How do the development stages and timelines of the projects Coinsilium supports shape their opportunities and risk profiles? We have confidence in the potential of the projects we support, while recognising that they are at different stages of development and occupy different positions on the risk-reward spectrum. Some are building infrastructure whose adoption will develop over several years; others are introducing products or expanding their commercial capabilities. These differences influence both the milestones we assess and the time over which value may emerge. Examples include Predictive Labs, Yellow Network ("Yellow"), Otomato and BeatingHeart, which illustrate different applications of our frontier-technology strategy. They address different markets and are at different stages of technical development, market introduction and commercial expansion. There are common themes across certain projects. As described in our annual report for the year ended 31 December 2025, released on 22 June 2026, Predictive Labs, Otomato and Yellow give Coinsilium exposure to information, execution and settlement capabilities relevant to the emerging agentic economy. These represent related areas of infrastructure and opportunity within our broader strategy, which also encompasses projects such as BeatingHeart's commercial application of generative AI. Predictive Labs is building prediction-market intelligence infrastructure, with technical capability and a phased rollout central to its development. Yellow is developing a substantial clearing and settlement ecosystem over a multi-year horizon. Otomato has launched applications and is expanding its intelligence and automation capabilities, supported by strategic backing from Improbable, a UK-based technology venture builder that has invested USUSD2 million in the project. BeatingHeart is progressing towards commercial deployment of an AI-powered content-production platform, with a nearer-term focus on establishing its subscription-based offering. Each is a separate project whose founders and management team determine its strategy, commercial priorities and delivery schedule. The relevance of their technologies to common market opportunities provides a strategic connection, representing a vertical stack within the future agentic economy ranging from data aggregation as a feedstock, processing and decision making as a "midstream" activity through to clearance and settlement, while each project develops according to its own objectives. Coinsilium provides capital and support according to its relationship with each project, with operational execution remaining the responsibility of the respective management teams. We are encouraged by this combination of longer-term infrastructure opportunities and projects progressing towards commercial adoption. It gives Coinsilium several avenues for growth and potential value creation across different time horizons. Our confidence rests on the capabilities of the teams and the opportunities they are pursuing, with progress assessed against the milestones relevant to each project. 10. What stage has Predictive Labs reached, and how does Nijinn fit within its broader development? Predictive Labs is building tools and infrastructure for the emerging prediction-market economy. Nijinn, its first product, aggregates fragmented market data into intelligence for professional users, developers and AI agents. Predictive Labs is continuing to develop Nijinn's technical capabilities while coordinating its market introduction and commercial launch preparations around a programme of industry events. Following Token2049 in Singapore, the team will attend NEXT Predict in New York on 22-23 October 2026, a dedicated prediction-markets summit covering market infrastructure, liquidity, regulation and product innovation, where Predictive Labs is a sponsor and founder Johann Evrard will speak. Predictive Labs will then exhibit within the Web Summit Lisbon startup programme on 9-12 November 2026, with Johann showcasing Nijinn to an international audience of entrepreneurs, investors and industry participants. These events provide opportunities to engage prospective users and commercial partners, gather feedback and build Nijinn's international profile as the team progresses its launch plans. Predictive Labs has advised Coinsilium that it expects to release Nijinn across a website, browser extension and smartphone app within the coming weeks, with Nijinn Pro expected to follow in November 2026. The coordinated release is intended to maximise launch impact and improve marketing efficiency. This is a phased infrastructure rollout, with technical capability, data quality, reliability and functionality remaining central to development alongside those commercial preparations. As a practical introduction to these capabilities ahead of the wider launch, Predictive Labs has launched https:// midterms.nijinn.io/ a Nijinn spin-off dedicated to the US midterm elections. It brings together Polymarket and Kalshi order-book data covering Senate, House and governor races, producing a single liquidity-weighted probability for each outcome through Nijinn's TruthIndex. It also ranks differences between the two venues' probabilities, providing an early preview of the cross-venue analysis planned for Nijinn Pro. The initiative is designed to build awareness through a timely use case. Predictive Labs reports that it has shared the site with close to 1,000 US journalists covering politics and the midterms, with shareable graphics and live embeds available for their articles. The team plans to repeat this format for other major elections and sporting events, creating further opportunities to introduce Nijinn to relevant audiences. Beyond Nijinn, Predictive Labs has advised Coinsilium that it is currently developing a range of new products intended to broaden its offering and serve further needs across the prediction-market industry. Further details of these products and their launch plans will be announced as and when we are in a position to do so. Coinsilium has subscribed an aggregate USUSD450,000 for an approximately 14.91% interest and also provides strategic advisory support. We are encouraged by the progress made to date and retain follow-on investment rights which, if exercised in full, could increase our interest to approximately 29.85%. Any decision to exercise those rights would reflect our assessment of the project's continued development and the confidence we gain as the team builds on its technical progress and advances its commercial plans. 11. How does Coinsilium assess Yellow Network's progress and its longer-term significance? Yellow is an ambitious, multi-year infrastructure project developing decentralised clearing and settlement capabilities across fragmented digital asset markets. Its ambition is to become a significant part of the infrastructure through which digital markets operate. Building that position involves more than delivering technology: it requires integrations, developer participation, sustained usage and network effects to develop across an expanding ecosystem. Its move into live operation in March 2026 was therefore a substantial milestone, following several years of development, and the beginning of a much longer phase of adoption and expansion. Major protocol ecosystems have typically taken many years to establish their reach and utility. That is the context in which we assess Yellow's potential, recognising that technical development, commercial adoption and ecosystem growth will progress at different rates. An important part of Yellow's longer-term opportunity is its relevance to AI agentic payments and settlement. As autonomous software agents undertake transactions and exchange value, they will require infrastructure capable of coordinating and settling frequent interactions efficiently. Yellow's clearing and settlement technology has potential applications in this emerging activity alongside its role in digital asset trading. Its publicly announced work on settlement between multiple AI agents illustrates how these capabilities are being developed in practice. This provides Coinsilium with exposure to an enabling layer of the agentic economy, consistent with the strategic positioning described in our annual report for the year ended 31 December 2025 and our interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2026. The breadth of these potential applications helps explain the scale of Yellow's ambition, while their development into established markets remains a longer-term opportunity. Coinsilium was an early backer in 2022 and has built a longstanding relationship with the team. Our involvement began well before live operation, giving us a perspective on the technical work and execution required to reach this stage. Our allocation of 50 million YELLOW utility tokens, subject to the respective vesting terms, aligns us with the ecosystem's development. We are pleased with the valuation contribution reported in the interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2026: appreciation since subscription and launch resulted in an unrealised gain of approximately GBP1.7 million at 30 June 2026. This was an accounting gain, rather than a realised cash return. Consistent with our previous announcements, we remain mindful of regulatory and market sensitivities and Yellow's compliance constraints. Our commentary focuses on disclosed operational progress and our strategic relationship. Our longer-term interest includes opportunities to support projects building within the ecosystem, where our venture-building and advisory capabilities could contribute. We remain encouraged by the team's execution and the opportunity Yellow is pursuing. Our early participation gives Coinsilium exposure to the potential value of an infrastructure ecosystem still in the formative stages of its development, with its longer-term significance to be established through the depth of adoption and activity it builds over the coming years. 12. What does Improbable's backing mean for Otomato's next stage of development? Otomato is developing intelligence and automation tools that help users understand positions, risks and opportunities across decentralised finance. Its native mobile applications launched in April 2026, with more than 2,000 users reported by May. The team has since reported passing 5,000 users, providing an encouraging indication of growing interest in the platform. Feedback from users during Token2049 in Singapore also points to recognition of the product's practical usefulness and interest in its continued development. The USUSD2 million strategic investment from Improbable into Dyment Labs, Otomato's developer, is significant both as funding and as an endorsement from an experienced technology venture builder. The importance of that backing lies in what it enables the team to do: build on an established product and growing user base with greater resources and technology-sector expertise. It strengthens Otomato's capacity to develop its capabilities, extend blockchain coverage and pursue commercial growth. Otomato has therefore moved beyond its earliest development stage into a phase of expanding a live product and its capabilities. AI offers scope to make monitoring, interpretation and automation more useful to users, while AI-assisted development can also improve the team's efficiency in delivering those capabilities. With users already engaging with the platform, the team can draw on practical feedback to refine the product and focus development on features that address identifiable demand. Coinsilium's early backing is reflected in an approximately 1.25% equity interest in Dyment Labs and a retained token warrant. These give us exposure both to the development of the operating company and, subject to the warrant's terms and a future token launch, its token ecosystem. The combination of product delivery, user growth and Improbable's backing reinforces our confidence in the project and provides a stronger foundation for its next phase of commercial development. We see considerable potential as the team applies those resources to expanding adoption and building on the progress already achieved. 13. How is Coinsilium supporting BeatingHeart as it approaches commercial operation? BeatingHeart is developing an AI-powered advertising and commercial content-production platform. It enables brands to create professionally styled visual content using AI-generated models and digital environments, reducing reliance on conventional production processes. Founded and initially funded by Blvck Paris, the successful global fashion and lifestyle brand, the business combines technology development with direct knowledge of commercial content requirements. Its planned subscription model is designed to serve brands' continuing need to create and refresh campaign material. The interim financial statements described BeatingHeart as a project progressing towards commercial launch in Q4 2026, with initial revenues anticipated in the near term. Its development emphasis therefore differs from the longer infrastructure-building horizon of some other ventures we support. Coinsilium's backing comprises a convertible loan facility of up to USUSD250,000 alongside a 12-month strategic advisory agreement supporting go-to-market and capital-formation strategies. This combines a route to potential equity participation with revenue-generating advisory work. BeatingHeart's prospective subscription revenues and Coinsilium's advisory income are separate revenue streams. 14. Coinsilium highlighted tokenised securities in its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2026. Which emerging applications are attracting the Company's attention? We are following the opportunities developing around the trading and use of tokenised securities, including tokenised representations of major US equities and S&P 500 ETFs. Their potential extends beyond trading: certain products can already be used as collateral in decentralised lending markets, allowing holders to borrow against their exposure without selling it. This creates new connections between established equity markets and blockchain-based financial services. The London Stock Exchange's announcement of 1 September 2026 concerning tokenised equity structures and its collaboration with Payward, the company behind the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange, provides further evidence of the infrastructure developing around these markets. For Coinsilium, the interest lies in the evolving applications across trading, collateral and settlement, where we are seeing expressions of interest in new opportunities. We are monitoring these developments closely as their commercial potential and supporting market structures take shape. As a publicly traded company, we are also interested in how this infrastructure could eventually broaden access to Coinsilium's own shares. That gives us both a commercial and an issuer perspective when engaging with participants developing these markets. Any such opportunity would depend on the necessary market infrastructure and regulatory framework being in place. We will continue to follow their development and provide further updates as and when we are in a position to do so. 15. What should shareholders focus on when assessing Coinsilium's progress through the remainder of the year into 2027? We enter this next phase with a strong financial foundation, projects advancing across several areas of frontier technology and opportunities to expand our investment and advisory activities. Shareholders should look at how we translate that position into a larger, more capable operating business and long-term shareholder value. Our Bitcoin reserves, held through our wholly owned subsidiary Forza (Gibraltar) Limited, are central to that foundation. They give Coinsilium financial substance and flexibility to support selected opportunities as they develop. Together with our capital allocation framework, these resources strengthen our ability to plan beyond individual project milestones and pursue growth with discipline. For the advisory division, relevant indicators include delivery under existing agreements, further mandates, recognised revenues and the resources required to service that work. We intend to build on our signed engagements, investing progressively in the team and capabilities needed to serve clients and accommodate demand. Across the projects we support, there are several developments to follow: Predictive Labs' rollout of Nijinn and its broader product plans; Otomato's growing user base and development with Improbable's backing; BeatingHeart's progression towards commercial operation; and Yellow's longer-term infrastructure opportunity, including agentic payments and settlement. Each follows its own development timetable, while collectively providing Coinsilium with several avenues for potential value creation. Alongside these existing interests, we are reviewing new opportunities where our capital, financing expertise and advisory capabilities can contribute. Further announcements will explain these initiatives and our operational development as and when we are in a position to do so. The combination of financial resources, established sector relationships and projects reaching new stages of development gives the Board confidence in Coinsilium's prospects as we head into 2027. Execution, adoption and market risks remain, but we believe we have a strong basis from which to grow our revenue-generating activities, broaden our interests and build long-term value for shareholders. ENDS This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. Coinsilium Group Limited www.coinsilium.com Eddy Travia, Chief Executive investors@coinsilium.com AlbR Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0930 (AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 1483 413 500 Nick Emerson OAK Securities (Joint Broker) Tel. +44 (0) 20 3973 3678 Damion Carruel

Market Updates, Shareholder Enquiries and Official Communication Channels

Coinsilium's communications are news-driven: updates are centred on substantive developments, including project milestones, commercial agreements and strategic initiatives relevant to the Company's progress and prospects for value creation. As these developments occur, news is released to the market through formal regulatory announcements, making the information available to all shareholders at the same time. Those announcements form the basis for subsequent dissemination through the Company's website and other communications channels.

The Company does not engage in shareholder correspondence through social-media direct messages or third-party messaging applications. It will never contact shareholders through direct messages (DMs) on X or any other social-media platforms, or initiate private communications with shareholders through Telegram, WhatsApp or similar applications.

As highlighted in the impersonation warning on the Company's website, www.coinsilium.com is its only authorised and official website and provides its legitimate contact details. Shareholders are encouraged to report any suspected impersonation to the Company.

Shareholders wishing to raise questions should use investors@coinsilium.com, the Company's dedicated and sole channel for shareholder enquiries, as previously announced. Using a designated channel enables enquiries to be handled consistently, with appropriate oversight and regard for confidentiality and privacy, while helping to safeguard the integrity and authenticity of communications between the Company and its shareholders. The inbox is monitored, and responses will be provided subject to the Company's disclosure obligations. Shareholders are encouraged to use this channel to engage directly with the Company.[DC1]

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF) is a company whose shares are traded on the Access segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in London and cross-traded on OTC Markets in New York, with a long-established presence in the digital asset sector.

Since 2015, Coinsilium has played a pioneering role in supporting blockchain innovation, working with early-stage ventures and contributing to the evolution of decentralised technologies and digital finance.

Coinsilium works with founders and emerging technology companies as a venture builder and strategic partner operating at the intersection of blockchain, digital assets, decentralised finance and emerging areas such as prediction markets, AI-driven networks and related digital infrastructure technologies.

The Company's model integrates venture building, strategic participation and operational delivery. Alongside selectively deploying capital, Coinsilium takes an active role in supporting and scaling ventures through strategic guidance, ecosystem positioning, partnerships and broader operational support across the digital asset sector. A full overview can be found in the Venture Building section of the Company's website.

In 2025, Coinsilium launched Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza!"), its 100%-owned subsidiary registered in Gibraltar. Forza is responsible for owning and managing Coinsilium's strategic Bitcoin treasury and strategy, which is designed to be complementary to and enhance the Company's long-term financial resilience and provide balance sheet strength to ensure a sound treasury foundation to support its future growth. Please refer to the Bitcoin Treasury Risk Statement.

With over a decade of Digital Asset sector experience and a clear forward-focused strategy, Coinsilium is committed to building long-term value for shareholders through disciplined participation in the evolving digital asset economy.

For further information, please visit www.coinsilium.com.

Important Notice

Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium" or "the Company") holds part of its reserves in Bitcoin through its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary, Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza"), which is responsible for managing the Company's Bitcoin treasury.

The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") regards digital assets such as Bitcoin as high-risk and speculative, with potential for extreme price volatility. An investment in Coinsilium Group Limited is not an investment in Bitcoin, either directly or by proxy. Coinsilium holds a range of assets, including equity interests in companies operating within and beyond the blockchain sector, and maintains a diversified portfolio of strategic investments across the digital asset space. This structure provides broader exposure beyond Bitcoin. The Company's exposure to Bitcoin forms part of its broader capital allocation strategy.

Coinsilium is not authorised or regulated by the FCA. While the Board of Directors considers Bitcoin to be an appropriate long-term reserve asset, prospective and existing investors should be aware of the associated risks. There is no certainty that the Company will be able to realise its Bitcoin holdings at expected valuations, and the financial performance of the Company may be affected by movements in the price of Bitcoin. As a result of the Company's exposure to Bitcoin, the market value of Coinsilium shares may also experience significant fluctuations, and the value of investments can go down as well as up.

The decision to allocate capital into Bitcoin, facilitated through the Company's dedicated treasury management structure, Forza, reflects a strategic view of Bitcoin as a long-term reserve asset. This approach is underpinned by over a decade of experience operating in the digital asset sector.

In accordance with the Aquis Framework for Issuers pursuing Cryptocurrency Strategies, the Company is required to draw to shareholders' attention particular risks relating to cryptoassets. The Company's exposure to the cryptoasset sector exposes the Company to a number of significant risks, including, but not limited to:

Volatility of the price of Digital Assets, including but not limited to Bitcoin

Digital assets, including but not limited to Bitcoin, are subject to extreme price volatility, with values capable of rising or falling sharply over short periods. This volatility can have a material adverse effect on the company's financial position and results. Investors should be aware that the value of the Company's digital asset holdings may fluctuate significantly, leading to substantial losses. There is no guarantee that the Company will be able to realise its digital asset holdings at expected valuations.

Regulatory Uncertainty

The regulatory environment for cryptoassets, including Bitcoin, is evolving and remains uncertain in many jurisdictions. Changes in laws or regulations could adversely affect the Company's ability to hold, trade, or use Bitcoin. There is a risk that future regulatory action could require the Company to divest its Bitcoin holdings or restrict its operations. Non-compliance with applicable regulations could result in penalties or reputational harm.

Security and Custody Risks

The Company's cryptoasset holdings, including those in Bitcoin, are subject to security risks, including cyberattacks, hacking, and theft. Despite using third-party, institutional-grade custodians, there is no absolute guarantee against loss or misappropriation. Any security breach could result in the partial or total loss of the Company's cryptoassets. The Company may have limited recourse to recover lost or stolen assets.

Liquidity Constraints

Cryptoasset markets, including Bitcoin, may experience periods of illiquidity, which could impact the Company's ability to sell its holdings quickly or at favourable prices. Market disruptions, technological failures, or a lack of counterparties may further constrain liquidity. In such scenarios, the company may be forced to accept lower prices or delay transactions. This could adversely affect the Company's financial performance.

Reputational Risks

The association with the cryptoasset sector, including Bitcoin, may expose the Company to reputational risks. Negative perceptions arising from links to illicit activity, cybercrime, or regulatory scrutiny could impact stakeholder confidence. Adverse media coverage or public opinion may affect the company's relationships with investors, customers, or partners. Reputational damage could have long-term consequences for the business.

Market Acceptance and Adoption

The value and utility of cryptoassets, including Bitcoin, depends on its continued acceptance by users, merchants, and investors and its perception as a store of value. Any decline in adoption or negative trends in public perception could reduce demand and depress prices. Technological changes or superior alternatives could also undermine bitcoin's position. The Company's exposure to cryptoassets, including Bitcoin, may therefore become less valuable or obsolete.

Counterparty Risk

The Company relies on third-party custodians and service providers to safeguard its cryptoassets. There is a risk that such counterparties may fail, become insolvent, or act negligently. In such cases, the Company could suffer financial loss or face difficulties in accessing its assets. The effectiveness of risk mitigation depends on the reliability and integrity of these third parties.

Legal and Tax Risks

The legal and tax treatment of cryptoassets is complex and subject to change. Uncertainty regarding classification, reporting obligations, or tax liabilities could result in unforeseen costs or compliance issues. The Company may need to adapt to new legal interpretations or regulatory guidance. Failure to comply with applicable laws could result in penalties or operational restrictions.

Technology and Operational Risks

Cryptoassets, including Bitcoin, rely on complex technological infrastructure, including blockchain networks and cryptographic protocols. System failures, software bugs, or protocol changes could disrupt the company's ability to access or transfer its holdings. Operational risks also include human error and inadequate internal controls. Such risks may lead to financial loss or operational disruption.

Environmental and ESG Risks

Cryptoasset mining and transaction processing are energy-intensive and have raised environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") concerns. Negative perceptions around environmental impact could affect the company's ESG ratings or investor appetite. Regulatory measures targeting environmental sustainability could restrict or penalise cryptoasset-related activities. The Company may face increased scrutiny from stakeholders on its ESG performance.

Concentration Risk

A significant portion of the Company's assets may be concentrated in cryptoassets, including Bitcoin, exposing it to heightened risk from adverse market movements. Lack of diversification increases vulnerability to price shocks or sector-specific developments. Concentration risk may also amplify the impact of regulatory or technological changes. Investors should consider the implications of such exposure.

Risk of Forks and Protocol Changes

The underlying protocol governing cryptoassets, including Bitcoin, may be altered through network upgrades or contentious forks. Such changes can result in the creation of new digital assets or disruption to existing holdings. The Company may face operational challenges in managing forks or adapting to protocol changes. There is also the risk of loss or confusion regarding asset ownership.

Cybersecurity Threats

The Company's cryptoassets are attractive targets for cybercriminals seeking to exploit vulnerabilities. Cybersecurity threats include phishing, malware, ransomware, and denial-of-service attacks. A successful attack could compromise the company's systems or result in unauthorised transfers. Ongoing investment in cybersecurity measures is necessary to mitigate these risks.

Loss or Destruction of Private Keys

Access to cryptoassets, including Bitcoin, are controlled by private cryptographic keys, the loss or destruction of which results in permanent loss of the associated assets. Human error, hardware failure, or malicious activity could lead to key loss. The Company must implement robust key management protocols to reduce this risk. Even with precautions, there is no absolute safeguard.

Limited availability of Insurance

Insurance cover for digital assets such as Bitcoin may be limited or unavailable. Even where insurance is in place, it may not cover all potential losses or may be subject to exclusions and limitations. The Company may therefore be exposed to uninsured risks. Investors should be aware that insurance does not eliminate the possibility of loss.

Accounting and Valuation Uncertainty

The accounting treatment and valuation of cryptoassets, including Bitcoin, may be subject to differing interpretations and evolving standards. Changes in accounting policies or guidance could affect the Company's financial statements. Valuation challenges may arise due to price volatility or lack of observable market data, particularly for early-stage cryptoassets without an established track record or which are not widely held. This could impact reported results and investor understanding.

Risk of Regulatory Enforcement

Authorities may take enforcement action against companies involved in digital assets, including Bitcoin. Such actions could include fines, sanctions, or restrictions on operations. The Company may incur significant costs in responding to investigations or defending its position. Regulatory enforcement could have a material adverse effect on the business.

Cross-Border Risks

Cryptoasset transactions are global and may expose the company to cross-border legal, regulatory, or tax risks. Differences in jurisdictional approaches could result in conflicting obligations or increased compliance burdens. The Company may face challenges in navigating international regulatory frameworks. Cross-border risks may also affect the ability to transfer or realise assets.

Risk of Market Manipulation

Cryptoassets and the markets on which they are traded are susceptible to manipulation due to its relative lack of oversight and transparency. Market participants may engage in practices such as spoofing, wash trading, or pump-and-dump schemes. Such activities can distort prices and adversely affect the Company's holdings. Regulatory intervention may not always prevent or remedy market abuse.

Lack of Recourse and Consumer Protections

Unlike traditional financial assets, cryptoasset holdings, including Bitcoin, may not benefit from statutory recourse or consumer protection schemes. In the event of loss, theft, or fraud, investors may have limited or no avenues for recovery. The Company's exposure to Bitcoin is therefore inherently riskier than holding regulated financial instruments. Investors must consider the implications of this lack of protection.

Prospective investors are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and carefully consider these risks before making any investment decision. Nothing herein amounts to a recommendation to invest in the Company or to investment, taxation or legal advice.

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[DC1]I would be inclined to move this to after the "About Consilium" section after the contact details

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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October 20, 2026 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)