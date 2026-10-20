Historic Kent-based dealer group to go live on Tekion's AI-native platform at Maidstone and Canterbury locations in December 2026.

Tekion, innovator of the first end-to-end, AI-native platform serving the entire automotive retail ecosystem, today announced its partnership with Haynes Automotive, a privately-owned automotive dealer group representing Ford, Changan, and Vauxhall in the South of England. Haynes Automotive is part of the wider family-owned dealer group, Haynes Bros Ltd, which was established in 1790.

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Haynes Automotive Selects Tekion's Automotive Retail Cloud AI to Modernise Operations

Through Tekion's Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC), intelligent automation and real-time insights are embedded into every workflow, from customer engagement through service and finance. Dealers operate with high visibility and consistency across their entire operation.

Haynes Automotive will do a full switch to ARC beginning December 1, 2026, at two locations in Maidstone and Canterbury. For multi-location, multi-brand operations like Haynes Group, this means eliminating fragmentation, getting real-time visibility across departments, automated workflows that replace manual handoffs, efficient and consistent processes across locations.

For the Haynes Automotive business, the platform addresses a core operational need: connecting finance, retail, service, and parts operations in real time. With ARC, advisors, technicians, and back-office teams will start to understand the impact of a system of action with no manual handoffs, no data reconciliation delays, no workflows that break across departments.

"What impressed us most was Tekion's attention to detail throughout the evaluation and implementation engagement process," said Marcus Nye, IT Director of the Haynes Group. "The team understood our operation, showed genuine diligence in understanding our requirements, and were transparent about what the platform can do and how it would change our day-to-day work. That level of clarity and confidence is exactly what you want from a partner making this kind of transition

"The Haynes Group represents the kind of dealer partner we're built for," said Rob Glenn, Chief Revenue Officer of Tekion. "They're thinking strategically about elevating their operations, they understand the real business value of unified data, intelligent systems and they're committed to building a modern retail operation. We're excited to partner and support their next chapter

About Haynes Group UK

Established in 1790 in London and based in Kent since 1832, Haynes Bros Ltd is a privately owned leading automotive and agricultural machinery dealership group operating four subsidiary companies across 14 locations in the South of England, representing Ford, Changan, and Vauxhall alongside CNH Industrial products (Iveco, New Holland, Case IH) and JCB agricultural equipment. For over 230 years, it has built a strong reputation for customer service and also for changing and modernising with the times, to ensure it continues to provide an optimum service to its customers.

About Tekion

Tekion is redefining automotive retail with its AI-native, end-to-end platform purpose-built for the industry. By embedding AI into every workflow, Tekion delivers intelligent automation, real-time insights, and advanced decision support-driving greater efficiency, revenue growth, and modern consumer experiences. Tekion connects OEMs, dealers, partners, and consumers through a unified platform, including Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) for retailers, Automotive Enterprise Cloud (AEC) for manufacturers and large automotive enterprises, and Automotive Partner Cloud (APC) for technology and industry partners. Together, these solutions power more seamless, transparent, and profitable retail operations.

For more information, visit www.tekion.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact, Tekion: Marylou Hastert press@tekion.com