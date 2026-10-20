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The summit showcased LUTIAN's full-spectrum solar-plus-storage capabilities-encompassing inverters, batteries, integrated solar-plus-storage units, and commercial/industrial energy storage systems-and introduced an upgrade plan for the company's global service network.Production Base Tour: Showcasing Manufacturing Systems and New Energy Production LinesDuring the conference, attendees visited LUTIAN's Taizhou production base, touring the product showroom, the smart energy center, and the energy storage manufacturing facility. The tour included stops at precision assembly lines, automated quality inspection stations, and mass-production units for energy storage products, demonstrating to global partners how LUTIAN has expanded its manufacturing ecosystem from general power equipment to solar-plus-storage solutions.LUTIAN operates four major R&D centers-located in Taizhou, Shanghai, Chongqing, and Suzhou-along with a CNAS-accredited national laboratory and a laboratory operated in partnership with TUV. With over 300 proprietary intellectual property rights, the company possesses a robust R&D foundation that drives the continuous iteration and advancement of its solar-plus-storage product portfolio.Showcasing Technical Capabilities: From Technology Accumulation to Solution ImplementationAt the conference, LUTIAN systematically presented its solar-storage solutions for the global market, covering four major categories: energy storage inverters, energy storage batteries, integrated photovoltaic and energy storage systems, and commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage systems. The power range covers 500 W to 250 kW, and the energy storage capacity ranges from 1 kWh to 5 MWh.This series of products targets diverse scenarios such as home energy storage, outdoor operations, emergency backup power, and small commercial and industrial applications, featuring modular design, flexible capacity expansion, and plug-and-play capabilities. LUTIAN stated that the company has accumulated extensive technical patents in core components such as inverters, BMS, and EMS, and uses AI to optimize energy scheduling and improve system operating efficiency.LUTIAN also revealed that it is laying out next-generation energy infrastructure along the main line of power electronics, expanding into areas such as AIDC intelligent computing center integrated power supply and SST solid-state transformers.Market Assessment: Global Energy Storage Demand Shows Structural GrowthDuring the conference, LUTIAN shared its assessment of the global energy storage market from an industry perspective. The company believes that demand for residential energy storage remains strong in high-electricity-price regions such as Europe and North America, while regions with weak power infrastructure, such as Africa and Southeast Asia, have a rigid demand for emergency backup power and off-grid solutions. The global energy storage market is showing a trend of structural growth.This assessment aligns with LUTIAN's own business performance. In full-year 2025, the company's energy storage business achieved revenue growth of 347.93% year on year, and its second growth curve is accelerating its formation.Global Footprint: Focusing on Overseas Markets and Upgrading Service NetworksIn terms of market strategy, LUTIAN has clearly prioritized overseas markets, continuing to deepen its presence in key regions where it holds a competitive advantage.In response to the industry trend toward the commoditization of photovoltaic energy storage hardware, LUTIAN has announced an upgrade to its global service network, shifting the focus of competition from product performance to service capabilities and long-term asset value. The company is advancing the development of its service system across four dimensions: digitalization, localization, standardization, and normalization.LUTIAN has pledged to uphold its partnership commitments-characterized by efficient responsiveness, transparent processes, a focus on empowerment, and shared risk-while leveraging a service system that spans the entire product life cycle as its core competitive advantage.Signing of Cooperation Agreement: Reaching a strategic partnership intent with key partnersDuring the conference, LUTIAN reached a strategic cooperation agreement with a key strategic client, and an on-site signing ceremony was held. The partnership will focus on areas such as expanding into the new energy market, developing distribution channels, and promoting products.At the conference, LUTIAN reaffirmed its long-term partnership positioning: for partners already operating within the new energy sector, LUTIAN provides support rooted in shared technological origins, an unwavering commitment to quality, and end-to-end supply chain delivery capabilities; For partners who have yet to enter the new energy sector, LUTIAN is prepared to share its resources-including technology, manufacturing capabilities, certifications, and market access-to help facilitate a smooth transition from traditional power sources to new energy solutions.About LUTIANFounded in 2002 and listed on the Main Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2021 (stock code: 605259), Lutian Machinery Co., Ltd. is an enterprise dedicated to the R&D, manufacturing, and sales of general-purpose power machinery, high-pressure washers, and new energy storage products. The company operates four R&D centers-located in Taizhou, Shanghai, Chongqing, and Suzhou-as well as five production bases, with products exported to over 100 countries and regions worldwide. In recent years, LUTIAN has accelerated its strategic deployment in the solar-plus-storage sector, building an end-to-end energy ecosystem that encompasses power generation, storage, and consumption. Its energy storage business is rapidly emerging as the company's second growth curve.Company: Lutian Machinery Co.,Ltd.Contact Person: Dillon WangEmail: zkk@chinalutian.comWebsite: https://www.chinalutian.com/Telephone: +86-576-82620999City: Taizhou, Zhejiang, ChinaSource: Lutian Machinery Co.,Ltd.Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.