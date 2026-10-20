Proposed facility is tied to deployment of the program across the U.S. and territorial markets

Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - The Awareness Group (TAG) (OTCID: TAAG), $TAAG, an emerging national player in solar energy services and financing solutions and creator of the TAG GRID, today announced it has signed a term sheet for a $50 million line of credit. The facility is intended to finance solar plus battery energy storage systems deployed under TAG's Low FICO Solar Plus Battery Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) program across any state that legally allows PPAs.

Pablo Diaz, CEO and Founder of The Awareness Group, commented:

"The goal of our Low FICO program is to democratize solar energy and that only works if the financing is there when an installer closes a customer. This term sheet is the next step toward making that happen. Homeowners who get turned down over a credit score still pay high energy bills and still lose power when the grid goes down, and we built this program for them.

"We will not call this done until the final documents are signed and the facility is live. When it is, our EPC and sales partners will be able to sell this program knowing TAG has financing lined up behind the systems they install."

TAG's Low FICO Solar Plus Battery PPA is designed to expand access to clean energy savings and home backup power for households traditionally excluded from credit score based underwriting. The program allows homeowners with lower FICO scores to qualify through property verification and utility bill history. Every system deployed under the program includes solar plus residential battery storage under a 30 year PPA structure.

TAG and the lender have spent two months in due diligence, and one administrative item remains. The executive teams of both companies are talking directly, and TAG is targeting to have the facility live before the end of 2026.

TAG is onboarding EPCs and sales organizations - approved partners get training, sales materials, a support team and access to TAG's fintech platform, TAG Financial resources and national operational infrastructure.

The term sheet remains subject to completion of the final diligence item, negotiation of definitive documentation and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that definitive agreements will be executed or that the facility will close on the terms described or at all.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These include, without limitation, statements regarding the term sheet and the proposed $50 million line of credit, the completion of due diligence, the negotiation and execution of definitive documentation, the closing and funding of the facility, the timing of any go-live date, the use of the facility and the deployment, growth and results of TAG's Low FICO Solar Plus Battery PPA program. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "target," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Those risks include that the term sheet may not lead to definitive agreements, that remaining diligence may not be completed, that the facility may not close on the terms described or at all, that conditions to funding may not be satisfied, that TAG may be unable to onboard partners or deploy systems as planned and that changes in utility rates, incentives, regulation, financing markets or general economic conditions may affect the program. Additional risks are described in TAG's public disclosures with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission filed on form 10-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and TAG undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

About TAG

At the Awareness Group (TAG), we're not just part of the alternative energy revolution, we're leading it. Fueled by innovation, TAG is setting new benchmarks with the TAG GRID, a national platform that delivers solar services and financing solutions to its members for both commercial and residential projects. By managing projects from concept to installation, TAG aims to bring a world-class level of service to TAG GRID members and their customers. TAG Financial encompasses two divisions: TAG Financial Services (TFS), which supports TAG GRID members by managing the front end of the process, working with sales organizations and providing access to TAG and third-party lending products and TAG Capital, TAG's in-house fund management division, which directly funds proprietary lending products while seeking to maximize the value of loan portfolios and investment tax credits. As organic growth drives its core strategy, TAG is also accelerating expansion through strategic acquisitions across the alternative energy landscape. Combined, these initiatives are designed to drive value for customers, employees, partners and investors.

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