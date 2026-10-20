DataTracks Global Private Limited: DataTracks Strengthens European Track Record, Supporting 550+ Large Dutch Entities in First KVK Digital Reporting Cycle

The milestone, achieved with every report validated against KVK's technical requirements before submission, follows the first mandatory electronic (XBRL/iXBRL) filing cycle for large Dutch legal entities and reflects Europe's wider transition towards structured digital reporting.

AMSTERDAM, NL / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / DataTracks, a specialist provider of KVK XBRL and iXBRL filing and ESEF reporting solutions, has supported more than 550 large entities across the Netherlands in meeting their annual accounts reporting requirements under the Netherlands Chamber of Commerce (Kamer van Koophandel, KVK).

This is the first cycle in which large Dutch legal entities, other than listed issuers that report under ESEF, must file their annual accounts electronically via Standard Business Reporting (SBR). The requirement applies to financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2025. Entities may file in XBRL or Inline XBRL (iXBRL), depending on their reporting framework. iXBRL is required for entities reporting under IFRS, those including a CSRD sustainability statement and those using entity-specific disclosures.

For many companies, this was a significant change from preparing and filing annual accounts in PDF or paper format. Finance teams had to produce structured, machine-readable reports in XBRL or iXBRL using the appropriate Dutch taxonomy, and ensure that each reporting package met KVK's technical requirements.

DataTracks provided end-to-end support, from taxonomy and reporting-package selection through XBRL and iXBRL tagging, technical validation, quality review and filing. Before submission, every report was checked with DataTracks' comprehensive validation tool against the applicable Dutch taxonomy and KVK's technical requirements, and every report DataTracks filed in this cycle passed KVK's technical validation. Completed reports were made available on the DataTracks platform for client review and download, with the option for DataTracks to submit them directly to KVK through SBR upon approval from the client.

"We supported more than 550 large entities, and every report we filed passed KVK's technical validation," said Chandra Jeevan, Vice President of Sales, DataTracks. "As a result, their finance teams met the new XBRL and iXBRL requirements in their first electronic filing cycle with no pressure on their internal reporting resources."

KVK, ESEF and Europe's Shift to Structured XBRL Reporting

The Dutch requirement is not an isolated case. It is part of a broader move across the European Union towards structured, machine-readable financial information, which finance and reporting professionals now encounter across multiple frameworks.

For listed companies in the EU, the most familiar example is the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), under which issuers on EU-regulated markets prepare annual financial reports in XHTML, with consolidated IFRS financial statements tagged in Inline XBRL. KVK and ESEF apply to different categories of companies and follow separate filing processes, but both are built on the same principle of structured, tagged financial data. DataTracks supports KVK's XBRL and iXBRL requirements for Dutch annual accounts as well as ESEF's XHTML and iXBRL requirements for EU-regulated issuers, giving finance teams a single provider across both frameworks.

"Digital reporting is not simply converting a document into another file format," Chandra Jeevan added. "Whether it's KVK or ESEF, each framework has its own taxonomy, validation rules and submission requirements. The challenge for finance teams is to preserve the integrity of their financial information while meeting technical standards that leave no room for error."

DataTracks also supports reporting under a broad range of EU regulatory frameworks in prudential, fund, tax and market-conduct reporting, including Solvency II and DORA.

Client Feedback

Clients valued the clarity and support provided throughout the new KVK filing process. One customer described the experience as "smooth and well managed, with clear guidance at every stage from report preparation to final submission."

About DataTracks

DataTracks is a specialist provider of cloud-based software and managed services for financial and regulatory reporting, including KVK XBRL and iXBRL filing via Standard Business Reporting (SBR) in the Netherlands and ESEF reporting for EU-regulated issuers. Founded more than two decades ago, DataTracks has prepared over 450,000 regulatory reports for more than 30,000 client organisations in 25+ countries and supports regulatory filing in 35+ jurisdictions worldwide, including the Netherlands and the wider European Union, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa and India. It also supports reporting under AIFMD Annex IV, COREP and FINREP, Solvency II, MiFID II, DORA, MiCA and CESOP, as well as Country-by-Country Reporting (CbCR), FATCA/CRS and BEPS Pillar Two, the last three delivered through its Oxbow platform. Organisations can manage reporting in-house using DataTracks' cloud-based software or engage its specialists for fully managed reporting.

DataTracks Global Private Limited is headquartered in Singapore. Its European operations are run by DataTracks Europe B.V. (KVK No.: 71539840), Herengracht 420, 1017 BZ Amsterdam, the Netherlands.



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VP & Head, Marketing

DataTracks

Media Relations: mediarelations@datatracks.com

Phone: +31 20 225 3702

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SOURCE: DataTracks Global Private Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/datatracks-strengthens-european-track-record-supporting-550-large-1236708