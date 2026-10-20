Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - White Gold Corp. (TSXV: WGO) (OTCQX: WHGOF) (FSE: 29W) ("White Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the first diamond drill holes completed as part of the Company's fully funded 2026 exploration program at its flagship White Gold Project, located in the White Gold District of the Yukon, Canada (Figure 1). The initial assays from the 2026 drill program have intersected significant high grade gold mineralization in multiple lenses on both the Golden Saddle and VG deposits and successfully validate the Company's belief that these deposits remain open for continued growth that will further enhance its recently published robust Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA") which delivered a C$1.86 Billion After-Tax NPV, 41% IRR and 1.5 Year Payback (see the Company's news release dated September 25, 2026)(5). The 2026 diamond drill program supported by strategic partners including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM) is the Company's largest ever on its flagship deposits, and equivalent to approximately 20% of the roughly 92,000 metres drilled across Golden Saddle, Arc, VG, and Ryan's Surprise deposits prior to 2026. This news release reports the first set of diamond drillhole results from the Golden Saddle and VG deposits. Assays are pending from an additional 49 holes which were designed to increase known resources and make new discoveries on the White Gold Project and will be released in due course.

Highlights

Golden Saddle High-Grade Core Expanded ~50m : Hole WHTGS26D0XXX intersected 1.47 g/t Au over 38.08m from 397.12m, including 5.13 g/t Au over 7.88m , extending the high-grade core of the main zone approximately 50m to the west, at a vertical depth of 300m - well within the resource pit shell (Figure 4). This hole also builds on the success of WHTGS25D0XXX drilled in 2025 which also successfully expanded high-grade gold mineralization, returning 3.23 g/t Au over 56.10 m at a vertical depth of 350m and was not included in the current resource or PEA.

: Hole WHTGS26D0XXX intersected from 397.12m, including , extending the high-grade core of the main zone approximately 50m to the west, at a vertical depth of 300m - well within the resource pit shell (Figure 4). This hole also builds on the success of WHTGS25D0XXX drilled in 2025 which also successfully expanded high-grade gold mineralization, returning 3.23 g/t Au over 56.10 m at a vertical depth of 350m and was not included in the current resource or PEA. Golden Saddle Additional Zones: The same hole WHTGS26D0XXX also returned 1.16 g/t Au over 12.60m in the shallow hanging wall mineralization from 140.5m, and 4.05 g/t Au over 1.97m in the footwall, expanding and highlighting the continued potential for stacked zones above and below the main zone.

The same hole WHTGS26D0XXX also returned in the shallow hanging wall mineralization from 140.5m, and in the footwall, expanding and highlighting the continued potential for stacked zones above and below the main zone. VG Mineralization Extended from 230m to 320m Down-Plunge: Hole QV26-026 intersected 2.53 g/t Au over 18.90m from 172.1m, and hole QV26-024 intersected 0.71 g/t Au over 38.45m , including 1.14 g/t Au over 6.18m . Together these holes extend drilled mineralization at VG well beyond the previous deepest intercept in QV13-010 and beyond the limits of the current mineral resource estimate, over a strike length of approximately 150m (Figure 3).

Hole QV26-026 intersected from 172.1m, and hole QV26-024 intersected , including . Together these holes extend drilled mineralization at VG well beyond the previous deepest intercept in QV13-010 and beyond the limits of the current mineral resource estimate, over a strike length of approximately 150m (Figure 3). VG Historical High-grade Intercept Now Connected to Resource: The 2026 holes importantly also bridge an approximately 120m gap to historical hole QV13-011 which returned 2.43 g/t Au over 21.36m, including 3.40 g/t Au over 12.54m (1) establishing continuity of mineralization at VG to approximately 350m down-plunge, which remains open.

The 2026 holes importantly also bridge an approximately 120m gap to historical hole QV13-011 which returned 2.43 g/t Au over 21.36m, including 3.40 g/t Au over 12.54m establishing continuity of mineralization at VG to approximately 350m down-plunge, which remains open. Outlook: All four deposits of the White Gold Project remain open in multiple directions. Results from these holes will be incorporated into future mineral resource updates. Assays are pending from 49 additional diamond drill holes from the 2026 program designed to expand the know deposits and make new discoveries in close proximity, and will be released with additional detail in due course.

"Further to the very strong PEA recently released, these initial results are another major accomplishment in our goal of making 2026 a transformative year for White Gold Corp. Successfully intersecting high grade gold in multiple areas validates our conviction that the White Gold Project has the potential to continue to grow substantially and that we are in the early days of demonstrating the abundant mineralization at the White Gold Project and across our truly district scale land package in the prolific White Gold District. With these early results and our observations on the additional holes drilled in 2026, we are very optimistic about the potential for meaningful additional growth and look forward to all the additional results from this significantly larger program," stated David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer.

"These results continue to show the significant growth potential of our flagship White Gold Project," stated Donovan Politt, President and Director. "At Golden Saddle, hole 219 has expanded the high-grade core of the Main Zone by about 50 metres, which supports our view that this is one of the highest-grade undeveloped open-pitable gold deposits in Canada. At VG, the 2026 holes to date have already pushed mineralization well beyond the footprint of its current resource while also intersecting grades higher than many historical holes at similar elevations, with more holes to come. Just as importantly, they also bridge the gap to the high-grade intercept in QV13-011, which takes drilled mineralization at VG to about 350 meters down-plunge. VG is growing, and we see it as a significant source of potential new high-grade ounces for our next resource update. With every deposit still open, and a lot more results to come, we look forward to building on this momentum as we continue to grow ounces across the project."

"Similar to the idea behind hole 216 in 2025, hole 219 in 2026 was designed to test the western extent of the high-grade core at Golden Saddle, and it delivered both strong grade and width where the model predicted," stated Dylan Langille, Vice President of Exploration. "This positive result further validates the technical team's interpretations of structures and controls on high-grade ore shoots and overall mineralization. At VG, holes QV26-024 and QV26-026 confirm that mineralization continues further down-plunge and bridge a gap of approximately 120 metres to the historical QV13-011 intercept which is not in the current resource.

Figure 1: White Gold Corp. Property Portfolio

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Figure 2 - Drill Plan Collar Map (White Property)

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Figure 3 - Drill Plan Collar Map (QV Property)

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The White Gold Project

The Company's flagship White Gold project hosts four near-surface gold deposits (The Golden Saddle, Arc, Ryan's Surprise & VG Deposits) which collectively contain a resource estimate of 1,732,300 ounces of gold in indicated resources (35.2 million tonnes grading 1.53 grams per tonne gold) and 1,265,900 ounces of gold in inferred resources (32.3 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t Au) (see the Company's news release dated October 6, 2025)(1). The 2026 Diamond Drill program was designed to drilled each of these deposits and new targets in close proximity to demonstrate the continued growth potential. Initial results from the Golden Saddle and VG deposits are reported in this press release.

Golden Saddle Deposit Drill Results

Hole WHTGS26D0XXX was drilled at an azimuth of 161.6° and a dip of -57.7° to a final depth of 777.3 m to test the western extension of the high-grade core of the Golden Saddle Main Zone. The hole intersected 1.47 g/t Au over 38.08 m from 397.12 m depth, including 5.13 g/t Au over 7.88 m, with a higher-grade core of 10.48 g/t Au over 2.88 m (Figure 4). The intercept extends the high-grade (greater than 5 g/t Au) core of the Main Zone approximately 50 m to the west and is expected to extend and upgrade the surrounding blocks within the current mineral resource model. The main zone intercept is hosted in intensely sericite-silica altered and brecciated felsic orthogneiss with gold hosted in quartz-pyrite veins (Figure 6). The high-grade core coincides with the most strongly veined portion of the zone, comprising the strongest pyrite mineralization disseminations, along fractures, and on vein margins.

Figure 4 - Golden Saddle Long Section through High-Grade Main Zone

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Figure 6 - Core photos hole WHTGS26D0XXX with assays marked

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Above the Main Zone, hole WHTGS26D0XXX intersected several hanging wall zones, including 1.16 g/t Au over 12.60 m from 140.50 m and 1.36 g/t Au over 2.50 m from 196.00 m. The hanging wall zones occur within hematite and sericite altered biotite-feldspar-quartz gneiss cut by pyrite-bearing quartz veins. Below the Main Zone, the hole intersected two footwall intervals: 0.61 g/t Au over 10.80 m from 635.00 m and 4.05 g/t Au over 1.97 m from 657.40 m. The 4.05 g/t Au interval corresponds to the footwall breccia, an intensely silicified, dark grey to black, clast-supported breccia hosted in a strongly sericite-carbonate altered, quartz-rich felsic unit with graphite-filled fractures (Figure 5). All intervals are shown in Table 1.

Figure 5 - Golden Saddle Cross Section hole WHTGS26D0XXX

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VG Deposit Drill Results

The 2026 drilling at VG was designed to test the down-plunge continuity of the deposit beyond the limits of the current mineral resource estimate (Figure 7). Prior to this program, the deepest intercept within the VG deposit block model was in hole QV13-010, approximately 230m down-plunge from surface. Historical hole QV13-011 intersected 2.43 g/t Au over 21.36 m, including 3.40 g/t Au over 12.54 m (¹), approximately 350 m down-plunge. However, an approximately 120 m gap in the drilling left QV13-011 isolated from the modelled mineralization and as such it was excluded in the resource. The 2026 holes were designed to test this gap and successfully intersected broad zones of gold mineralization well beyond the 230m limit. QV26-026 intersected 2.53 g/t Au over 18.90 m from 172.10 m, including 4.27 g/t Au over 2.43 m and 4.57 g/t Au over 1.84m, approximately 320 m down-plunge. This interval is higher grade than many historical holes at a similar elevation, demonstrating the continuation of strong grades at depth. It also extends the mineralization approximately 45m east of the current block model. QV26-024, collared about 175m to the west, intersected an upper interval of 0.64 g/t Au over 3.32 m from 201.70 m, followed by 0.71 g/t Au over 38.45 m from 244.55 m, including 1.14 g/t Au over 6.18 m, approximately 300 m down-plunge. Together, the two holes extend continuous mineralization at VG from approximately 230m to 320m down-plunge over a strike length of approximately 150m.

Figure 7 - 3D View of the VG Deposit and 2026 drill results

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In hole QV26-026, mineralization is hosted in strongly sericite-chlorite-silica altered biotite-feldspar-quartz gneiss cut by abundant quartz carbonate veins and veinlets, with 1-5% disseminated pyrite throughout the interval (Figure 8). Both higher grade sub-intervals are associated with increased albite alteration.

Figure 8 - Core photos hole QV26-026 with assays marked

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With the gap now drilled, QV13-011 can be tied into the VG geological model, establishing continuity of mineralization from approximately 230 m to 350 m down-plunge. Based on the search parameters used in the current mineral resource estimate, this has the potential to extend the VG resource from approximately 310 m to 430 m down-plunge, subject to an updated mineral resource estimate. VG remains open down-plunge. The growth zone shown in Figure 7 is interpretive and will be tested by future drilling and incorporated into future mineral resource updates.

Table 1: Highlighted Drill Intervals

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length

(m)(²) Au (g/t) Zone / Comment Golden Saddle - WHTGS26D0XXX WHTGS26D0XXX 48.50 50.00 1.50 0.59 Hanging Wall

65.00 66.50 1.50 0.87 Hanging Wall

140.50 153.10 12.60 1.16 Hanging Wall

196.00 198.50 2.50 1.36 Hanging Wall

289.27 294.00 4.73 0.39 Hanging Wall

397.12 435.20 38.08 1.47 Main Zone incl. 397.70 405.58 7.88 5.13 Main Zone - high-grade core incl. 402.70 405.58 2.88 10.48 Main Zone - high-grade core

462.10 463.00 0.90 0.64 Footwall

488.55 489.35 0.80 0.68 Footwall

559.30 560.10 0.80 0.50 Footwall

563.10 563.94 0.84 0.47 Footwall

635.00 645.80 10.80 0.61 Footwall

657.40 659.37 1.97 4.05 Footwall

671.40 672.44 1.04 0.96 Footwall VG Deposit QV26-026 172.10 191.00 18.90 2.53 Down-plunge extension incl. 172.10 174.53 2.43 4.27

and 178.16 180.00 1.84 4.57

QV26-024 201.70 205.02 3.32 0.64



244.55 283.00 38.45 0.71 Down-plunge extension incl. 270.02 276.20 6.18 1.14

QV13-011 (¹) 218.24 239.60 21.36 2.43 Historical (2013) - tied in incl. 218.24 230.78 12.54 3.40 Historical (2013)

(2) Reported intervals are core lengths. True widths are estimated at 80-95 % of core length at Golden Saddle and 90-95 % at VG.

Table 2: Drill Collar Information

Hole ID Deposit Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Depth (m) WHTGS26D0XXX Golden Saddle 576216 7005606 926 161.6 -57.7 773 QV26-024 VG 574274 7016341 571 136.8 -58.5 346 QV26-026 VG 574438 7016404 533 160.4 -58.6 305 QV13-011 (¹) VG (historical) 574366 7016360 546 160 -75 300.53

(1) Historical drill hole QV13-011 was completed by Comstock Metals Ltd. in 2013. Results were previously disclosed in the NI 43-101 Technical Report on the QV Project, White Gold District, Yukon Territory (Pautler and Shahkar, effective June 30, 2014), as 1.36 g/t Au over 42.6 m. The interval reported in this release was calculated by the Company from the original assay data contained in the Company's drill hole database, which was also used for the August 19, 2025, Mineral Resource Estimate. Historical intervals are reported as core lengths. The QP has verified the historical data by [reviewing the original drill logs and assay certificates] and considers it reliable for the purposes of this disclosure.

Analytical Methods & QA/QC

Diamond drilling on the White Gold Property consisted of NQ size drill core, which was cut in half on site using a diamond saw. Analytical work on the half core was performed by Bureau Veritas, an internationally recognized analytical services provider, at its South Vancouver, British Columbia laboratory. Sample preparation was carried out at its Whitehorse, Yukon prep facility and then shipped to BV's Vancouver, BC facility for analysis. All diamond drill core samples were prepared using the PRP70-250 package, where samples are weighed, dried, and crushed to greater than 70% passing a 2mm sieve, then pulverized to greater than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples were analyzed by method FA430 (30g fire assay with AAS finish) for gold, and by package MA250 (0.25g, 4 acid digestion and ICP-MS analysis) for ultra-trace multi-element ICP. Samples returning greater than 10 g/t Au were re-analyzed by 30 g fire assay with gravimetric finish.

The work was completed using industry standard procedures, including a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") program consisting of insertion of standard, blank, and duplicate samples into the sample stream. BV also runs a comprehensive QA/QC program of standards, duplicates, and blanks within each sample stream.

Golden Saddle Deposit

The Golden Saddle contains an open-pit resource of 1.614 M oz Indicated (31.03 Mt @ 1.62 g/t Au) and 268.7 k oz Inferred (7.84 Mt @ 1.07 g/t Au) defined by 210 drill holes for a total of approximately 61,000 meters (1)(2). In 2026 we completed 6,451 m from 12 drill holes, representing a 10% increase to meters drilled on the Golden Saddle deposit. Drilling tested down plunge extension of the high-grade ore body (695,000 oz Indicated (4.4 Mt @ 4.88 g/t Au)), parallel zones of mineralization in both the hanging wall and footwall zones, and growth along strike toward Golden Saddle West. In addition, a targeted program to relog and sample previously unsampled core from the footwall and hanging wall host rocks is underway, offering strong potential for additional resource growth.

VG Deposit

The VG deposit comprises 296,000 oz Inferred (6.285 Mt @ 1.46 g/t Au) defined by 65 drill holes for a total of approximately 7,600 meters (1)(2). In 2026 we completed 2909.3 metres from 9 holes, representing a roughly 38% increase to the meters drilled on the VG Deposit. Prior to 2026, gold mineralization was modelled to a maximum vertical depth of 200 m, with the geometry of the modelled mineralization being cone shaped due to limited drilling across the deposit. This year's drilling has successfully tested down-plunge growth of the current resource, with QV26-026 and QV26-024 intersecting gold mineralization up to approximately 90m down-plunge beyond the previous deepest intercept (QV13-010) and at or beyond the limits of the current resource model. Seven of nine holes have assays pending.

Ryan's Surprise

The mineralization footprint at the Ryan's Surprise deposit measures approximately 550 m north-south by 500 m east-west to a vertical depth of 650 m and remains open along strike and at depth. To date, the Ryan's Surprise deposit contains 280,300 oz Inferred (5.693 Mt @ 1.53 g/t Au) defined by 35 drill holes for a total of approximately 8,370 meters (1)(2). In 2026 we completed 4823.4 metres from 15 holes, representing a roughly 57% increase to the metres drill on the Ryan's Surprise zone. Drilling focused on roughly 50 to 75-meter step outs east and west to extend mineralization along strike. Ryan's Surprise is located 1.5 km west of the Golden Saddle deposit, along a 6.5 km long x 1 km wide north-northwest trend of anomalous gold and arsenic in soils ("Ryan's Trend"), which also hosts several other prospective early-stage targets in close proximity with significant surface gold mineralization and represent further potential for expansion of this project.

Arc Deposit

The Arc deposit contains 115,800 oz Indicated (4.113 Mt @ 0.88 g/t Au) and 397,000 oz Inferred (12.25 Mt @ 1.01 g/t) across a 1.5 km strike length and down to an average vertical depth of approximately 100 m defined by 73 drill holes for a total of approximately 15,000 m (1)(2). Limited drilling on mineralization, particularly below 120 m vertical, presents a significant potential growth opportunity to add additional ounces to the mineral resource estimate in additional to expansion in other directions. In 2026 we completed 1029 metres from 4 holes, representing a roughly 7% increase to the meters drilled on the Arc deposit. Drill focused on nearest surface ounce growth on the west side of the arc deposit.

2026 Drill Program - Near Resource Discovery Opportunities

Multiple days of prospecting and mapping have been completed to further evaluate discovery stage targets across the White property identified with a combination of geophysics, elevated Au in soil anomalies, regional structural mapping, and surface geochemistry signatures. A large suite of hand specimens has been collected and sent to the lab for analysis.

Golden Saddle 2.0

The Golden Saddle 2.0 target represents one of the highest-priority near-resource growth opportunities on the White Gold Project. Located approximately 2.5 km east-southeast of the Golden Saddle deposits, this target sits on the south side of the east-west strike-slip sinistral fault that acts as a primary structural control on the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits (Figure X).

Extensive spatial and geophysical analysis reveals that Golden Saddle 2.0 possesses a geological and geophysical signature remarkably similar to Golden Saddle. The target is defined by distorted, high-gradient magnetic signature where north-south trending magnetic lineaments - interpreted as thrust faults - intersect the main east-west sinistral fault. This fault-intersection geometry creates a classic dilatational "sweet spot" for orogenic gold mineralization, characterized by near-fault brecciation and a low-pressure environment ideal for fluid flow and gold precipitation. The area is further supported by mapped ultramafic units and a robust gold-in-soil anomaly that trends east west, like Golden Saddle. Collected 2026 rock samples demonstrated a suite of lithologies, alterations, structural fabrics, and mineralization compared to the Golden Saddle deposit, which refined drill targeting in 2026. Nine holes totalling 2,643.95 metres were drilled across the target area with assays still pending.

VG East Target

Situated roughly 1.3 km ENE of the currently defined nearly 300,000-ounce Au VG Deposit, this target sits on the south side of the same structure responsible for the mineralization seen at VG. A 500-meter by 200-meter-high Au-in-soil anomaly that remains yet to be drilled. Current interpretation suggests faulting potentially displaced a portion of the VG deposit to the East. Four holes totalling 953 m were drilled at VG East in 2026, the first drilling on this target; assays are pending.

Qualified Person

Dylan Langille, P.Geo. and Vice President of Exploration for the Company is a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

About White Gold Corp.

The Company owns a portfolio of 15,364 quartz claims across 19 properties covering 303,001 hectares (3,030 km²) representing approximately 40% of the Yukon's emerging White Gold District. The Company's flagship White Gold Project hosts four near-surface gold deposits (Golden Saddle, Arc, VG and Ryan's Surprise). A Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on the White Gold Project outlines a 9.4-year, 12,000 tonne per day open pit operation producing an average of 188,000 ounces of gold per year (223,000 ounces per year over the first five years), with an after-tax NPV(5%) of C$1.86 billion, an after-tax IRR of 41% and a 1.5-year payback period at a base case gold price of US$3,600/oz (see the Company's news release dated September 25, 2026)(5)(2). Regional exploration work has also produced several other new discoveries and prospective targets on the Company's claim packages which border sizable gold discoveries including the Coffee Project owned by Talamore Mining (formerly Fuerte Metals) with Measured and Indicated Resources of 80.2 Mt grading 1.15 g/t Au for 2.96 million ounces of gold, and Inferred Resources of 21.2 Mt grading 1.17 g/t Au for 0.80 million ounces of gold (3)(2), and Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino Project which has Measured and Indicated Resources of 2,490.7 Mt grading 0.18 g/t Au, 0.14% Cu for 14.8 million ounces of gold and 7.6 billion pounds of copper, and Inferred Resources of 1,412.5 Mt grading 0.14 g/t Au, 0.10% Cu for 6.3 million ounces of gold and 3.1 billion pounds of copper (4)(2). The Company is strategically supported by its major shareholder Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. For more information visit www.whitegoldcorp.ca.

(1) See White Gold Corp. technical report titled "2025 Technical Report for the White Gold Project, Dawson Range, Yukon, Canada", Effective Date August 19, 2025, Report Date August 19, 2025, NI 43-101 Compliant Technical Report prepared by Gilles Arseneau, P.Geo., available on SEDAR+.

(2) All numbers are rounded. Overall numbers may not be exact due to rounding.

(3) See Fuerte Metals press release titled "Fuerte Announces Transformational Acquisition of the Coffee Project from Newmont Corporation" dated September 15, 2025.

(4) See Western Copper and Gold Corporation technical report titled "Casino project, Form 43-101F1 Technical Report Feasibility Study, Yukon Canada", Effective Date June 13, 2022, Issue Date August 8, 2022, NI 43-101 Compliant Technical Report prepared by Daniel Roth, PE, P.Eng., Mike Hester, F Aus IMM, John M. Marek, P.E., Laurie M. Tahija, MMSA-QP, Carl Schulze, P.Geo., Daniel Friedman, P.Eng., Scott Weston, P.Geo., available on SEDAR+.

(5) See White Gold Corp. technical report titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment, White Gold Project, Yukon" Effective Date November 1, 2025, Report Date September 24, 2026 NI-43101 Compliant Technical Report prepared by Brandon Chambers, P.Eng., Tad Crowie, P.Eng., Tysen Hantelmann, P.Eng., Michael Levy, P.E., Gilles Arseneau, P.Geo., Danial Ruane, P.Eng., available on SEDAR+.

PEA Cautionary Statement: The reader is advised that the PEA summarized in this news release is only a conceptual study of the potential viability of the White Gold Project, and the economic and technical viability of the White Gold Project and its estimated Mineral Resources has not been demonstrated. The PEA is preliminary in nature and provides only an initial, high-level review of the White Gold Project's potential and design options; there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. The PEA conceptual mine plan and economic model include numerous assumptions and Mineral Resource estimates including Inferred Mineral Resource estimates. Inferred Mineral Resource estimates are considered to be too speculative geologically to have any economic considerations applied to such estimates. There is no guarantee that Inferred Mineral Resource estimates will be converted to Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources, or that Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources can be converted to Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability, and as such there is no guarantee the White Gold Project economics described herein will be achieved.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "proposed", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals and exploration activities conducted and proposed to be conducted at the Company's properties; future growth potential of the Company, including whether any proposed exploration programs at any of the Company's properties will be successful; exploration results; and future exploration plans and costs and financing availability.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include:

The expected benefits to the Company relating to the exploration conducted and proposed to be conducted at the White Gold properties; failure to identify any additional mineral resources or significant mineralization; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, including to fund any exploration programs on the Company's properties; business integration risks; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar to United States dollar exchange rate); change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining and mineral exploration; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); the unlikelihood that properties that are explored are ultimately developed into producing mines; geological factors; actual results of current and future exploration; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated; soil sampling results being preliminary in nature and are not conclusive evidence of the likelihood of a mineral deposit; title to properties; and those factors described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated July 29, 2020 available on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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