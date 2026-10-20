The Climate Investment Fund, managed by Norway's state-owned investment fund for developing countries Norfund, and Danish development finance institution Impact Fund Denmark are investing in a 49% equity stake in the 500 MW Ixus Bugallon solar power project in the Philippines. The project will be built in Bugallon within the coastal province of Pangasinan, northwestern Philippines, by Singapore-headquartered renewable energy company Vena Energy, which holds the remaining 51% stake. The Ixus Bugallon project reached financial close in July 2026 after securing around $310 million in senior loans ...

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