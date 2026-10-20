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PR Newswire
20.10.2026 13:06 Uhr
191 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Link Engineering: LINK Hosts Global Technical Exchange Focused on Brake Emissions Testing and UN R179

LINK Hosts Global Technical Exchange Focused on Brake Emissions Testing and UN R179

LIMBURG, Germany, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Link Engineering Company GmbH (LINK) recently hosted a three-day technical exchange in Limburg, Germany, bringing together a global vehicle manufacturer and technical service organizations. The forum provided a platform to examine regulatory developments, address emerging industry challenges, and deepen knowledge across the automotive testing community.

Representatives from five technical service agencies and organizations across the automotive testing ecosystem exchanged perspectives on evolving brake emissions regulations, testing requirements, and industry best practices. A key focus of the event was a live demonstration of LINK's end-to-end brake emissions testing and measurement capabilities in accordance with UN R179. During the sessions, LINK's test engineering team demonstrated the complete testing process, including part inspection, filter weighing, cooling adjustments, dynamometer cycle testing, and post-test data processing. The demonstration provided participants with a detailed look at the requirements and methodologies involved in conducting brake emissions testing in accordance with UN R179.

"Bringing together such a distinguished group of experts created an exceptional environment for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and industry advancement," said Marco Zessinger, Managing Director, Link Engineering Company GmbH. "The event gave LINK the opportunity to demonstrate its end-to-end brake emissions testing capabilities in accordance with UN R179 while providing participants with valuable insight into the testing processes and support required for homologation projects. The engagement and participation throughout the three-day event reinforced LINK's position as a trusted partner for advanced brake emissions testing and regulatory compliance."

Participants praised the depth of discussion, collaborative atmosphere, and real-world relevance of the sessions. Many noted that the exchange provided insights they could immediately apply within their own organizations.

Through innovation, expertise, and collaboration, LINK continues to support customers and partners while helping drive the future of vehicle testing and validation worldwide.

About LINK

Link Group, Inc. (LINK), parent to Link Engineering Company, Link Industries, and Tescor, consists of businesses that deliver customized solutions focused on providing exceptional value to customers worldwide. Offerings include the design and manufacture of customized, high-precision test, research, simulation, quality control, and thermal solution equipment; comprehensive testing services; and customized, high-precision cutting tools.

With a global network of facilities, LINK provides advanced emissions testing and measurement capabilities in Germany, Italy, and China, supporting both light-duty and heavy-duty vehicle applications. These operations are backed by worldwide service, support, and calibration resources that help customers maintain confidence in their testing programs and data quality. LINK has also developed a recognized equivalent test circuit for tire convoy testing of tire abrasion at its Limburg facility, further supporting industry efforts to understand and address vehicle emissions sources.

Headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan (USA), LINK maintains manufacturing and design facilities, laboratories, vehicle testing operations, and support teams around the world.

Established in 1935, LINK is proud to be family-owned and is currently led by the second and third generations of the Link family. With many team members serving for decades, LINK combines deep technical expertise, creativity, and hands-on experience to help customers solve complex engineering and testing challenges around the globe.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/link-hosts-global-technical-exchange-focused-on-brake-emissions-testing-and-un-r179-302913305.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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