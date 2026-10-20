CANEX Metals Inc.: CANEX Receives Exploration Permit for Gold Basin Property, Signs Drill Contract and Initiates Field Exploration

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / CANEX Metals Inc. ("CANEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received an exploration permit from the Bureau of Land Management to conduct drilling and other exploration activities at the Company's Gold Basin property in Arizona. A drill contract has been signed, and the Company is looking to start a minimum 50-hole reverse circulation drill program in the second half of November.

Highlights:

An exploration permit for the Gold Basin property has been received, allowing for the construction of up to 86 new drill pads along with exploration access and trenching

A reverse circulation drill contract has been signed with drilling scheduled to start in the second half of November

Field activities will commence shortly to prepare for drilling

Dr. Shane Ebert, President and CEO of CANEX stated, "Over the past year CANEX has achieved multiple major milestones in value creation for our shareholders. With the successful acquisition of Gold Basin Resources, we have consolidated a major underexplored oxide gold district in Arizona. With a favorable British Columbia Supreme Court ruling declaring Helix Resource Ltd. has no interest in the district, shareholder rights have been upheld. With the recent closing of a $9.5 million financing backed by strong support from exceptional investors the Company is now fully funded for aggressive and sustained exploration. With these major milestones complete, and with drill permits in hand and a drill contractor lined up, CANEX can now focus on expansion and discovery through multi phased surface exploration work and drilling."

Field Program and Drilling

Fieldwork at the Gold Basin and Gold Range properties will commence next week, led by a team of experienced geologists, and will initially focus on documenting controls on mineralization to optimize drill hole orientation, followed by planning and prioritizing drill sites. Drill pad construction will commence in early November. The reverse circulation drill program is anticipated to start during the second half of November with the drill operating 24 hours per day utilizing 2 shifts. A minimum of 50 drill holes are anticipated for the program, however, the program will likely be extended significantly subject to satisfactory performance. Drilling will focus on defining, extending and maximizing resource potential at known mineralized zones and testing new exploration targets across the consolidated Arizona district.

Exploration Permit

A notice level exploration permit has been submitted and accepted by the Bureau of Land Management Kingman Field Office allowing the Company to conduct exploration drilling, trenching, and other exploration activities on federal land within the Gold Basin property. The permit has a 2-year duration and is extendable for a further 2 years. In addition, CANEX holds an existing notice level exploration permit covering the Gold Range property on the eastern side of the consolidated district. Permits in hand now allow for exploration drilling across the known 8-kilometre trend of mineralization.

About CANEX Metals

CANEX Metals (TSXV:CANX) is a Canadian junior exploration company and owns 100% of Gold Basin Resources Corporation. CANEX is advancing the contiguous Gold Basin and Gold Range properties in Mohave County, Arizona. The combined properties contain numerous drill defined gold deposit ranging up to 1.7 kilometres in length and have seen over 950 historic and current drill holes.

CANEX is also advancing the Louise Copper-Gold Porphyry project in British Columbia. Louise contains a large historic copper-gold resource with drill ready targets below and lateral to historic mineralization offering investors copper and gold discovery potential. CANEX is led by an experienced management team which has made three notable porphyry and bulk tonnage discoveries in North America.

Dr. Shane Ebert P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for CANEX Metals and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

"Shane Ebert"

Shane Ebert

President/Director

For Further Information Contact:

Shane Ebert at 1.250.964.2699 or

Jean Pierre Jutras at 1.403.233.2636

Web: http://www.canexmetals.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release, including words such as "will", "asserts", "potentially", "plans", "seeks", "advancing" and similar expressions, the final treatment of Delinquent Dissenters, whether Gold Basin will be successful in litigation against Helix, Michael Povey or Charles Straw, and whether an exploration permit application is accepted by the Bureau of Land Management, and advancement of the Gold Basin project and Louise Copper-Gold Porphyry project, are forward-looking information that represents management of CANEX's internal projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, litigation, future operating results and various components thereof or the economic performance of CANEX. The projections, expectations and beliefs contained in such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause CANEX's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those described in CANEX's filings with the Canadian securities authorities, the possibility that legal proceedings may be instituted against CANEX, Gold Basin, and/or others, and risks inherent in the mining industry. Accordingly, holders of CANEX shares and potential investors are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted. CANEX disclaims any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE: CANEX Metals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/canex-receives-exploration-permit-for-gold-basin-property-signs-drill-contract-an-1238790