Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Lithium vor 2022. Kernkraft vor dem Comeback. Tiefseebergbau jetzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 858388 | ISIN: US0605051046 | Ticker-Symbol: NCB
Tradegate
20.10.26 | 13:52
44,930 Euro
-0,03 % -0,015
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,81044,93513:53
44,81044,94013:53
ACCESS Newswire
20.10.2026 13:38 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kevin Stone Appointed Senior Vice President & Senior Portfolio Manager at Bank of America Private Bank - Highlighted by WallStreet Research

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / WallStreet Research today congratulated its long-term collaborator Kevin Stone, CAIA on his appointment as Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager at Bank of America Private Bank.

Kevin Stone, CAIA, Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager at Bank of America Private Bank

In his new role at Bank of America Private Bank, Mr. Stone combines nearly two decades of institutional asset management expertise with comprehensive private wealth strategy. Based in Miami, where he has resided since 2014, Mr. Stone leverages deep, established relationships across the South Florida financial ecosystem and will cover both the Miami and Fort Lauderdale regions. He transitions following a successful five-year tenure as Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager at Northern Trust - where he managed over $1.75 billion in client assets - and a distinguished 14-year career at BlackRock spanning from its New York headquarters to Miami, most recently serving as a South Florida Multi-Asset Regional Portfolio Manager within the firm's Portfolio Management Group.

Throughout his career, Kevin Stone has collaborated closely with WallStreet Research, leveraging his market insights, institutional research, and portfolio expertise to analyze complex investment strategies and market trends. He serves as a trusted advisor to ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) families, corporate executives, family offices, and business owners. His practice specializes in fiduciary investment management, deep portfolio customization, private market exposure, alternative investments, and multi-asset portfolio optimization for risk and return. By focusing on what families are seeking to accomplish over the long term, Mr. Stone integrates sophisticated investment solutions to drive better outcomes.

"Our collaborative initiatives with Kevin Stone have consistently demonstrated his exceptional market acumen, institutional discipline, and dedication to client outcomes," said Alan Stone, CEO and Managing Director of WallStreet Research. "Bank of America Private Bank is gaining an elite portfolio manager with a proven track record across top-tier institutions like BlackRock and Northern Trust. We are thrilled to see him take on this exciting new chapter and look forward to seeing his continued impact as a market strategist and portfolio manager in South Florida."

Kevin Stone holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, cum laude, from Rutgers University, and earned a Certificate in Leadership and Management from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) charterholder and an active member of the CAIA Miami Chapter. His post-graduate institutional training focuses on advanced portfolio construction, fiduciary trust structuring, building private equity programs, tax optimization, and risk management.

About WallStreet Research:
WallStreet Research (WSR) is a leading independent investment research and consulting firm providing actionable market analysis, equity research, and strategic insights to several hundred thousand subscribers globally. Founded fifty years ago, WSR is a recognized leader in small-cap research, consistently ranked number one on Google, Yahoo, and Bing search engines. The firm maintains offices in New York, Palm Beach, and Los Angeles.

Media Contact:
Alan Stone
CEO and Managing Director
WallStreet Research
Alanstone2@gmail.com
www.wallstreetresearch.org

SOURCE: WallStreet Research



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/kevin-stone-appointed-senior-vice-president-and-senior-portfolio-1238082

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.