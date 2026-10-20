Kevin Stone Appointed Senior Vice President & Senior Portfolio Manager at Bank of America Private Bank - Highlighted by WallStreet Research

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / WallStreet Research today congratulated its long-term collaborator Kevin Stone, CAIA on his appointment as Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager at Bank of America Private Bank.

Kevin Stone, CAIA, Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager at Bank of America Private Bank

In his new role at Bank of America Private Bank, Mr. Stone combines nearly two decades of institutional asset management expertise with comprehensive private wealth strategy. Based in Miami, where he has resided since 2014, Mr. Stone leverages deep, established relationships across the South Florida financial ecosystem and will cover both the Miami and Fort Lauderdale regions. He transitions following a successful five-year tenure as Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager at Northern Trust - where he managed over $1.75 billion in client assets - and a distinguished 14-year career at BlackRock spanning from its New York headquarters to Miami, most recently serving as a South Florida Multi-Asset Regional Portfolio Manager within the firm's Portfolio Management Group.

Throughout his career, Kevin Stone has collaborated closely with WallStreet Research, leveraging his market insights, institutional research, and portfolio expertise to analyze complex investment strategies and market trends. He serves as a trusted advisor to ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) families, corporate executives, family offices, and business owners. His practice specializes in fiduciary investment management, deep portfolio customization, private market exposure, alternative investments, and multi-asset portfolio optimization for risk and return. By focusing on what families are seeking to accomplish over the long term, Mr. Stone integrates sophisticated investment solutions to drive better outcomes.

"Our collaborative initiatives with Kevin Stone have consistently demonstrated his exceptional market acumen, institutional discipline, and dedication to client outcomes," said Alan Stone, CEO and Managing Director of WallStreet Research. "Bank of America Private Bank is gaining an elite portfolio manager with a proven track record across top-tier institutions like BlackRock and Northern Trust. We are thrilled to see him take on this exciting new chapter and look forward to seeing his continued impact as a market strategist and portfolio manager in South Florida."

Kevin Stone holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, cum laude, from Rutgers University, and earned a Certificate in Leadership and Management from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) charterholder and an active member of the CAIA Miami Chapter. His post-graduate institutional training focuses on advanced portfolio construction, fiduciary trust structuring, building private equity programs, tax optimization, and risk management.

About WallStreet Research:

WallStreet Research (WSR) is a leading independent investment research and consulting firm providing actionable market analysis, equity research, and strategic insights to several hundred thousand subscribers globally. Founded fifty years ago, WSR is a recognized leader in small-cap research, consistently ranked number one on Google, Yahoo, and Bing search engines. The firm maintains offices in New York, Palm Beach, and Los Angeles.



Media Contact:

Alan Stone

CEO and Managing Director

WallStreet Research

Alanstone2@gmail.com

www.wallstreetresearch.org

SOURCE: WallStreet Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/kevin-stone-appointed-senior-vice-president-and-senior-portfolio-1238082