Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG) (OTCQX: ARREF) ("Amerigo" or the "Company") is proud to announce that Minera Valle Central ("MVC"), the Company's 100%-owned operation near Rancagua, Chile, has been recognized for the second consecutive year at the Circular Awards, organized by Fundación Desafío Circular to highlight initiatives advancing the circular economy in Chile.

This year, MVC won first place in the Water Challenge for its project, "Transforming Environmental Liabilities into Water Resources," which helped MVC achieve a 78% water recycling rate in its processes in 2025.

In 2025, MVC was also recognized in the Energy Challenge for its project, "Energy Transformation and Environmental Liabilities," which highlighted improvements in energy efficiency and emissions reductions across its production processes.

"We are tremendously proud of the MVC team for earning this recognition for the second consecutive year. It speaks directly to what makes MVC such a unique operation. MVC is circular by design, transforming tailings into valuable copper and molybdenum while continually finding better ways to use resources responsibly. A 78% water recycling rate is an outstanding achievement that demonstrates how innovation, operational excellence and sustainability can work hand in hand," said Aurora Davidson, Amerigo's President and CEO.

In 2026, the Circular Awards received more than 290 submissions from across Chile, which were evaluated by a jury of 33 specialists and representatives from a range of sectors.

About Amerigo and MVC

Amerigo Resources Ltd. produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate at its MVC operation in Chile through a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile ("Codelco").

Tel: (604) 681-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; (TSX: ARG) (OTCQX: ARREF).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319715