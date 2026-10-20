Datametrex AI Ltd.: QNTA Secures Additional Enterprise Software Automation Contracts

Quanta AI Secures $300K Contracts in the Insurance and Banking Industry

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Quanta AI Inc. (the "Company" or "Quanta") (TSXV:QNTA)(FSE:D4G)(OTC:DTMXF) is pleased to announce contracts with a total value of approximately CAD $300,000 with a gross margin of approximately 65% in the insurance and banking industry.

The contracts includes the implementation of JobMIND, the Company's AI driven solution to enhance customer communication systems, disaster recovery infrastructure implementation, ransomware backup and recovery system enhancements, and enterprise system development.

JobMIND solution is designed to enhance system reliability, improve data protection and recovery capabilities.

The Company received the final payment under the contracts in September 2026.

"We are thrilled to start providing our service in banking and insurance industry. This demonstrates the Company's ongoing business activities in enterprise software implementation, IT systems development, and digital infrastructure enhancement for corporate clients", said Michael Kron, the Company's CEO and Chairman.

About Quanta AI

Quanta AI Inc. is a technology company focused on two complementary business areas: Enterprise technology solutions and Intellectual property monetization.

Through its South Korean subsidiary, Datametrex Korea, the Company provides enterprise technology solutions, including data-centre infrastructure, private cloud and hyperconverged infrastructure, software automation, implementation and managed services. Datametrex Korea has established relationships with major global enterprises and continues to expand its recurring technology and infrastructure services business.

Quanta AI's Intellectual Property division is focused on the acquisition, development, licensing and monetization of technology patents. The Company seeks to identify commercially relevant intellectual property and create value through licensing, strategic partnerships and other monetization opportunities.

Together, these businesses provide Quanta AI with an established enterprise technology platform and a growing intellectual property portfolio, with a strategy focused on recurring revenue, technology commercialization and long-term shareholder value creation.

For Additional Information:

Michael Kron

CEO & Chairman

info@quantaai.ca

(416) 901-5611

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Forward-Looking Statements

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SOURCE: Quanta AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/qnta-secures-additional-enterprise-software-automation-contracts-1238634