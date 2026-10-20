The UK private wealth manager will expand Wealthspire's specialized capabilities serving professionals across the entertainment, sports and fashion industries

Wealthspire, an independent wealth management, institutional advisory, and business management firm, today announced that Ground Control Business Management ("Ground Control"), a division of Wealthspire, has acquired Atlantic Swiss, a London-based private wealth manager with over $1 billion (£800 million) in assets under management and administration.*

Following the completion of the transaction, Atlantic Swiss will collaborate closely with Ground Control, building on the firm's existing presence in the U.K. and expanding Wealthspire's wealth management capabilities into a key international market.

Atlantic Swiss provides personalized financial planning and investment management to clients primarily across the U.K. and Western Europe, with experience serving professionals in the film, television, sports, music and fashion industries. Its hallmark "family CFO" approach brings financial planning and investment management together to address clients' interconnected financial needs. The acquisition also complements Wealthspire's recently launched Sports Entertainment practice, further strengthening its ability to serve clients with complex financial considerations tied to their careers.

Atlantic Swiss founder Craig Bell will continue to lead the team as president, overseeing more than 20 employees, including eight advisors, supported by the leadership of Nick Parkinson, president of Ground Control's U.K. division.

"Craig and his team have built lasting relationships by paying close attention to each client. As part of Wealthspire, they will serve their clients directly, with added depth and support behind them as the business grows," said Mike LaMena, chief executive officer of Wealthspire.

"We have been partnering successfully with Ground Control for years now, so joining Wealthspire is the natural step in elevating our client service to the next level," said Bell.

Berkshire Global Advisors served as exclusive advisor to Wealthspire.

About Wealthspire

Wealthspire brings together a network of affiliated firms that provide wealth management, institutional advisory, and business management services to individuals, families, and institutions across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Through its specialized subsidiaries and affiliates, clients can access wealth management, retirement plan consulting, nonprofit endowment and foundation advisory, business management, and family office services tailored to their evolving financial needs.

Wealthspire invests in the people, technology, and resources that expand what the firm can do for clients, while preserving the personal relationships and accountability that are central to its client service approach.

Inspiring Trust. Enriching Lives.

For more information, visit www.wealthspire.com.

*as of 12/30/2025

Atlantic Swiss Private Clients is a trading style of ASFC LLP and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Wealthspire Advisors LLC, Wealthspire Institutional, LLC, Wealthspire Retirement, LLC d/b/a Wealthspire Retirement Advisory, and certain other affiliates (collectively, "Wealthspire") are separately registered investment advisers and subsidiary companies of Wealthspire, LP.

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