Circle8 Group, Inc.: Circle8 Group Awarded CAK Managed Services Contract Valued at $68 Million in Annual Revenue

Expanded Dutch public-sector mandate combines IT expertise sourcing with managed service delivery; contract begins January 1, 2027

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle8 Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CIRC) ("Circle8" or the "Company"), an international technology, workforce and business transformation platform, today announced that its Dutch operating company, Circle8 Netherlands, has been awarded a combined broker and managed services contract with CAK, the Dutch public body responsible for administering healthcare contributions and long-term care payments. The contract is valued at $68 million in annual revenue and is scheduled to commence on January 1, 2027.

The award expands Circle8 Netherlands' existing relationship with CAK and broadens its role from supplying IT expertise to overseeing a more comprehensive service mandate. Under the contract, Circle8 Netherlands will be responsible for sourcing, contracting and delivery oversight, bringing these activities together within an integrated managed services framework.

Contract Highlights

$68 million in annual contract revenue, with services scheduled to begin January 1, 2027.

Expanded scope covering IT expertise supply, sourcing, contracting and managed service delivery oversight.

Builds on an existing CAK relationship and strengthens Circle8's position in the Dutch public sector.

Advances the Company's strategic focus on broader service mandates and deeper client integration.





"This award is an important step in expanding Circle8's role as a strategic service partner to public-sector organizations," said Guus Franke, CEO and Chairman of Circle8 Group. "By combining access to specialized IT talent with responsibility for sourcing, contracting and delivery oversight, we can support more of our clients' operational needs and build deeper, more durable relationships. The expanded CAK mandate reflects the direction of our platform: broader service capabilities, greater client integration and a disciplined focus on long-term value creation."

The CAK award continues the evolution of Circle8's Dutch public-sector portfolio from expertise supply arrangements toward managed service mandates. These engagements expand the Company's involvement in client operations and support its strategy of building a scalable platform with recurring revenue and higher-value technology services.

"CAK is expanding our role from providing expertise to overseeing service delivery," said Patrick Schuijt, Chief Revenue Officer of Circle8. "Bringing sourcing, contracting and delivery oversight together allows us to support CAK through a more coordinated service model."

About Circle8

Circle8 Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CIRC) is an international technology, workforce and business transformation platform operating across North America and Europe.

Through its portfolio of specialist operating companies, Circle8 delivers technology consulting, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud, software engineering, engineering, managed services and workforce solutions to enterprise and public-sector organizations. The Company supports clients in designing, building, securing and operating mission-critical technology environments while helping organizations execute complex business and digital transformation programs.

With annualized revenue exceeding US$1.2 billion, more than 16,000 specialists, and operations across North America and Europe, Circle8 is building a scalable platform focused on recurring revenue, higher-value technology services, disciplined acquisitions and long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the anticipated commencement, annual revenue and delivery of services under the CAK contract; the expansion of customer relationships and managed service capabilities; recurring revenue; future growth; strategic initiatives; acquisitions; and long-term value creation. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the timing and implementation of the contract, actual client demand and utilization, the Company's ability to source and retain qualified professionals and fulfill its delivery obligations, changes in public-sector budgets and procurement priorities, economic and market conditions, and the risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The stated annual contract value is not a guarantee of recognized revenue in any particular period. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Kevin Murphy

Chief Financial Officer

kmurphy@atlantic-international.com