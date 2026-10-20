Roam Charging: Roam secures major EV charging contract across ProsperCap's 14 UK hotels

Roam secures major EV charging contract across ProsperCap's 14 UK hotels

EV charging specialist to install 170 charging sockets across 14 UK hotels owned by Catalist-listed ProsperCap

CRAWLEY, England, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roam has secured a major new hospitality contract to deliver EV charging infrastructure across 14 UK hotels owned by ProsperCap Corporation Limited ("ProsperCap"), which is listed on the Catalist Board of the Singapore Exchange.

The provider-fully funded project will see Roam install a total of 170 EV charging sockets, comprising 158 22kW sockets and 12 50kW rapid charging sockets.

Installation work commenced in September 2026, significantly expanding the charging facilities available to hotel guests, visitors and other EV drivers across the participating ProsperCap UK hotels.

ProsperCap owns a portfolio of predominantly upscale hotels in key regional UK cities, operated under international hotel brands namely Hilton, IHG and Marriott, and expertly managed by Valor Hospitality Europe Limited.

The contract further strengthens Roam's growing presence within the UK hospitality sector and follows Roam being named the UK's leading hotel EV charging network in independent Zapmap research earlier this year[1].

James Randall, CEO of Roam, said:

"Hospitality is an incredibly important part of the UK's charging infrastructure. For many drivers, being able to charge their vehicle while they sleep, eat, attend a meeting or spend time at a hotel is considerably more convenient than having to make a separate charging stop during their journey.

"We're delighted to be working with ProsperCap on such a significant rollout. Installing 170 sockets across 14 hotels gives guests access to reliable charging where they already want to spend their time, while also providing the hotels with infrastructure that can support increasing numbers of electric vehicles for many years to come.

"The fact that the project incorporates both 22kW and 50kW charging is important too. Different hotel users have very different charging requirements, from overnight guests who may have many hours available to charge through to visitors who need to recharge their battery much more quickly. A well-designed hotel charging network needs to accommodate both."

The project will be delivered through Roam's fully funded EV charging model, enabling the participating hotels to upgrade their charging infrastructure without the need for significant upfront capital investment.

The contract comes as demand for destination charging continues to increase across the hospitality industry. Hotels are particularly well placed to support the transition to electric vehicles because cars are typically parked for longer periods, allowing charging to take place as part of a guest's stay rather than requiring a separate journey.

Weerachai Amornrat-Tana, Acting Chief Executive Officer of ProsperCap commented:

"We are pleased to work with Roam to bring EV charging to our hotels. A growing number of our guests now travel in EVs, and reliable charging is an increasingly important part of the upscale experience they expect from our hotels. Because all the electricity across our hotels is sourced from renewable contracts, guests charging with us can do so knowing their journeys are genuinely low carbon. This advances ProsperCap's commitment to sustainability and the UK's net zero transition, while protecting the long-term value and appeal of our properties as EV adoption grows."

Roam was named the UK's leading hotel EV charging network in July 2026 following analysis of Zapmap data, which showed Roam operating more hotel EV charging sockets than any other charge point operator in the country.

James Randall added:

"This is another significant step in the growth of our hospitality network. Our aim is to make charging feel like a natural part of visiting a hotel rather than something drivers have to plan their trip around.

"For hotel owners and operators, it is also increasingly becoming part of the infrastructure guests expect to find. By funding, installing and operating the chargers, we can help hospitality businesses respond to that demand without EV charging becoming another complex infrastructure project for their teams to manage."

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About Roam

Roam is dedicated to transforming the EV charging experience with a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge charging solutions designed for drivers, businesses and communities. With a focus on accessibility, reliability and scalability, Roam provides smart charging stations, intuitive software, and customer-first services that empower the transition to electric mobility. From high-power public chargers to flexible commercial installations, Roam continues to expand its network and support the global shift toward cleaner transportation.

For more information, visit https://www.roamcharging.com.

About ProsperCap Corporation Limited

ProsperCap Corporation Limited ("ProsperCap" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is a real estate investment and management company listed on the Catalist of the Singapore Exchange (SGX). ProsperCap currently owns a portfolio of 17 predominantly upscale hotels with a total of 3,383 keys located in key regional cities across the United Kingdom. The properties are managed by one of the leading hotel operators experienced with international and multi-brand hotel portfolios and operated under franchise agreements with well-known international hotel brands, namely Hilton, IHG and Marriott.

For more information, visit www.prospercap.com.

This press release has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"). This press release has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this press release, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made, or reports contained in this press release.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Foo Jien Jieng, 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Collyer Quay Centre, Singapore 049318, sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg

[1] Zapmap: Hotels with electric car charging UK: What, Where, Who, 10 Jul 2026

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