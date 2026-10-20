GCL Technology Holdings has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to acquire about 81.91% of Sichuan GCL Lithium Battery Technology, an LFP cathode material producer, from Golden Concord Group, the parent group controlled by GCL Technology's chairman, Zhu Gongshan, and his family. The preliminary price is about CNY 2.5 billion, according to the Hong Kong-listed company's filing. About CNY 650 million would be paid in cash and about CNY 1.85 billion in new GCL Technology shares, issued at no less than HK$1.30 each, or up to about 1,671 million shares. The final price will be based ...

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