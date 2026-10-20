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WKN: A3D00S | ISIN: IL0011794802 | Ticker-Symbol: 9W9
Tradegate
20.10.26 | 12:06
10,020 Euro
+0,78 % +0,078
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
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1-Jahres-Chart
CELLEBRITE DI LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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CELLEBRITE DI LTD 5-Tage-Chart
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10,01510,09016:14
10,02010,07516:14
PR Newswire
20.10.2026 14:36 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Cellebrite to Report Third-Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 12, 2026

Cellebrite to Report Third-Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 12, 2026

TYSONS CORNER, VA and PETAH TIKVA, ISRAEL, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in AI-powered Digital Investigative and Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced it will report its third-quarter 2026 financial results before the U.S. markets open on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

Later that same morning, Cellebrite will host a live conference call and webcast to review the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2026 and discuss its 2026 outlook. Relevant details include:

Date:

Thursday, November 12, 2026

Time:

8:30 a.m. ET

Call-In Number:

785-838-9333 / 833-419-0865

Conference ID:

CLBTQ326

Event URL:

https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/cellebrite-q3-2026-financial-results-conference-call-webcast

Live Webcast URL:

https://app.webinar.net/DY1J28p2MGa

In conjunction with the conference call and webcast, historical financial tables and supplemental data will be available on the quarterly results section of Company's investor relations website at https://investors.cellebrite.com/financial-information/quarterly-results.

About Cellebrite
Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to protect communities, nations and businesses as a global leader in digital investigative and intelligence solutions. More than 7,000 global law enforcement agencies, defense and intelligence organizations and enterprises trust Cellebrite's AI-powered software portfolio to make forensically sound digital data more accessible and actionable. Cellebrite technology allows customers to accelerate nearly 3 million legally sanctioned investigations annually, enhance sovereign security, elevate operational efficacy and efficiency and enable advanced mobile research and application security. Available via cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments, Cellebrite's technology enables its customers around the globe to advance their missions, elevate public safety and safeguard data privacy. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com and https://investors.cellebrite.com and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

Investor Relations
Andrew Kramer
Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury
investors@cellebrite.com
+1 973.206.7760

Media
Jackie Labrecque
Director, PR and Executive Communications
jackie.labrecque@cellebrite.com
+1 771.241.7010

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cellebrite-to-report-third-quarter-2026-financial-results-on-november-12-2026-302912938.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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