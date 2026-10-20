Branded Legacy Inc: T4 Robotics Announces Cooperative MOU with Ukrainian Armed Forces Unit for Robotic Systems Evaluation

Agreement Establishes Framework for Operational Feedback and Field Evaluation of Uncrewed Ground and Air Defense Systems

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / T4 Robotics, Inc. (OTCID:BLEG) ("T4 Robotics" or the "Company"), a developer of autonomous defense technologies, today announced that its Ukrainian operating partner has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOUs) with a unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to establish a framework for cooperation in the development, improvement and field evaluation of uncrewed and robotic systems.

The agreement represents a step forward in T4 Robotics' efforts to connect engineering and prototype development with the practical requirements of Ukraine's defense environment. The MOUs provide a framework for operational feedback, technical collaboration and evaluation of systems intended to address real-world logistical and defense needs.

A pathway to understanding real-world battlefield requirements

The MOU focuses on uncrewed ground systems, beginning with our casualty evacuation and logistics platform. Under the framework, the parties intend to exchange operational requirements, employment concepts and written feedback to support continued system development and improvement.

The agreement also establishes a broader cooperation framework covering the Company's uncrewed and robotic systems (both UGV and UAV), including applicable prototypes, equipment, components and software. This agreement is intended to provide a basis for evaluating systems as they become available and incorporating operational feedback into future engineering and development work.

This agreement creates a framework through which T4 Robotics and its Ukrainian operating partner can work with military end users to better understand operational requirements and refine systems in response to practical feedback.

From Development Toward Evaluation

Under the MOU, the company expects to make applicable systems available for evaluation, together with relevant technical documentation and operator and maintenance training. The military units may provide operational requirements, feedback and evaluation reports, subject to their own decisions and applicable operational and safety considerations. The agreement also contemplates reviewing evaluation results to inform further system improvements. Any evaluation activity will remain subject to operational conditions, applicable Ukrainian requirements and the participating units' authority over their activities.

One of the most interesting and important aspects of this feedback system is that our Ukrainian military partners have agreed to drone monitoring of any prototype testing. What this means is each deployment will have a dedicated surveillance drone providing video footage of any engagements.

The Company believes that structured feedback from intended users can help inform engineering priorities, identify areas for refinement and support the development of systems better aligned with practical defense requirements.

Building a Ukrainian Development and Testing Platform

The MOU builds on T4 Robotics' broader effort to establish Ukrainian engineering and operating capabilities for its autonomous defense technology program. Through its Ukrainian operating structure and local relationships, the Company is working to bring development, systems integration and evaluation closer to the environment in which its technologies are intended to operate.

The Company views ground robotics as a complementary area within its broader autonomous defense strategy, with potential applications spanning logistics, casualty evacuation and other defense-support functions. The agreements provide a framework for evaluating applicable systems and using feedback to guide further development.

"We view this agreement as an important step in connecting our development work with the practical needs of Ukrainian defense users," said Mackenzie Hughes, Chief Executive Officer of T4 Robotics. "The objective is to establish a disciplined feedback loop between engineering and evaluation so that we can better understand requirements, refine our systems and make informed decisions about future development."

For operational-security reasons, T4 Robotics will not disclose the identities of the participating military units, their personnel, or sensitive details concerning evaluation activities. The Company intends to provide updates on material development milestones when disclosure is appropriate and consistent with applicable security, contractual and regulatory requirements. The Company is actively seeking additional testing agreements with units within the Ukrainian armed forces.

About T4 Robotics, Inc.

T4 Robotics, Inc. (OTC: BLEG) is a technology company focused on the development and acquisition of autonomous robotics and defense technologies. Through its operating companies and strategic partnerships, T4 Robotics is developing a layered autonomous defense architecture designed to address emerging threats through scalable, AI-enabled systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the Company's development programs, cooperation arrangements, prototype development, evaluation activities, technology capabilities, future partnerships and anticipated milestones. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, among others, development and evaluation results, regulatory requirements, operational conditions, availability of resources, future contractual arrangements, geopolitical developments and other factors described in the Company's public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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T4 Robotics, Inc.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/t4-robotics-announces-cooperative-mou-with-ukrainian-armed-forces-unit-for-ro-1238388