Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) ("Kingsmen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has contracted Geofisica TMC to fly drone-borne aeromagnetic and LiDAR surveys over the Company's 100% controlled Las Coloradas silver project in the Parral mining district of the Central Mexican Silver Belt, Chihuahua, Mexico, covering the entire property. The surveys are designed to locate more of the structural intersections that have hosted the project's widest high-grade intercepts to date, including beneath the overburden that covers much of the property. Drilling continues, with the 22nd hole of the current program now underway.

Highlights:

Project-wide drone aeromagnetic and LiDAR surveys contracted with Geofisica TMC, covering the full 8.8 km² property /196 line-kilometres.

Targeting the setting of the best results to date: intersections of NW- and NE-trending structures, which host intercepts including 10.5 m @ 200 g/t Ag Eq (LC-25-008) and 6.45 m @ 218 g/t Ag Eq (LC-26-020) (1) .

Sharper targeting on the Soledad and Soledad II structures and the Saddle target, 4.0 km (2.5 miles) west of the Mine zone, together with the generation of new targets beneath cover.

Drilling ongoing: hole 22 of the current program is underway, with the program expected to continue until the Christmas break.

Scott Emerson, President & CEO, commented: "Our diamond drilling is advancing on schedule with hole 22 underway. To date the best holes at Las Coloradas sit where two structural trends cross. Much of the project is under cover, and until now we've had limited ability to trace those intersections beneath it. These surveys will give us that view across the entire property, from the Mine zone to the Saddle target four kilometres to the west."

Following the Structure

At Las Coloradas, the widest zones of mineralization intersected to date occur where NW- and NE-trending structures cross. Identifying more of these intersections is a high priority for the Company. However, much of the property is covered by overburden, where the controlling structures cannot be traced at surface.

Magnetic surveys map faults, lithological contacts and alteration by their magnetic signature, including in areas where bedrock exposure is limited or absent. Flown at low altitude by drone, the survey is expected to provide significantly higher resolution than conventional airborne magnetics, with flight lines spaced at 50m with tie lines at 500m.

LiDAR uses airborne laser scanning to see through vegetation and soil cover and produces a high-resolution bare-earth model of the property revealing lineaments, faults and the surface footprint of historic workings. Interpreted together, the two datasets will be integrated with drilling results, geological mapping and the historic database to rank existing drill targets and generate new ones.

(1) Intervals are reported as core lengths. Silver equivalent (Ag Eq) grades are calculated as described in the Company's news releases dated September 22, 2026.

QAQC

Drill core (HQ size) is geologically logged and sampled. The full drill core is sawn with a diamond blade rock saw. One half of the sawn drill core is bagged and tagged for analysis. The remaining half portion is returned to the drill core tray and stored. Bagged samples are securely stored prior to submission for analysis. Samples are being submitted to ALS Geochemistry-Chihuahua for multielement analysis following four-acid digestion (code ME-MS61), and gold by fire assay-AA (code Au-AA23). Quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) is maintained by the systematic insertion of certified standard reference materials (CSRM), blanks and duplicates into the sample stream. Assay results will be announced following receipt, compilation and confirmation. ALS Geochemistry operates under a Global Geochemistry Quality Manual that complies with ISO/IEC 17025:2017.

About Las Coloradas

The Las Coloradas Project (8.5 km2 -3.3 sq miles) represents a consolidation of a historic mining district which covers numerous silver-gold-lead-zinc-copper mines previously exploited by ASARCO (American Smelting and Refining Company), the U.S. based subsidiary of Grupo Mexico.

Las Coloradas is in the Parral mining district of the Central Mexican Silver Belt, and is located approximately 30 kilometers southeast of the city of Hidalgo de Parral and 40 kilometers east of the San Francisco de Oro and Santa Barbara mining districts where several old major mines are located, such as La Prieta, Veta Colorada, Palmilla, Esmeralda, San Francisco del Oro and Santa Barbara. Click here to see locator map: https://www.kingsmenresources.com/area-history

Qualified Person

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo., a director of Kingsmen and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure set out in this news release.

About Kingsmen Resources

Kingsmen Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100% held projects, the Las Coloradas silver/gold project and Almoloya gold/silver project located in the prolific mining district of Parral, Mexico. The projects host historic past producing high-grade silver mines. They are considered to be prospective for hosting further precious metal deposits, being on the same structural and stratigraphic belts that host numerous other, on-trend, high-grade deposits. In addition, the Company has a 1% NSR on the La Trini claims which form part of the Los Ricos North project operated by GoGold Resources Inc. in Mexico. Kingsmen is a publicly traded company (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain disclosure contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These statements may relate to this news release and other matters identified in the Company's public filings. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing, scope and completion of the drone aeromagnetic and LiDAR surveys; the expected use of the survey data to refine existing drill targets and generate new targets; the continuation of the current drill program until the Christmas break; and future exploration plans at Las Coloradas. In making the forward-looking statements the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; the availability of contractors and equipment; weather and access conditions; exploration results not meeting expectations; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; planned work programs; permitting; and community relations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319904