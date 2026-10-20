Stagwell Launches "Stagwell AI," Its Unified Custom Portfolio of Agentic Marketing Solutions

Building on Stagwell's ongoing investment in AI, the portfolio brings together rebranded and new solutions under one masterbrand to streamline AI product go-to-market strategy and transform marketing for businesses of all sizes

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, today announced the launch of Stagwell AI, its unified and expanded custom portfolio of agentic marketing solutions under a single masterbrand. Created to transform marketing for businesses of any size and on any tech stack, it is the only agentic portfolio that allows businesses the flexibility to adopt the solutions they need, integrate with the technology they already use, and accelerate growth. Stagwell AI streamlines the company's AI go-to-market strategy, building on Stagwell's ongoing investment in agentic technology with an expanded family of enterprise products and a fully self-service offering for small and medium-sized businesses. A multimillion-dollar advertising campaign will support the launch, building awareness among prospective clients and investors, and driving demand for the portfolio's solutions.

Bringing together technology from across the Stagwell network-including its award-winning digital transformation agency Code and Theory, The Marketing Cloud, and Stagwell Media Platform-Stagwell AI addresses growing market demand for practical applications of agentic technology in a fragmented marketing landscape. Rather than delivering a single standalone system, the portfolio gives clients the flexibility to adopt individual products, integrate them into existing workflows, or use them together as an orchestrated system, with AI agents helping connect capabilities and coordinate execution along the way. To help brands explore these offerings, the new Stagwell AI website features a voice-enabled agentic experience that guides visitors to solutions relevant to their business and marketing needs. Built by practitioners for practitioners, the solutions combine Stagwell's marketing expertise with capabilities from leading technology partners, including Palantir and Adobe.

"Stagwell has been investing in AI and building next-generation agentic marketing technology for years, and Stagwell AI is a culmination of that work," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell. "Our cutting-edge agentic solutions are second to none and give businesses more ways to put AI to work - no matter the scale or marketing need. We're shaping the future of marketing here and showing investors the innovation behind our growth strategy."

The portfolio includes Stagwell Machines, a family of enterprise-grade agentic products built for organizations with scale, complexity, and existing infrastructure. The Machine OS-formerly The Machine built by Code and Theory-connects Machines, agents, and workflows within existing tools, preserving context across teams and turning decisions into coordinated action. The expanded family of Machines includes The Targeting Machine-formerly Stagwell Agentic Targeting System (SATS)-an audience intelligence platform powered by the Stagwell ID Graph that combines first-party and proprietary data with behavioral and attitudinal signals to uncover new audiences and build addressable segments; The Knowledge Machine, a decision intelligence platform for communications leaders; and The Media Machine, a full lifecycle agentic media operating system built by GALE that accelerates optimization, maximizes media investment efficiency, and drives higher-quality audience engagement across platforms. Together, the Machines connect data, decisions and execution to support continuous learning and seamless marketing performance.

For enterprise and mid-market teams tackling specific marketing challenges, Stagwell AI offers purpose-built, established agentic solutions across research, communications, media, data and AI productivity. These solutions help teams turn audience and market signals into actionable insights, strengthen communications, improve media performance, and automate workflows. Rather than requiring a full technology stack overhaul, they give marketers targeted ways to apply AI and agents to specific business needs, supporting faster decisions and execution within the systems they already use.

Stagwell AI also introduces NEW by Stagwell AI, a fully self-service offering designed to help small and medium-sized businesses plan, create, launch, and optimize their marketing to drive growth. Its capabilities span competitive intelligence, brand visibility in AI search, AI-powered video ad creation, influencer discovery, campaign management and ROI tracking, journalist databases and media outreach, and AI voice agents for sales and customer engagement-from appointment booking to support and retention.

Together, the enterprise, mid-market and self-service offerings extend the portfolio's reach across businesses with different needs, resources and levels of complexity.

"Businesses need technology that addresses specific challenges and fits the way they work," said Elspeth Rollert, CEO of The Marketing Cloud, who will lead the Stagwell AI initiative. "Stagwell AI brings our products together under one portfolio, from enterprise-grade Machines to self-service capabilities for smaller businesses. It makes the depth of our technology easier to see - and the right solutions easier to discover."

The supporting advertising campaign will run across television, connected TV (CTV), ReachTV, business publications, social media, and search. A series of videos will bring the portfolio to life, highlighting its products and illustrating how they help businesses make better decisions, execute faster, and drive stronger marketing performance.

To explore the Stagwell AI portfolio, interact with the agentic, voice-enabled website, and view the campaign videos, please visit www.stagwell.ai.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 40+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at ?www.stagwellglobal.com.

Media Contact:

pr@stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-launches-%22stagwell-ai-%22-its-unified-custom-portfoli-1238395