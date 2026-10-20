Abu Dhabi-based platform uses Sabre's agentic-ready APIs to take travellers from conversation to confirmed flight

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Ziarah Travel has launched its agentic AI travel platform, built on Sabre's travel technology. Travellers describe the trip they want in natural language; Ziarah Travel's AI interprets intent, reasons across live inventory, and completes the booking - without leaving the conversation.





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Flight content, pricing, availability, fulfillment and post-booking servicing are powered by Sabre, giving Ziarah Travel access to global airline inventory with live pricing and instant confirmation.

Unlike AI travel tools that route travellers to third-party sites to complete a purchase, Ziarah Travel's proprietary AI orchestration layer connects directly to Sabre, keeping search, selection and booking inside a single conversation. As an IATA-accredited travel company, Ziarah Travel owns the customer relationship, the servicing and the data - a full-stack integration rather than a referral layer.

"Putting an AI agent directly into live booking infrastructure is a fundamentally different engineering challenge than building a chatbot that just makes suggestions. Sabre's APIs gave us real-time inventory and fulfillment capabilities, allowing our AI to actually execute transactions rather than just recommend them. That is the difference between a conversational chatbot and a true booking system."

- Santhosh Vijayarangan, Co-founder & CPTO, Ziarah Travel

Ziarah Travel connects into Sabre's agentic-ready APIs and proprietary Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, launched in 2025 to give AI agents a standard way to interpret and act on Sabre's live travel data - from fare shopping through fulfillment and post-booking servicing. Ziarah Travel is among the first travel platforms to put that infrastructure into production for consumer flight booking.

"Sabre built our agentic-ready APIs and MCP services precisely for partners like Ziarah - companies rethinking travel booking as a single, uninterrupted flow rather than a series of handoffs. Ziarah is a strong example of what's possible when an AI agent has direct, real-time access to global data and inventory: the agent doesn't just talk about the trip, it delivers it."

- Garry Wiseman, President of Product & Engineering, Sabre

The Ziarah Travel platform is live in production on web, iOS and Android. Beyond flights, Ziarah Travel's AI assembles complete itineraries including accommodation, activities and ground transport.

About Ziarah Travel

Ziarah Travel is an agentic AI travel platform built to close the gap between imagining a trip and taking it. Its AI plans and books complete journeys in a single conversation - in Arabic and English, across web, iOS and Android - with flight booking powered by Sabre. Ziarah Travel is operated by Ziarah Travel & Tourism L.L.C., an IATA-accredited company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Learn more at https://ziarah.ai.

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