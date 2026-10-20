Nitro's platform is now available to 47,000 IT partners and 800,000 SMBs through Pax8, simplifying document workflows and eliminating vendor sprawl with a unified management stack.

Nitro Software, a global provider of PDF, eSign, and AI-powered document automation solutions, today announced the availability of its solutions on Pax8, the global AI and cloud Marketplace for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

Nitro's listing places the software company alongside infrastructure giants like Microsoft, Google, and Bitdefender, and provides Pax8's global distribution network of 47,000 Managed Service Providers (MSPs) with a product suite used by 67% of Fortune 500 companies. This directly addresses inflating operational costs linked with vendor sprawl, which exposes organizations to compliance risks and profit loss through a patchwork of software tooling.

"MSPs are looking for ways to add high-value, recurring-revenue services without adding complexity for their teams or their customers. By joining the Pax8 Marketplace, we're making it easier than ever for MSPs to bring Nitro's trusted PDF productivity, eSign and document security solutions to the businesses they support," says Garret LaCava, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Nitro.

For SMBs defending narrow profit margins, unified marketplaces and deeply integrated software stacks offer a lifeline for competing with larger enterprises. MSPs can now resell Nitro's software solutions (PDF Pro+, Nitro Sign, and Smart Redact) to end-client SMBs, empowering them to mitigate inflating operational costs without compromising on industry security standards.

Oguo Atuanya, Corporate Vice President (CVP) of Vendor Experience at Pax8, said, "As SMBs look to modernize workflows and improve operational efficiency, MSPs need solutions that are easy to adopt, manage and scale. Nitro's combination of document productivity, eSign and security capabilities helps partners solve real business challenges, and we're excited to welcome Nitro to the Pax8 Marketplace."

Tool sprawl is a real concern, with 72% of executives responding to Nitro's State of AI in Document Workflows report to confirm their organization relies on six or more separate document applications. Spreading sensitive contracts and data across vendors multiplies compliance blind spots, while the resulting workflow friction forces 62% of respondents to lose six-plus hours weekly to manual tasks and frequent use of risky IT workarounds.

More information can be found here: https://www.pax8.com/en-us/vendors/nitro/.

About Nitro Software

Nitro accelerates digital productivity for individuals and organizations with simple, smart, and secure document workflow and automation solutions. The global Nitro team has guided businesses of all sizes through successful digital transformation for more than 20 years, delivering flexible solutions, transparent pricing, industry expertise, and dedicated support so our customers can focus on what matters. Based across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia, Nitro serves 67% of the Fortune 500 and millions of users worldwide. Visit www.gonitro.com to learn more.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the global AI and cloud Marketplace for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Pax8 connects service providers and technology companies on a unified platform to discover, buy, sell, deploy and manage technology solutions for SMBs. More than 47,000 IT partners and 800,000 SMBs rely on Pax8 for expertise, automation and real-time insights to stay productive, protected and prepared for the AI economy. Learn more at pax8.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261020728157/en/

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