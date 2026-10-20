Blockchain.com Launches Options Trading for Eligible Users

New Trading Account feature makes it simpler to trade short-term market views with defined risk

VALLETTA, Malta, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain.com, a global leader in crypto services for retail and institutional users, today announced the launch of options trading within its Trading Account, giving eligible users a simple and intuitive way to trade short-term views on where crypto markets are headed.

Options give traders greater flexibility to express a market view based on both price direction and timing. Blockchain.com is bringing that functionality to its consumer app experience to make options more accessible, while preserving the defined risk structure of buy options.

The new experience turns a traditionally complex trading process into a straightforward flow. Users select an expiry date and target price, enter their trade amount, and review the trade before confirming. Blockchain.com then translates that view into the corresponding call or put option, allowing users to focus on their market view rather than the mechanics of structuring the trade.

"Options give traders another way to act on where they believe the market is headed, but across a wide range of providers and apps, the experience is often difficult to navigate," said Taro Ugen, VP of Consumer at Blockchain.com. "We've designed the Blockchain.com options experience around the decisions that matter: where traders think the market is going, when they think it will get there, and how much they are prepared to put behind that view. We take care of the complexity in the background, so users get a simpler way to access a powerful trading service with clearly defined risk that augments their investment toolkit."

At launch, eligible users can buy call and put options on Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Solana (SOL), Hyperliquid (HYPE), Avalanche (AVAX), XRP and TRON (TRX). Live market prices are shown directly within the trading experience. Trades are funded upfront in USDC from the Blockchain.com Trading Account. Because users are buying options rather than trading on margin, the amount paid upfront represents the maximum potential loss.

The launch of options trading follows Blockchain.com's introduction of perpetual futures trading earlier this year. Options will initially be available with expiries of up to one week and must be held through settlement. The product is available to eligible users in supported jurisdictions and is subject to applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

About Blockchain.com:

Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The most trusted and fastest-growing global crypto company helps millions safely access cryptocurrency. Since its inception in 2011, Blockchain.com has supported over 95M+ wallets, 44M+ confirmed accounts, and more than $1.1 trillion in crypto transactions. Operating in more than 70 jurisdictions, Blockchain.com offers secure self-custody, institutional services, and a growing product suite aligned with global regulation and privacy standards.

Media Contact:

Press@blockchain.com

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