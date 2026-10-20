Remergify, Inc.: Catapult Learning Software Launches Sovereign Educational Infrastructure Platform, Giving Schools Full Ownership of Their Digital Ecosystem

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Catapult Learning Software today announced the nationwide rollout of its turnkey, sovereign educational infrastructure platform. Engineered specifically for private schools, athletic prep academies, and micro-schools, the platform allows educational institutions to transition away from closed, third-party proprietary courseware vendors and take complete ownership of their digital campus, student data, and academic architecture.

For years, non-traditional and independent private schools have faced rising per-student software licensing fees, restrictive one-size-fits-all algorithms, and persistent accreditation audit risks. By locking schools into closed platforms where content, student activity, and assessment engines remain opaque, legacy courseware models have turned schools into renters of their own digital classrooms.

Catapult Learning Software eliminates this dependency by delivering a fully integrated, institutionally owned digital learning ecosystem. Built on high-performance Canvas LMS clusters and sovereign openSIS databases, the platform pairs state-standards-aligned core curricula with audit-proof compliance telemetry and on-demand instructional support.

"Schools should own their educational foundation, not rent it on a monthly subscription from an outside vendor who dictates their academic model," said Alfred Farrington II, Head of Strategic Technical Operations at Catapult Learning Software. "Our mission is to give school founders, athletic directors, and academic leaders institutional sovereignty. When an academy partners with Catapult, they own the infrastructure, they control the curriculum, and they possess the forensic academic data required to protect their students' eligibility and accreditation."

Key Pillars of the Catapult Sovereign Platform:

Complete Infrastructure & Data Ownership: Schools operate within their own sovereign cloud instances, freeing them from recurring per-student software tollbooths and guaranteeing full data privacy, FERPA compliance, and permanent asset value on their balance sheet.

Audit-Proof Academic Telemetry: Engineered to exceed the highest standards set by regional accreditors and collegiate athletic eligibility boards, Catapult incorporates second-by-second seat-time verification, active in-video checkpoints, and mandatory weekly documented teacher-student interaction logs.

Rigorous, Standards-Aligned Core Curricula: Core secondary courses are mapped directly to Florida B.E.S.T. and NGSSS standards using vetted, peer-reviewed Open Educational Resources (OER). Courses prioritize authentic instructional delivery-featuring step-by-step whiteboard modeling, immediate formative practice sets, and human-graded written work.

Integrated Instructional & Tutoring Ecosystem: Institutions can seamlessly blend their certified Teachers of Record with embedded 24/7 on-demand tutoring support, providing real-time remediation while preserving an unbroken chain of qualified instructional oversight.

Turnkey Enterprise Deployment: Catapult's specialized deployment engineering takes school operators from scoping to live student onboarding in as little as 14 days, complete with automated SIS rostering, billing portals, and CDN-backed media streaming capable of serving thousands of concurrent users with zero buffering.

Catapult Learning Software is currently deploying full-stack digital campus infrastructure for partner institutions across Florida and expanding into private school networks nationwide.

To learn more about deploying sovereign educational infrastructure or to request an institutional briefing, visit catapultlearningsoftware.com or call +1 (754) 219-1117.

About Catapult Learning Software Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Catapult Learning Software architects enterprise-grade digital school ecosystems for private academies, athletic preparatory programs, and forward-thinking educational institutions. By combining sovereign Canvas LMS deployments, openSIS integrations, standards-aligned courseware, and dedicated instructional infrastructure, Catapult equips schools with the freedom, control, and compliance rigor needed to scale independently. Catapult Learning Software is part of the Remergify family of companies.

Media Contact: Communications & Media Relations Catapult Learning Software Email: stuart@remergify.com Phone: +1 (754) 219-1117 Website: catapultlearningsoftware.com

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/catapult-learning-software-launches-sovereign-educational-infrastructure-platf-1238895