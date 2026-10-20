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WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
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PR Newswire
20.10.2026 15:54 Uhr
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Huawei Europe: Huawei Commits to Advancing an Intelligent, Green Europe with Customers and Partners

Huawei Commits to Advancing an Intelligent, Green Europe with Customers and Partners

FLORENCE, Italy, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 11th Huawei Connect Europe was held today in Florence, Italy. Adolfo Urso, the Italian Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, Eugenio Giani, President of the Tuscany Region, Italy, and Sara Funaro, Mayor of Florence, delivered remarks at the event.

Thousands of attendees, including industry leaders, technology experts, and partners from around the globe, gathered at the event to explore how digital technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) will accelerate Europe's twin digital and green transition under the theme 'advancing Intelligent & Green Europe'.

David Wang, Deputy Chairman of the Board and Rotating Chairman at Huawei, said in his opening keynote: "As Europe's digital and green transitions continue to progress, Huawei is working with over 5,000 partners to solve real customer challenges through technological innovation. The intelligent world is coming, faster than ever, and industries across Europe are preparing for a major leap in productivity, powered by AI and other advanced technologies. Huawei has been and will remain in Europe, for Europe. Working alongside customers and partners, we are committed to open collaboration to seize opportunities, driving shared success and helping build a more intelligent, greener Europe."

Leo Chen, Huawei's Senior Vice President and President of Enterprise Sales, also spoke at the event, explaining the company's strategy for the European market: "Huawei is in Europe, for Europe. We dive into local customer needs and turn technology into action to drive Europe's twin green and digital transition."

Chen went on to explain that Huawei has two focuses in the region, developing innovative products and solutions tailored to local industry scenarios, and empowering local partners to better serve European customers.

Building on the company's existing "Huawei + Partners" collaboration system, Huawei additionally launched the SCALE framework for Europe at this event. This framework covers five key initiatives: Scenario-based Solutions, Co-Innovation, Aligned Marketing, Local Service, Consistent Quality, and Efficient Collaboration. These initiatives are aimed at helping local partners innovate around customer needs, integrate Huawei solutions into their offerings more easily, and improve their service capabilities.

Other guests who spoke at the event on their own insights into Europe's twin transition strategy and intelligent industry practices included: Pierre Francois Rudant, Head of Technology, Auchan Retail; Federico Ascoli, Head of Platforms, Extended Group Management Board, Also; Sergio Grassi, a Country Manager of Zeliatech and Chief Revenue Officer for Value, Green and Services of Esprinet Group Italy; and Marcel Poser, Co-founder, Screening Eagle Technologies.

For more details, see the official website of HUAWEI CONNECT 2026 • FLORENCE: https://www.huawei.com/eu/events/huaweiconnect-florence

Media Contact:
Rafal Kwiatkowski
rafal.kwiatkowski@huawei.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-commits-to-advancing-an-intelligent-green-europe-with-customers-and-partners-302914160.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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