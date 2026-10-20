Brainomix Multicenter Study Demonstrates Potential of Quantitative CT for Earlier Detection of Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis (PPF)

The authors used quantitative CT to support identification of radiological progression and PPF earlier than routine clinical assessment, with lead times of up to 28 months, creating an opportunity for earlier diagnosis and treatment

The study found that CT measures were associated with increased risk of future PPF and increased mortality. Earlier identification of progression by clinicians could support more timely diagnosis and treatment decisions, with the potential to ultimately benefit patient outcomes.

The peer-reviewed study, published in The Annals of the American Thoracic Society, included patients from three leading US ILD centres: the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Weill Cornell Medicine and the University of Chicago

OXFORD, England and CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainomix, a leading medtech company specializing in AI-powered imaging tools for lung disease and stroke, today announced the publication of new data from the REVISE PPF multicenter observational study demonstrating the potential of quantitative CT to help clinicians identify radiological evidence of progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF) significantly earlier than was possible using standard-of-care approaches. With additional insights supporting their assessment of disease progression and patient risk, clinicians could use quantitative CT data to complement their diagnostic and risk stratification assessments, support more informed and timely treatment decisions, and potentially improve patient outcomes.

Published in The Annals of the American Thoracic Society, the retrospective study evaluated 509 patients with fibrotic interstitial lung disease (ILD) across three specialist US centres: the University of Chicago, Weill Cornell Medicine and the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Researchers used Brainomix e-Lung, an FDA-cleared and CE marked AI-powered quantitative CT tool, to assess objective imaging outputs. The authors were able to relate their findings to ILD disease burden and pulmonary fibrosis progression.

Using Brainomix e-Lung quantitative CT measures, the researchers identified radiological progression an average of 16 months before the clinical PPF diagnosis, and up to 28 months earlier at one centre. The analysis also identified radiological progression in a substantial proportion of patients who had been categorized as clinically stable, highlighting the potential for clinicians to use quantitative CT insights to identify previously unrecognized progression of pulmonary fibrosis in patients who may benefit from earlier treatment.

The study demonstrated how clinicians could derive valuable prognostic insights through their use of quantitative CT outputs. Specifically, a high baseline weighted reticulovascular score (WRVS) was associated with an increased risk of future PPF, while a 1.5% change in total disease extent on serial CT scans was associated with increased mortality. As current treatments can slow but not reverse lung function decline, these additional quantitative CT insights could enable clinicians to identify patients at greatest risk earlier, supporting more timely treatment decisions at a stage when more lung function may still be preserved.

Professor Ayodeji Adegunsoye, Pulmonologist at the University of Chicago Medicine and lead author of the study, said:

"This study provides important real-world evidence that quantitative CT can help clinicians uncover disease progression that may otherwise go unrecognized, including in patients who were considered clinically stable. Tools such as e-Lung have the potential to complement the information we gain from symptoms, lung function and conventional radiological assessment. This could help clinicians identify patients experiencing progressive pulmonary fibrosis earlier and make more informed decisions about monitoring and treatment."

The study's principal investigator, Professor Peter George, Consultant Pulmonologist at Royal Brompton Hospital and Senior Medical Director at Brainomix, said:

"The challenge with progressive pulmonary fibrosis is that by the time progression becomes clinically apparent, patients may already have experienced significant and potentially irreversible loss of lung function. These findings show that quantitative CT can reveal subtle changes in radiological features which can be challenging to detect through conventional assessment. The potential for clinicians to identify progression up to 28 months earlier is particularly striking and highlights the potential of integrating objective imaging measures into routine ILD care to support earlier diagnosis and treatment, with the aim of preserving lung function and improving outcomes for patients."

The research was supported by funding from Boehringer Ingelheim, the leading biopharmaceutical company providing therapeutic options for interstitial lung disease (ILD). Martin Beck, Senior Vice President and Head of Therapeutic Area Inflammation, Boehringer Ingelheim, said:

"Lungs can't wait, especially when a disease is progressive and the loss of lung function is irreversible. Recognizing progression as early as possible is therefore critical for people living with progressive pulmonary fibrosis. These findings provide valuable insights into how quantitative CT could complement existing clinical assessments and help identify signs of progression earlier. By supporting research such as this, we aim to deepen understanding of PPF and help advance more informed and timely care decisions for patients."

Building on the findings from REVISE-PPF, Brainomix and Boehringer Ingelheim are continuing their collaboration through PROGRESS-PPF, a prospective, multicenter US study that will explore how AI-powered quantitative outputs could help clinicians enhance their understanding of PPF. Using e-Lung, the study will assess how quantitative CT could complement clinical assessments. Clinicians could use this data to gain new insights into disease progression and potentially support more informed treatment decisions.

This study has not been evaluated by FDA.

About Brainomix

Brainomix is a global pioneer in AI-powered medical imaging, transforming medical images into actionable insights to enable more precise treatment decisions in stroke and lung disease. Founded as a spinout from the University of Oxford, Brainomix brings AI-powered precision medicine into clinical practice across more than 20 countries. Its flagship Brainomix 360 Stroke platform supports acute stroke assessment throughout the patient pathway and has been shown to expand patient access to life- and disability-saving stroke treatments. Brainomix 360 e-Lung is an FDA-cleared, CE-marked AI-powered imaging software platform that automatically identifies and quantifies features on CT lung scans using a configured clinical workflow. Quantification of CT features can enable clinicians to more easily identify visual changes over multiple timepoints.

To learn more about Brainomix and its technology visit www.brainomix.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

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