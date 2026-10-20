Southern First Bancshares, Inc.: Southern First Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST) (Southern First), today announced its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2026. Strong loan growth and continued margin expansion drove year-over-year net interest income growth of 26%. Net income was $12.2 million and diluted earnings per share was $1.28, representing a $0.22, or 21% increase over the third quarter of 2025, and an $0.08 increase from the second quarter of 2026. Return on average assets was 1.03%, up 23 basis points over the third quarter of last year, and tangible common equity to assets was 9.47%, up 129 basis points from the third quarter of 2025. Key asset quality metrics were consistent both on a linked quarter and year-over-year basis. Net charge-offs were approximately $719 thousand, or 0.07% of average loans, annualized, and nonperforming assets were 0.30% of total assets. Provision for credit losses increased by $375 thousand from the prior quarter, and the allowance for credit losses represented 1.07% of loans.
"The consistent high performance of our company continued in the third quarter. We increased retail client deposits by $163 million, representing an 18% annualized growth rate, while our loan portfolio grew by $145 million or 14% annualized growth during the quarter. Our team's focus on organic growth and delivering an excellent client experience is creating tremendous value for our company and its shareholders. We capitalized on profitable growth opportunities and robust business activity across our markets while maintaining disciplined expense management. As a result, we further expanded margin and improved overall profitability metrics. Our third quarter net income was $12.2 million, a 41% increase from the same quarter last year and a 9% increase over the second quarter of 2026. We are proud of our accomplishments in the third quarter, which we believe put us in a great position to finish strong in 2026," stated Art Seaver, Chief Executive Officer.
Financial Highlights - Third Quarter 2026:
Earnings
- Diluted earnings per common share was $1.28, up $0.22 or 21% compared to the third quarter of 2025 and up by $0.08 from the second quarter of 2026
- Net income improved to $12.2 million, a $3.6 million increase or 41% compared to the third quarter of 2025 and a $1.0 million increase or 9%, compared to the second quarter of 2026
- Total revenue was $37.5 million, an increase of $6.4 million or 21% year-over-year and $1.7 million on a linked quarter basis
- Net interest income improved by $7.1 million or 26% year-over-year driven primarily by new loan volume
- Net interest margin was 3.02%, a 40-basis point increase from 2.62% for the third quarter of 2025 and a 15-basis point increase from the second quarter of 2026
- Noninterest income was $2.9 million compared to $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2025, due to retaining a larger percentage of mortgage loans rather than selling to the secondary market
- Service fees on deposit accounts increased 45% compared to the third quarter of 2025 and 5% from last quarter due in part to an increased focus on treasury management services
- Noninterest expense to average assets was 1.71%, compared to 1.74% for the third quarter of 2025
- Return on average equity was 10.54%, compared to 9.78% for the third quarter of 2025
- Return on average assets was 1.03%, compared to 0.80% for the third quarter of 2025
Balance Sheet
- Total loans were $4.2 billion, up $145 million or 14% (annualized) from the second quarter of 2026
- Retail deposits were $3.7 billion, up $163 million or 18% (annualized) from the second quarter of 2026
- Wholesale deposits were reduced by $181.5 million, or 32% from the third quarter of 2025 and increased by only $7 million from the second quarter of 2026
- Book value per common share was $48.68, an increase of 8% (annualized) from the second quarter of 2026
- Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio was 9.47%, down 15 basis points on a linked quarter basis and up from 8.18% for the third quarter of 2025
- Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) was 12.75%, down seven basis points from the second quarter of 2026 and up from 10.88% for the third quarter of 2025
Asset Quality
- Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.30%, compared to 0.27% for the linked quarter, while accruing loans 30 days or more past due to total loans decreased to 0.09%, compared to 0.10% for the second quarter of 2026
- Classified assets/Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses was 3.25% compared to 3.15% for the linked quarter end
- Provision for credit losses was $1.4 million and includes a $1.2 million provision for loan losses and a $220 thousand provision for unfunded commitments driven by new loan growth; allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.07% for the quarter
- Net charge-offs were 0.07% as a percentage of average loans on an annualized basis
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
Sept 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
3Q26 vs 3Q25
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
$ Change
% Change
Income Statement Summary ($ in thousands):
Net interest income
$
34,666
32,370
30,259
28,744
27,529
7,137
25.9 %
Noninterest income
2,864
3,508
3,540
3,090
3,600
(736)
(20.4 %)
Total Revenue
37,530
35,878
33,799
31,834
31,129
6,401
20.6 %
Provision for credit losses
1,400
1,025
1,300
650
850
550
64.7 %
Noninterest expense
20,304
20,393
20,015
18,416
18,946
1,358
7.2 %
Income before income tax expense
15,826
14,460
12,484
12,768
11,333
4,493
39.6 %
Income tax expense
3,599
3,265
2,597
2,911
2,671
928
34.7 %
Net income available to common shareholders
12,227
11,195
9,887
9,857
8,662
3,565
41.2 %
Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data):
Earnings per common share, diluted
1.28
1.20
1.19
1.20
1.06
0.22
20.8 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(1)
3.02 %
2.87 %
2.88 %
2.72 %
2.62 %
-
-
Return on average assets(2)
1.03 %
0.96 %
0.91 %
0.90 %
0.80 %
-
-
Return on average equity(2)
10.54 %
10.28 %
10.67 %
10.77 %
9.78 %
-
-
Efficiency ratio(3)
54.10 %
56.84 %
59.22 %
57.85 %
60.86 %
-
-
Noninterest expense to average assets (2)
1.71 %
1.75 %
1.84 %
1.68 %
1.74 %
-
-
Balance Sheet ($ in thousands):
Total loans(4)
$
4,175,526
4,030,255
3,942,219
3,845,124
3,789,021
386,505
10.2 %
Total deposits
4,105,204
3,935,452
3,873,455
3,716,803
3,676,417
428,787
11.7 %
Retail deposits(5)
3,718,676
3,556,045
3,371,721
3,163,914
3,108,411
610,265
19.6 %
Total assets
4,880,902
4,700,171
4,578,402
4,403,494
4,358,589
522,313
12.0 %
Book value per common share
48.68
47.77
46.00
44.89
43.51
5.17
11.9 %
Loans to deposits
101.71 %
102.41 %
101.78 %
103.45 %
103.06 %
-
-
Holding Company Capital Ratios(6):
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.29 %
14.42 %
12.83 %
12.89 %
12.79 %
-
-
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
13.09 %
13.19 %
11.40 %
11.44 %
11.26 %
-
-
Leverage ratio
10.30 %
10.11 %
9.05 %
8.93 %
8.72 %
-
-
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio(7)
12.74 %
12.82 %
11.03 %
11.06 %
10.88 %
-
-
Tangible common equity(8)
9.47 %
9.62 %
8.29 %
8.37 %
8.18 %
-
-
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets/total assets
0.30 %
0.27 %
0.26 %
0.32 %
0.27 %
-
-
Classified assets/Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses
3.25 %
3.15 %
3.25 %
4.28 %
3.97 %
-
-
Accruing loans 30 days or more past due/loans(4)
0.09 %
0.10 %
0.20 %
0.14 %
0.18 %
-
-
Net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans(4) (YTD annualized)
0.03 %
0.01 %
0.01 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
-
-
Allowance for credit losses/loans(4)
1.07 %
1.10 %
1.10 %
1.10 %
1.10 %
-
-
Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans
350.76 %
395.41 %
378.22 %
305.65 %
364.50 %
-
-
[Footnotes to table located on page 7]
INCOME STATEMENTS - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
Sept 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
3Q26 vs 3Q25
(in thousands, except per share data)
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
$ Change
% Change
Interest income
Loans
$
56,081
53,077
51,257
51,069
50,999
5,082
10.0 %
Investment securities
1,666
1,504
1,399
1,268
1,342
324
24.1 %
Federal funds sold
2,754
3,550
1,955
2,193
2,645
109
4.1 %
Total interest income
60,501
58,131
54,611
54,530
54,986
5,515
10.0 %
Interest expense
Deposits
23,356
23,094
21,697
23,052
24,703
(1,347)
(5.5 %)
Borrowings
2,479
2,667
2,655
2,734
2,754
(275)
(10.0 %)
Total interest expense
25,835
25,761
24,352
25,786
27,457
(1,622)
(5.9 %)
Net interest income
34,666
32,370
30,259
28,744
27,529
7,137
25.9 %
Provision for credit losses
1,400
1,025
1,300
650
850
550
64.7 %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
33,266
31,345
28,959
28,094
26,679
6,587
24.7 %
Noninterest income
Mortgage banking income
638
1,323
1,493
1,689
1,600
(962)
(60.1 %)
Service fees on deposit accounts
906
866
756
634
625
281
45.0 %
ATM and debit card income
622
651
588
638
601
21
3.5 %
Income from bank owned life insurance
481
457
446
450
439
42
9.6 %
Loss on sale of securities
-
-
-
(515)
-
-
0.0 %
Other income
217
211
257
194
335
(118)
(35.2 %)
Total noninterest income
2,864
3,508
3,540
3,090
3,600
(736)
(20.4 %)
Noninterest expense
Compensation and benefits
12,078
12,252
11,980
10,529
11,299
779
6.9 %
Occupancy
2,553
2,551
2,490
2,465
2,447
106
4.3 %
Outside service and data processing costs
2,403
2,416
2,267
2,144
2,158
245
11.4 %
Insurance
939
858
892
994
961
(22)
(2.3 %)
Professional fees
758
782
675
732
605
153
25.3 %
Marketing
420
423
399
346
412
8
1.9 %
Other
1,153
1,111
1,312
1,206
1,064
89
8.4 %
Total noninterest expenses
20,304
20,393
20,015
18,416
18,946
1,358
7.2 %
Income before provision for income taxes
15,826
14,460
12,484
12,768
11,333
4,493
39.6 %
Income tax expense
3,599
3,265
2,597
2,911
2,671
928
34.7 %
Net income available to common shareholders
$
12,227
11,195
9,887
9,857
8,662
3,565
41.2 %
Earnings per common share - Basic
$
1.30
1.22
1.21
1.22
1.07
0.23
21.5 %
Earnings per common share - Diluted
1.28
1.20
1.19
1.20
1.06
0.22
20.8 %
Basic weighted average common shares
9,426
9,185
8,163
8,106
8,091
1,335
16.5 %
Diluted weighted average common shares
9,567
9,319
8,293
8,229
8,176
1,391
17.0 %
[Footnotes to table located on page 7]
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2026
June 30, 2026
September 30, 2025
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Interest-earning assets
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
$ 291,431
$ 2,754
3.75 %
$ 384,694
$ 3,550
3.70 %
$ 238,552
$ 2,645
4.40 %
Investment securities, taxable
162,554
1,635
3.99 %
147,886
1,473
4.00 %
141,143
1,307
3.67 %
Investment securities, nontaxable(1)
6,004
40
2.66 %
6,283
40
2.57 %
7,811
45
2.31 %
Loans(9)
4,102,292
56,081
5.42 %
3,978,639
53,077
5.35 %
3,783,885
50,999
5.35 %
Total interest-earning assets
4,562,281
60,510
5.26 %
4,517,502
58,140
5.16 %
4,171,391
54,996
5.23 %
Noninterest-earning assets
158,185
157,905
150,552
Total assets
$4,720,466
$4,675,407
$4,321,943
Interest-bearing liabilities
NOW accounts
$ 536,071
2,080
1.54 %
$ 500,978
1,738
1.39 %
$ 329,301
746
0.90 %
Savings & money market
1,816,413
13,856
3.03 %
1,752,548
12,908
2.95 %
1,599,710
13,509
3.35 %
Time deposits
768,768
7,420
3.83 %
871,563
8,448
3.89 %
984,078
10,448
4.21 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,121,252
23,356
2.97 %
3,125,089
23,094
2.96 %
2,913,089
24,703
3.36 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings
240,043
2,272
3.76 %
240,000
2,252
3.76 %
240,087
2,296
3.79 %
Subordinated debentures
13,403
207
6.13 %
24,777
415
6.72 %
24,903
458
7.30 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,374,698
25,835
3.04 %
3,389,866
25,761
3.05 %
3,178,079
27,457
3.43 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
885,686
848,704
792,575
Shareholders' equity
460,082
436,837
351,289
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$4,720,466
$4,675,407
$4,321,943
Net interest spread
2.23 %
2.11 %
1.80 %
Net interest income (tax equivalent) / margin
$34,675
3.02 %
$32,379
2.87 %
$27,539
2.62 %
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment(1)
9
9
10
Net interest income
$34,666
$32,370
$27,529
[Footnotes to table located on page 7]
BALANCE SHEETS - Unaudited
Ending Balance
Sept 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
3Q26 vs 3Q25
(in thousands, except per share data)
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
$ Change
% Change
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$
21,615
30,102
32,723
27,821
24,600
(2,985)
(12.1 %)
Federal funds sold
268,891
259,049
228,235
183,473
178,534
90,357
50.6 %
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
108,993
72,483
81,818
58,289
79,769
29,224
36.6 %
Total cash and cash equivalents
399,499
361,634
342,776
269,583
282,903
116,596
41.2 %
Investment securities:
Investment securities available for sale
146,321
144,388
124,224
127,730
131,040
15,281
11.7 %
Other investments
20,473
20,484
20,377
20,063
20,066
407
2.0 %
Total investment securities
166,794
164,872
144,601
147,793
151,106
15,688
10.4 %
Mortgage loans held for sale
2,678
8,594
13,723
11,569
6,906
(4,228)
(61.2 %)
Loans (4)
4,175,526
4,030,255
3,942,219
3,845,124
3,789,021
386,505
10.2 %
Less allowance for credit losses
(44,693)
(44,232)
(43,378)
(42,280)
(41,799)
(2,894)
6.9 %
Loans, net
4,130,833
3,986,023
3,898,841
3,802,844
3,747,222
383,611
10.2 %
Bank owned life insurance
57,159
56,677
56,221
55,775
55,324
1,835
3.3 %
Property and equipment, net
87,524
88,006
88,580
83,465
84,586
2,938
3.5 %
Deferred income taxes
15,020
13,946
13,812
13,702
12,657
2,363
18.7 %
Other assets
21,395
20,419
19,848
18,763
17,885
3,510
19.6 %
Total assets
$
4,880,902
4,700,171
4,578,402
4,403,494
4,358,589
522,313
12.0 %
Liabilities
Deposits
$
4,105,204
3,935,452
3,873,455
3,716,803
3,676,417
428,787
11.7 %
FHLB Advances
240,000
240,000
240,000
240,000
240,000
-
0.0 %
Subordinated debentures
13,403
13,403
24,903
24,903
24,903
(11,500)
(46.2 %)
Other liabilities
60,243
59,048
60,631
53,131
60,921
(678)
(1.1 %)
Total liabilities
4,418,850
4,247,903
4,198,989
4,034,837
4,002,241
416,609
10.4 %
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Common Stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized
95
95
82
82
82
13
15.9 %
Nonvested restricted stock
(185)
(912)
(1,302)
(1,338)
(1,929)
1,744
(90.4 %)
Additional paid-in capital
189,801
188,932
127,168
125,924
125,035
64,766
51.8 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(12,411)
(8,372)
(7,865)
(7,454)
(8,426)
(3,985)
47.3 %
Retained earnings
284,752
272,525
261,330
251,443
241,586
43,166
17.9 %
Total shareholders' equity
462,052
452,268
379,413
368,657
356,348
105,704
29.7 %
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,880,902
4,700,171
4,578,402
4,403,494
4,358,589
522,313
12.0 %
Common Stock
Book value per common share
$
48.68
47.77
46.00
44.89
43.51
5.17
11.9 %
Stock price:
High
64.60
61.51
61.08
55.50
45.54
19.06
41.9 %
Low
59.26
54.95
51.26
41.15
38.74
20.52
53.0 %
Period end
59.26
61.10
54.50
51.52
44.12
15.14
34.3 %
Common shares outstanding
9,491
9,468
8,248
8,213
8,189
1,302
15.9 %
[Footnotes to table located on page 7]
ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
(dollars in thousands)
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Nonperforming Assets
Commercial
Owner occupied RE
$
4,100
2,667
2,317
259
262
Non-owner occupied RE
2,013
2,030
1,712
6,917
6,911
Commercial business
1,376
1,330
909
189
195
Consumer
Real estate
4,901
4,805
5,786
5,763
3,394
Home equity
352
354
745
705
705
Total nonaccrual loans
12,742
11,186
11,469
13,833
11,467
Other real estate owned
1,693
1,375
475
275
275
Total nonperforming assets
$
14,435
12,561
11,944
14,108
11,742
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:
Total assets
0.30 %
0.27 %
0.26 %
0.32 %
0.27 %
Total loans
0.35 %
0.31 %
0.30 %
0.37 %
0.31 %
Classified assets/Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses
3.25 %
3.15 %
3.25 %
4.28 %
3.97 %
Accruing loans 30 days or more past due/loans(4)
0.09 %
0.10 %
0.20 %
0.14 %
0.18 %
Quarter Ended
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
(dollars in thousands)
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Allowance for Credit Losses
Balance, beginning of period
$
44,232
43,378
42,280
41,799
41,285
Loans charged-off
(727)
(155)
(78)
(150)
(55)
Recoveries of loans previously charged-off
8
59
26
81
69
Net loans (charged-off) recovered
(719)
(96)
(52)
(69)
14
Provision for credit losses - loans
1,180
950
1,150
550
500
Balance, end of period
$
44,693
44,232
43,378
42,280
41,799
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
1.07 %
1.10 %
1.10 %
1.10 %
1.10 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans
350.76 %
395.41 %
378.22 %
305.65 %
364.50 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans QTD (annualized)
0.07 %
0.01 %
0.01 %
0.01 %
0.00 %
[Footnotes to table located on page 7]
LOAN COMPOSITION - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
Sept 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
3Q26 vs 3Q25
(dollars in thousands)
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
$ Change
% Change
Commercial
Owner occupied RE
$
776,310
755,419
759,602
736,979
705,383
70,927
10.1 %
Non-owner occupied RE
1,035,079
967,698
950,696
956,812
943,304
91,775
9.7 %
Construction
78,346
66,105
69,463
63,666
71,928
6,418
8.9 %
Business
720,487
713,017
677,742
619,667
604,411
116,076
19.2 %
Total commercial loans
2,610,222
2,502,239
2,457,503
2,377,124
2,325,026
285,196
12.3 %
Consumer
Real estate
1,184,127
1,167,282
1,148,129
1,153,285
1,159,693
24,434
2.1 %
Home equity
289,725
273,017
262,530
248,685
239,996
49,729
20.7 %
Construction
44,377
36,371
33,879
24,997
25,842
18,535
71.7 %
Other
47,075
51,346
40,178
41,033
38,464
8,611
22.4 %
Total consumer loans
1,565,304
1,528,016
1,484,716
1,468,000
1,463,995
101,309
6.9 %
Total gross loans, net of deferred fees
4,175,526
4,030,255
3,942,219
3,845,124
3,789,021
386,505
10.2 %
Less-allowance for credit losses
(44,693)
(44,232)
(43,378)
(42,280)
(41,799)
(2,894)
6.9 %
Total loans, net
$
4,130,833
3,986,023
3,898,841
3,802,844
3,747,222
383,611
10.2 %
Yield on average loans
5.42 %
5.35 %
5.33 %
5.29 %
5.35 %
-
-
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
Sept 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
3Q26 vs 3Q25
(dollars in thousands)
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
$ Change
% Change
Non-interest bearing
$
823,165
799,246
799,692
732,287
736,518
86,647
11.8 %
Interest bearing:
NOW accounts
567,855
538,443
495,657
423,270
343,615
224,240
65.3 %
Money market accounts
1,871,255
1,765,697
1,652,125
1,573,039
1,572,738
298,517
19.0 %
Savings
29,792
29,460
30,332
29,470
29,381
411
1.4 %
Time deposits, less than $250,000
173,487
175,971
170,496
180,783
202,353
(28,866)
(14.3 %)
Time deposits, $250,000 and over(10)
639,650
626,635
725,153
777,954
791,812
(152,162)
(19.2 %)
Total deposits
$
4,105,204
3,935,452
3,873,455
3,716,803
3,676,417
428,787
11.7 %
Total retail deposits
3,718,676
3,556,045
3,371,721
3,163,914
3,108,411
610,265
19.6 %
Total wholesale deposits
386,528
379,407
501,734
552,889
568,006
(181,478)
(32.0 %)
Cost of average deposits
2.35 %
2.37 %
2.37 %
2.50 %
2.69 %
-
-
Cost of average retail deposits
2.16 %
2.11 %
2.06 %
2.18 %
2.36 %
-
-
Loans to deposits
101.71 %
102.41 %
101.78 %
103.45 %
103.06 %
-
-
Footnotes to tables:
(1) The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income adjusts the yield for assets earning tax-exempt income to a comparable yield on a taxable basis.
(2) Annualized for the respective three-month period.
(3) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(4) Excludes mortgage loans held for sale.
(5) Excludes out of market (wholesale) deposits totaling $386.5 million.
(6) September 30, 2026 ratios are preliminary.
(7) The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio is calculated as the sum of common equity divided by risk-weighted assets.
(8) The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total equity less preferred stock divided by total assets.
(9) Includes mortgage loans held for sale.
(10) Includes out of market deposits
ABOUT SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES
Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the second largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 12 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $4.9 billion, and its common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST." More information can be found at www.southernfirst.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "preliminary", "intend," "plan," "target," "continue," "lasting," and "project," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved.
The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the company conducts operations may be different than expected; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan and deposit growth as well as pricing of each product, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, including, but not limited to, changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry or consumer protection; (5) the impact of changes to Congress and the office of the President on the regulatory landscape and capital markets; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could continue to have a negative impact on the company; (7) changes in interest rates, which may continue to affect the company's net income, interest expense, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of the company's assets, including its investment securities; (8) trade wars, government shutdowns, or a potential recession which may cause adverse risk to the overall economy, and could indirectly pose challenges to our clients and to our business; (9) any increase in FDIC assessments which have increased and may continue to increase our cost of doing business; and (10) changes in accounting principles, policies, practices, or guidelines. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.
MEDIA CONTACT:
ART SEAVER 864-679-9010
FINANCIAL CONTACT:
CHRIS ZYCH 864-679-9070
WEB SITE: www.southernfirst.com
SOURCE Southern First Bancshares, Inc.