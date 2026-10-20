Revolve Group, Inc.: REVOLVE Group Appoints Dwyane Wade as Chief Performance Officer, Doubling Down on Men's Business Momentum

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REVOLVE Group, Inc. announces the appointment of Dwyane Wade as Chief Performance Officer for REVOLVE Man and FWRD Man, marking a significant milestone in the continued expansion of the company's rapidly growing menswear business.

A cultural icon whose influence spans sports, fashion, business, and entertainment, Wade has been a long-standing partner of REVOLVE Group and brings a deep understanding of both REVOLVE and FWRD's brand identities and their distinct consumers. As Chief Performance Officer, he will serve as the face and strategic advisor behind men's fashion initiatives across REVOLVE and FWRD, translating that perspective into the world of fashion, sports, culture, wellness, and more.

Wade will help shape the vision for REVOLVE and FWRD's men's business through product curation and brand-building initiatives, while providing insight into category expansion, consumer trends, brand marketing, and partnership opportunities. The appointment underscores REVOLVE Group's commitment to accelerating growth across its men's platforms, with REVOLVE Man continuing to expand its contemporary assortment and FWRD Man further establishing itself as a premier destination for luxury menswear.

"As we continue investing in the future of our men's business, we wanted a partner who authentically embodies the intersection of sport, fashion, and culture," said Michael Mente, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of REVOLVE Group, Inc. "Dwyane has long been recognized not only for his accomplishments as an athlete, but for his influence on modern men's style and his ability to shape conversations beyond the court. His perspective, relationships, and vision make him the ideal partner to help guide this next chapter for REVOLVE Man and FWRD Man."

"Style has always been an extension of how I express myself, both personally and professionally," said Dwyane Wade. "What excites me about this partnership is the opportunity to help shape how men engage with fashion today. REVOLVE and FWRD understand that modern style is no longer divided between performance, luxury, and everyday wear - it's all connected. Together, we're building something that reflects how men actually live, dress, and show up in the world."

Wade will also provide strategic direction on category development, helping identify emerging opportunities, new brands, and product categories that resonate with the next generation of consumers. His involvement will span content, commerce, partnerships, events, and long-term growth initiatives designed to further establish REVOLVE and FWRD as leaders in the evolving menswear landscape.

The partnership launches immediately, with Wade set to appear across upcoming campaigns, content initiatives, brand experiences, and curated product programs.

About REVOLVE Group, Inc.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, REVOLVE delivers an engaging customer experience from a vast, yet curated, offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles. A dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and more than 1,600 emerging, established, and owned brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com.

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*Wade is represented by Chad Easterling and Simone Capers.*

SOURCE Revolve Group, Inc.