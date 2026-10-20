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ACCESS Newswire
20.10.2026 16:38 Uhr
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Global Electronics Council: GEC's 2025 Annual Report: Two Decades of Progress in Sustainable Electronics

Explore the launch of EPEAT 2.0, key initiatives from 2025, and 20 years of progress advancing sustainable electronics.

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / The Global Electronics Council's (GEC) 2025 Annual Report reflects a milestone year for the organization and its international electronics ecolabel, EPEAT, which marked 20 years of advancing responsible electronics.

A central development in 2025 was the launch of EPEAT 2.0, the most significant evolution of the ecolabel's criteria since its inception. The new framework addresses four sustainability impact areas: Climate Change Mitigation, Sustainable Use of Resources, Chemicals of Concern, and Responsible Supply Chains.

The report also explores GEC's work to support the electronics value chain, including our new hosting role for the Circular Electronics Partnership, the launch of the Supplier Engagement Program for EPEAT, and the expansion of the EPEAT Retailer Program.

Since EPEAT launched in 2006, more than 3.2 billion EPEAT Registered products have been sold, helping purchasers save $39 billion and avoid 408 million metric tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.

As digital infrastructure and AI continue to shape the electronics industry, the report offers a look at GEC's progress, partnerships, and ongoing efforts to achieve 100% sustainable electronics by 2050 for everyone, everywhere.

Explore GEC's 2025 Annual Report: https://globalelectronicscouncil.org/annual-reports/2025-gec-annual-report/

For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

Erik Fessler, Senior Manager, Global Communications, efessler@gec.org


2025 Global Electronics Council Annual Report

Find more stories and multimedia from Global Electronics Council at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Global Electronics Council
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/global-electronics-council
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Global Electronics Council



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/gecs-2025-annual-report-two-decades-of-progress-in-sustainable-e-1238947

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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