PlatformPay.io and Outcraft AI Partner to Turn More Customer Intent Into Revenue

Strategic partnership brings together checkout monetization and AI-powered customer engagement to help merchants capture more value across the customer lifecycle.

VILNIUS, LT / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / PlatformPay.io and Outcraft.ai announce a strategic partnership to help e-commerce merchants generate more value from customer demand at the point of checkout.

Turning Customer Intent Into Revenue

For ecommerce businesses, the opportunity is not always about generating more demand, but making better use of the demand that already exists. Merchants spend heavily getting customers to the point of purchase, yet revenue is still lost when checkouts are abandoned, payments fail, customers disengage, or follow-ups simply happen too late. PlatformPay.io and Outcraft AI are partnering around a shared goal: helping merchants capture more value from those moments and from the customers they have already worked to acquire.

Acting When Intent Is Highest

Outcraft.ai is built for exactly these moments. Outcraft.ai helps to recover abandoned checkouts and failed payments, upsell after purchase, answer questions and bring customers back.

Its AI sales agents engage leads and customers across voice, SMS, email, and WhatsApp, responding to high-intent signals in real-time and carrying conversations forward. For ecommerce businesses, this can include abandoned checkout recovery, failed-payment recovery, post-purchase engagement, and retention.

Traditional automation can identify many of these signals, but identifying an opportunity and actually engaging the customer are two different things. Outcraft's approach is designed to turn those signals into two-way conversations, allowing customers to ask questions, receive relevant responses, and continue moving through the purchase or customer journey.

Creating More Value Beyond the First Purchase

PlatformPay.io approaches the opportunity with an eye towards retention and longer-term monetization. Through checkout optimization, transparent subscription billing, and tailor-made membership programs, PlatformPay.io helps merchants turn one-time transactions into longer-lasting customer relationships and additional recurring revenue opportunities.

Rather than focusing solely on acquiring another customer, its model is designed to help merchants increase Average Order Value and Customer Lifetime Value from the customers they have already acquired, while managing the billing and operational infrastructure behind those programs.

A Shared Focus on Making Merchants More Money, and Delivering More Value to the End User

Together, the companies address e-commerce challenge from different points in the customer journey. Outcraft AI helps businesses act quickly when customer intent appears, while PlatformPay.io focuses on extending customer value beyond the initial transaction through checkout and subscription monetization and recurring revenue. The partnership comes at a time when customer acquisition costs continue to put pressure on e-commerce margins - making retention, revenue recovery, and customer lifetime value increasingly important for sustainable growth.

Will (Vilius) Nauseda, CEO & Co-Founder of Outcraft AI said, "We've been working closely with the PlatformPay.io team through referrals, events, and shared opportunities, so making the partnership official felt like a natural next step. We're excited to keep building on that relationship and find new ways to support merchants together."

"At PlatformPay.io, we've always believed that the first transaction should be the beginning of the customer relationship, not the end of it," said Michael Maurer, Business Development Manager (North America/EMEA) at PlatformPay.io. "Outcraft understands that same principle from a different angle, we've really enjoyed working with Will and the Outcraft team, and we're excited to formalize the partnership. Their approach to AI-powered customer engagement is closely aligned with how we think about retention, recurring revenue, and customer lifetime value."

For merchants, the larger opportunity is straightforward: growth does not always have to begin with spending more to acquire another customer. There is also significant value in responding better to the demand already generated, strengthening the relationships already created, and making sure high-intent opportunities do not disappear through gaps in the customer journey. Together, PlatformPay.io and Outcraft AI aim to help merchants close more of that gap, combining a stronger focus on long-term monetization with faster, more personal customer engagement.

About Outcraft.ai

Outcraft AI is an AI sales team for inbound demand, providing AI agents that engage leads, customers, and at-risk accounts across voice, SMS, email, and WhatsApp. Its technology helps businesses act on real-time customer signals, including inbound leads, abandoned checkouts, failed payments, and other high-intent moments, with a focus on converting demand, recovering revenue, and improving retention. Outcraft AI works across B2B SaaS and ecommerce and connects with existing CRM and ecommerce technology stacks. To learn more, visit Outcraft.ai.

About PlatformPay.io

PlatformPay.io delivers subscription-based payment optimization solutions that help businesses grow securely and efficiently in global markets. With expertise in payment infrastructure, risk management, and regulatory compliance, they are dedicated to giving merchants the tools they need to expand and increase their margins confidently in today's fast-moving marketplace. To learn more, visit PlatformPay.io.

Contact Information

PlatformPay.io

Public Relations

info@platformpay.io

+1 (762) 224-3241

SOURCE: PlatformPay.io

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/platformpay.io-and-outcraft-ai-partner-to-turn-more-customer-int-1233471