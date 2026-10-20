EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CPI Property Group
(iii) the following notes admitted to trading and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange:
Disclaimer: This communication contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of CPIPG. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targets", "may", "aims", "likely", "would", "could", "can have", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. CPIPG's business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could also cause a forward-looking statement, estimate or prediction to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this communication. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this communication speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice. As a result, undue influence should not be placed on any forward-looking statement.
20.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|40, rue de la Vallée
|L-2661 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 264 767 1
|Fax:
|+352 264 767 67
|E-mail:
|contact@cpipg.com
|Internet:
|www.cpipg.com
|ISIN:
|LU0251710041
|WKN:
|A0JL4D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|LEI Code:
|222100CO2ZOTEPGJO223
|EQS News ID:
|2418976
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2418976 20.10.2026 CET/CEST