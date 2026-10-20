Coffman Engineers, Inc.: Coffman Engineers Opens Orlando Office and Expands Presence in Central Florida

New office strengthens service for existing clients while supporting growth across Florida

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Coffman Engineers, Inc. (Coffman), a multidiscipline engineering firm, has opened a new office in Orlando, Florida. The new location strengthens Coffman's ability to support existing clients, expand multidiscipline services throughout the region, and pursue new opportunities in one of the country's fastest-growing markets.

The Orlando office reflects years of relationship-building and business development efforts across Florida. As client relationships have expanded throughout themed entertainment, higher education, aerospace, commercial development, and other markets, the need for a local presence has become increasingly important. The office offers multidiscipline services supporting clients across Central Florida, Tampa, the Space Coast, and surrounding communities.

Florida continues to experience significant economic growth and investment across industries that align with Coffman's engineering services. The firm sees substantial opportunity to deepen existing client relationships while supporting emerging projects and new market sectors throughout the state.

The Orlando office is anchored by team members Jonathan Cantwell, PE, Andy Grenier, PE, and Joe Hauf, PE, whose years of work in Florida helped establish Coffman's presence in the market. Jonathan helped build an early foundation in Orlando, while Andy and Joe maintained longstanding relationships across Florida and introduced new opportunities for Coffman. The recent addition of Eddie Wright, PE, brings structural engineering experience supporting aerospace and energy clients along the Space Coast, further strengthening Coffman's local foundation and ability to serve clients throughout the region.

"Orlando represents a strategic investment in a market where we've already developed strong relationships and meaningful project experience," said Scott Twele, PE, President of Coffman Engineers. "Establishing a permanent presence allows us to be closer to our clients, collaborate more effectively across disciplines, and continue growing in a way that supports both our people the communities we serve."

"The opening of our Orlando office reflects years of effort by team members who saw the opportunity in Florida and invested in building lasting relationships," said Eric Apolenis, PE, Senior Vice President, Southeast Regional Manager, and Managing Principal. "What excites me most is the opportunity ahead. Orlando gives us a place to bring together talented professionals, expand our multidiscipline approach, and continue building connections that help our clients and our business succeed in the long term."

Additional information about the Orlando office is available at: https://www.coffman.com/news/coffman-opens-office-in-orlando-florida/

About Coffman Engineers, Inc.

Coffman Engineers is a multidiscipline engineering consulting firm that offers clients local, personalized services by integrating many engineering disciplines including civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, and other specialties. Coffman has 900+ employees in 25 offices across the US committed to the team effort it takes to build a better world. Visit coffman.com or connect with us on social media.

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For more information, contact Beth Ito at 808.687.8884 or beth.ito@coffman.com

SOURCE: Coffman Engineers, Inc.

PRESS RELEASE_Coffman Engineers_New Orlando Office

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/coffman-engineers-opens-orlando-office-and-expands-presence-in-c-1238763